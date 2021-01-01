Perhaps.



I must say I found Pearce almost immediately jumping on it a bit odd, as did I regarding the snippet in their previous article about how he was high maintenance.



To be fair Pearce was on the anfield wrap earlier and he sounded reasonable enough to me, said that he thinks hell be here next season and has given absolutely no indication to the club that he wants to be anywhere else.





Show on the radio last night and Mo was descried as - The biggest diver in the Premier League. A better diver that Tom Daley. Liverpool's biggest diver ever. A master at going down when he's not touched. Great at initiating contact and exaggerating it. And the funny thing was the topic of conversation was Wales and their win.



Stuff like this from Pearce is so annoying. We all know why he's writing what he does, but to then go on a respected fan podcast like TAW and say the complete opposite is a bit pathetic. And there's a lot of fans who will only see his twitter and not listen to his (presumably unless he's just pandering) real views on TAW, who will then be off spouting how we should sell Mo because he's "high maintenance" or whatever (the guy who sleeps on aeroplane floors and refuses to be treated differently when he's with Egypt?). Pearce knows what he's doing and it's really sly and disappointing from a former Echo reporter.I know we're biased but I still cannot get my head around stuff like this. None of them ever seem to have any evidence of all these dramatic and obvious dives, you'd think we were winning penalties or getting yellows for diving at a rate of knots the way they go on. At best they come up with maybe 2 or 3 incidences in recent seasons, whereas certain other teams you could literally list incidents by the game. Mo literally gets a half Nelson several times a game and flails his arms about trying to get it noticed by the ref, usually stays on his feet and still gets labelled a diver. Are we all that blind or watching a different game or what? It's genuinely baffling.As for Liverpool's biggest diver ever...are their memories really that short?!