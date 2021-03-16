There is no evidence Salah is past his peak, so getting top dollar before he declines isn't a reason to sell him at the moment. The media always love stories about a club's best players when the team is struggling, but the 'destination clubs' of previous years are not what they were (on or off the pitch), and there's plenty of examples where the grass isn't always greener. If he's unhappy, wants more money, or has had his head turned, then those are things for the manager/club to look at. On the pitch, he always delivers - he is made of steel, scores wonder goals or tap-ins, provides assists, and is always a threat until the final whistle.
He's not had a long list of career injuries that would mean his pace or ability will fall off a cliff, and although he might have small patches of being off form, he's as good a guarantee of goals as you'll find anywhere in Europe. That in itself is worth it's weight in gold for a club like us and we should keep him as long as possible.