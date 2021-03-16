I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)



My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)



His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.



I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.



