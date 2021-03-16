« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14520 on: March 16, 2021, 09:28:34 am
Fucking greedy pass to Mane for the Jota's goal.  ;D  ;D Sell him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14521 on: March 26, 2021, 05:52:44 pm
So he will miss pre-season because Egypt want him to play in the fucking Olympics,AFCON is this year as well isn't it ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14522 on: March 26, 2021, 05:55:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2021, 05:52:44 pm
So he will miss pre-season because Egypt want him to play in the fucking Olympics,AFCON is this year as well isn't it ?
presume we have to agree to this as the Olympics doesn't fall into any international windows I believe
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14523 on: March 26, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 26, 2021, 05:55:04 pm
presume we have to agree to this as the Olympics doesn't fall into any international windows I believe

That's assuming that Salah doesn't want to go to the Olympics. I believe the decision hasn't been made yet on his part.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14524 on: March 26, 2021, 07:41:12 pm
I hope he doesn't want to go but we can't underestimate the pressure the Egyptian FA and people in general put on him as their star man.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14525 on: March 26, 2021, 10:34:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2021, 05:52:44 pm
So he will miss pre-season because Egypt want him to play in the fucking Olympics,AFCON is this year as well isn't it ?
I'd happily wave him on his way to Japan for the Olympics if he opts out of AFCON.

Next season is probably going to be another bitty mess anyway but I'm dreading the impact AFCON will have on us on top of everything else.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14526 on: Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)

My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.

I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14527 on: Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm
Its a questionable  opinion though, there are other players who look more likely to have a physical decline sooner if were looking at our front three.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14528 on: Yesterday at 01:54:03 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm
Its a questionable  opinion though, there are other players who look more likely to have a physical decline sooner if were looking at our front three.

That's the beauty of opinions mate - we can all have our own, which absolutely makes them open to be questioned.

I'd have looked to move Bobby on last summer, I love the guy - I do also believe his value to this team is likely larger than it would potentially be with another and his output on all metrics is only going in one direction.

Mane would be the last of the three i'd look to replace. Again just my opinion.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14529 on: Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Interesting idea mate, although why? Salah has been as steady as they come for us. He's never injured, almost always certain to start, never misses a penalty (even scoring one in our madrid final) and is our top scorer again so far this season.

The team in general has underperformed this season, and that's mainly due to injuries which will require us to spend money reinforcing our defense, so I don't think we'll be selling Salah anytime soon.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14530 on: Yesterday at 04:59:10 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

Think it would be utter madness.

He's shown, in a shitty attacking side, which we've been plenty of times this season, he can still find the net.

For that reason alone he'd be the last I moved on. You'd potentially be left with a massively out of form Firmino, who can't buy goals, and an out of form Mane... and trying to replace the huge output Salah offers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14531 on: Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)

My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.

I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.

Get rid of our top scorer over the last 4 seasons who is top scorer in the league even in this pandemic & injury ridden, fanless season, who is one of the most consistent goal scorers in Europe since he joined the club. And has led us to the holy grail and CL. Who has a spotless injury record.

And who do you propose we replace him with? Can I have some of what youre taking?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14532 on: Yesterday at 05:00:12 pm
Quote from: Deptlounge on Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Interesting idea mate, although why? Salah has been as steady as they come for us. He's never injured, almost always certain to start, never misses a penalty (even scoring one in our madrid final) and is our top scorer again so far this season.

The team in general has underperformed this season, and that's mainly due to injuries which will require us to spend money reinforcing our defense, so I don't think we'll be selling Salah anytime soon.

Mo has been and still is a fantastic footballer, I think I outlined my reasons above, with whomever his next contract is signed - I expect within that period his performance will start to wane. Of course, you are welcome to disagree with me.

But it is on that basis, i'd look to receive a decent value for him in order to reinvest and recycle the squad to compete for next round of honors.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14533 on: Yesterday at 05:02:50 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 05:00:12 pm
Mo has been and still is a fantastic footballer, I think I outlined my reasons above, with whomever his next contract is signed - I expect within that period his performance will start to wane. Of course, you are welcome to disagree with me.

But it is on that basis, i'd look to receive a decent value for him in order to reinvest and recycle the squad to compete for next round of honors.

You could make that argument for VVD too. Would you sell him?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14534 on: Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)

My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.

I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.


Edmund: Look, theres no need to panic. Someone in the crew will
know how to steer this thing.

Rum: The crew, milord?

Edmund: Yes, the crew.

Rum: What crew?

Edmund: I was under the impression that it was common maritime practice
for a ship to have a crew.

Rum: Opinion is divided on the subject.

Edmund: Oh, really?

Rum: Yahs. All the other captains say it is; I say it isnt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14535 on: Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:54:03 pm
That's the beauty of opinions mate - we can all have our own, which absolutely makes them open to be questioned.

