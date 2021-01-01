« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1377926 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,525
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14640 on: Today at 09:19:15 am »
Finally had a look at the 'interview' that so many are on about. It barely counts as an interview, just a few very quick answers to a few standard, unimaginative questions - possibly done while waiting in the queue for the gents at some event they were at. 

As others say, there's absolutely nothing in it.

The thing is people read far too much into this kind of thing. Hypothetically if a player is going to leave he will leave, regardless of whether he does any interviews or not and regardless of body language or his agent's antics or media claims or whatever; similarly, and conversely, a player could have all these happening around him and still stay for years. There's no clear causation. 

I wonder. Am I the only one who is totally sanguine and at ease about this stuff? I have no knowledge as to what is going to happen with any of our players in the months and years to come. Some will leave, some will stay, some will (according to some fans) overstay. We'll know about anything when it happens and IMO there's no point worrying about it beforehand.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,999
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14641 on: Today at 09:29:54 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
Perhaps.

I must say I found Pearce almost immediately jumping on it a bit odd, as did I regarding the snippet in their previous article about how he was high maintenance.

To be fair Pearce was on the anfield wrap earlier and he sounded reasonable enough to me, said that he thinks hell be here next season and has given absolutely no indication to the club that he wants to be anywhere else.

Stuff like this from Pearce is so annoying. We all know why he's writing what he does, but to then go on a respected fan podcast like TAW and say the complete opposite is a bit pathetic. And there's a lot of fans who will only see his twitter and not listen to his (presumably unless he's just pandering) real views on TAW, who will then be off spouting how we should sell Mo because he's "high maintenance" or whatever (the guy who sleeps on aeroplane floors and refuses to be treated differently when he's with Egypt?). Pearce knows what he's doing and it's really sly and disappointing from a former Echo reporter.

Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:53:05 am

Show on the radio last night and Mo was descried as - The biggest diver in the Premier League. A better diver that Tom Daley. Liverpool's biggest diver ever. A master at going down when he's not touched. Great at initiating contact and exaggerating it. And the funny thing was the topic of conversation was Wales and their win.

I know we're biased but I still cannot get my head around stuff like this. None of them ever seem to have any evidence of all these dramatic and obvious dives, you'd think we were winning penalties or getting yellows for diving at a rate of knots the way they go on. At best they come up with maybe 2 or 3 incidences in recent seasons, whereas certain other teams you could literally list incidents by the game. Mo literally gets a half Nelson several times a game and flails his arms about trying to get it noticed by the ref, usually stays on his feet and still gets labelled a diver. Are we all that blind or watching a different game or what? It's genuinely baffling. :o

As for Liverpool's biggest diver ever...are their memories really that short?! ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,852
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14642 on: Today at 09:34:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:19:15 am
Finally had a look at the 'interview' that so many are on about. It barely counts as an interview, just a few very quick answers to a few standard, unimaginative questions - possibly done while waiting in the queue for the gents at some event they were at. 

As others say, there's absolutely nothing in it.

The thing is people read far too much into this kind of thing. Hypothetically if a player is going to leave he will leave, regardless of whether he does any interviews or not and regardless of body language or his agent's antics or media claims or whatever; similarly, and conversely, a player could have all these happening around him and still stay for years. There's no clear causation. 

I wonder. Am I the only one who is totally sanguine and at ease about this stuff? I have no knowledge as to what is going to happen with any of our players in the months and years to come. Some will leave, some will stay, some will (according to some fans) overstay. We'll know about anything when it happens and IMO there's no point worrying about it beforehand.

Nah :)

More and more it seems like players are taught to keep any options open for the future, not like the past where you might get stuff like 'I'd never play for x or y'. And I'm sure in a few years, when he's winding down, Mo might fancy a year or two for one of the big two in Spain. But right now? Nay chance. If for no other reason than there's no way Barca could afford him and I highly doubt Real could either, and if they could they'd seem to have much bigger priorities (Mbappe or Haaland).
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Up
« previous next »
 