I'd have looked to move Bobby on last summer, I love the guy - I do also believe his value to this team is likely larger than it would potentially be with another and his output on all metrics is only going in one direction.

Mane would be the last of the three i'd look to replace. Again just my opinion.
Not seeing much beauty...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14536 on: Today at 04:22:47 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm
Get rid of our top scorer over the last 4 seasons who is top scorer in the league even in this pandemic & injury ridden, fanless season, who is one of the most consistent goal scorers in Europe since he joined the club. And has led us to the holy grail and CL. Who has a spotless injury record.

And who do you propose we replace him with? Can I have some of what youre taking?
Harry Kane to Liverpool, I guess. A prolific goal scorer, same par with Salah. And he is English too.  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14537 on: Today at 06:46:15 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:22:47 am
Harry Kane to Liverpool, I guess. A prolific goal scorer, same par with Salah. And he is English too.  :)
Absolutely. And Kane is not a diver like Salah, he plays smartly.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14538 on: Today at 08:32:21 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:54:03 pm
That's the beauty of opinions mate - we can all have our own, which absolutely makes them open to be questioned.

I'd have looked to move Bobby on last summer, I love the guy - I do also believe his value to this team is likely larger than it would potentially be with another and his output on all metrics is only going in one direction.

Mane would be the last of the three i'd look to replace. Again just my opinion.

But why give opinions on something you know fuck all about?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14539 on: Today at 09:25:28 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)

My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.

I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.

so sell salah to generate money to buy who exactly?

oh i see, a top-scoring quality player?

so...a top-scoring quality player.... erm like fuckin mo salah then
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14540 on: Today at 09:43:25 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:25:28 am
so sell salah to generate money to buy who exactly?

oh i see, a top-scoring quality player?

so...a top-scoring quality player.... erm like fuckin mo salah then
You are right. Mo is at his peak so why get rid of one of the best players in the world because over time his performances will decline? The time move him on is when he begins to offer a bit less but is still well regarded and an option for some other sides. That should be how all players should be handled unless there is an even better player at anytime who is available. Mo is a joy to watch and we should just enjoy the fabulous football he brings. Jurgen is no fool and will have plans in place.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14541 on: Today at 09:43:33 am
There is no evidence Salah is past his peak, so getting top dollar before he declines isn't a reason to sell him at the moment. The media always love stories about a club's best players when the team is struggling, but the 'destination clubs' of previous years are not what they were (on or off the pitch), and there's plenty of examples where the grass isn't always greener. If he's unhappy, wants more money, or has had his head turned, then those are things for the manager/club to look at. On the pitch, he always delivers - he is made of steel, scores wonder goals or tap-ins, provides assists, and is always a threat until the final whistle.

He's not had a long list of career injuries that would mean his pace or ability will fall off a cliff, and although he might have small patches of being off form, he's as good a guarantee of goals as you'll find anywhere in Europe. That in itself is worth it's weight in gold for a club like us and we should keep him as long as possible.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14542 on: Today at 10:35:50 am
It would be ridiculous to sell Salah for anything less than a world record transfer fee. And even then, I don't think we should sell him. He is outstanding. I doubt we could replace him immediately. Don't see us getting Haaland or Mbappe with no CL (assuming we don't win the CL).

If you're a big club, you don't sell players in their peak years to buy a younger model and repeat the process. That's not how it works. Fuck that idea right off! Sure, its what we have done up until now, but we haven't been premier league or champions league winners in the past 15 years previous to this.

I'd sell Mane or Bobby before I'd consider selling Mo, personally.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14543 on: Today at 10:55:59 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:32:21 am
But why give opinions on something you know fuck all about?

You are having a giraffe right?

You know that is the whole purpose of this website you clown. Wind your neck in.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14544 on: Today at 11:05:37 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:55:59 am
You are having a giraffe right?

You know that is the whole purpose of this website you clown. Wind your neck in.

Nope, not having a giraffe or a vera lynn or even a Pat Taafe, your talking pony and trap now sling yer hook, Nobby
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14545 on: Today at 11:07:17 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:05:37 am
Nope, not having a giraffe or a vera lynn or even a Pat Taafe, your talking pony and trap now sling yer hook, Nobby

Well sadly for you fella, you don't get to decide who posts what and where. So again, wind your neck in.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14546 on: Today at 11:10:43 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:07:17 am
Well sadly for you fella, you don't get to decide who posts what and where. So again, wind your neck in.

Sadly, fella, you're right, or you'd have been volleyed long ago  :wanker
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14547 on: Today at 11:16:38 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:22:47 am
Harry Kane to Liverpool, I guess. A prolific goal scorer, same par with Salah. And he is English too.  :)

looking forward to his "cute" and "streetwise" play aka diving being praised to the heavens from fair pundits like carra and neville

got to love the brainwashing from the media that permeates our fanbase ;D



Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14548 on: Today at 11:18:47 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 11:16:38 am
looking forward to his "cute" and "streetwise" play aka diving being praised to the heavens from fair pundits like carra and neville

got to love the brainwashing from the media that permeates our fanbase ;D

It ain't what it was, mate
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14549 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:10:43 am
Sadly, fella, you're right, or you'd have been volleyed long ago  :wanker

What, for having a harmless opinion.

Better get that gas chamber of yours set up. Bit of an overreaction don't you think? Think you need some zen in your life.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14550 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:30:25 pm
What, for having a harmless opinion.

Better get that gas chamber of yours set up. Bit of an overreaction don't you think? Think you need some zen in your life.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:55:59 am
You are having a giraffe right?

You know that is the whole purpose of this website you clown. Wind your neck in.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14551 on: Today at 08:03:34 pm
What about Mo then guys, good isn't he :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14552 on: Today at 08:06:00 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:03:34 pm
What about Mo then guys, good isn't he :)

I think he's pretty good John, he might get a goal or two if we are lucky.  ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14553 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm
I can't recall people wanting to sell our former best players in the years gone by, like they have with Salah. It's genuinely weird and puzzling, and it's been going on for the last 3 seasons.

Looking forward to a strong finish to the season from him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14554 on: Today at 09:48:19 pm
Do it.

Its the only was FSG will sanction both Mbappe AND Haaland.




And Sancho.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14555 on: Today at 10:44:34 pm
How are people this easily led? I understand the media going on about us selling Salah because they want to print the big headlines and then see us struggle, and I can understand the hordes of bitter prick commentators and pundits explaining why we should sell Salah because they know it's a terrible idea and secretly hope we will, but how do Liverpool fans buy into this shit so much that they want us to sell our best, most consistent attacker because he'll decline at some point in the future?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14556 on: Today at 10:54:27 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:39:30 pm
I can't recall people wanting to sell our former best players in the years gone by, like they have with Salah. It's genuinely weird and puzzling, and it's been going on for the last 3 seasons.

Looking forward to a strong finish to the season from him.

Absolutely bonkers, De my old mate. Mo Salah can play as long as Ronaldo and to the same level yet to hear some blerts he's on his last legs and we should get shut. We've got a mish mash of accountants, financial advisors, agents and psychic visionaries on here all giving their 'opinion' on what should happen with Mo rather than extending him the love required to guide him to winning our 7th after knocking out Madrid and Chelsea, two clubs he has particular reason to shine against, scoring hat tricks in both, Inshallah!

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14557 on: Today at 11:18:02 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:54:27 pm
Absolutely bonkers, De my old mate. Mo Salah can play as long as Ronaldo and to the same level yet to hear some blerts he's on his last legs and we should get shut. We've got a mish mash of accountants, financial advisors, agents and psychic visionaries on here all giving their 'opinion' on what should happen with Mo rather than extending him the love required to guide him to winning our 7th after knocking out Madrid and Chelsea, two clubs he has particular reason to shine against, scoring hat tricks in both, Inshallah!
Ha ha, well said!

A lot of people need to realise that an 'opinion' without knowledge isn't really an opinion at all, or at least, not one worthy of any respect. It's just blather; verbiage for the sake of it. Opinions, to have any value, have to be founded on something, and there's currently no foundation to any suggestion that it would be productive or expedient to sell Mo Salah.

Every player is different; you can't just set alerts on different birthdays and say things like 'He's now X years old, so time to do Y'.

Selling him now would be a bad move, period; even if we're forced to do it it will be bad. Sure, it's possible that we could get lucky and get in a replacement who offers all that he does, or more, but basing recruitment on that kind of gamble is a cock-eyed way of doing things.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14558 on: Today at 11:22:04 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:54:27 pm
Absolutely bonkers, De my old mate. Mo Salah can play as long as Ronaldo and to the same level yet to hear some blerts he's on his last legs and we should get shut. We've got a mish mash of accountants, financial advisors, agents and psychic visionaries on here all giving their 'opinion' on what should happen with Mo rather than extending him the love required to guide him to winning our 7th after knocking out Madrid and Chelsea, two clubs he has particular reason to shine against, scoring hat tricks in both, Inshallah!
Ameen to that, brother!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #14559 on: Today at 11:28:47 pm
I see people are still talking about selling Mo Salah. A wide forward who, in less than four full seasons at the club ,is 12 goals shy of entering our top ten goal scorers of all time.

Fuckinghell.

Enjoy him while you can lads. He wont be running down the wing one day and there wont be one like him again. 
