Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14520 on: March 16, 2021, 09:28:34 am »
Fucking greedy pass to Mane for the Jota's goal.  ;D  ;D Sell him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14521 on: March 26, 2021, 05:52:44 pm »
So he will miss pre-season because Egypt want him to play in the fucking Olympics,AFCON is this year as well isn't it ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14522 on: March 26, 2021, 05:55:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2021, 05:52:44 pm
So he will miss pre-season because Egypt want him to play in the fucking Olympics,AFCON is this year as well isn't it ?
presume we have to agree to this as the Olympics doesn't fall into any international windows I believe
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14523 on: March 26, 2021, 06:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 26, 2021, 05:55:04 pm
presume we have to agree to this as the Olympics doesn't fall into any international windows I believe

That's assuming that Salah doesn't want to go to the Olympics. I believe the decision hasn't been made yet on his part.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14524 on: March 26, 2021, 07:41:12 pm »
I hope he doesn't want to go but we can't underestimate the pressure the Egyptian FA and people in general put on him as their star man.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14525 on: March 26, 2021, 10:34:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2021, 05:52:44 pm
So he will miss pre-season because Egypt want him to play in the fucking Olympics,AFCON is this year as well isn't it ?
I'd happily wave him on his way to Japan for the Olympics if he opts out of AFCON.

Next season is probably going to be another bitty mess anyway but I'm dreading the impact AFCON will have on us on top of everything else.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14526 on: Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm »
I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)

My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.

I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14527 on: Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm »
Its a questionable  opinion though, there are other players who look more likely to have a physical decline sooner if were looking at our front three.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14528 on: Yesterday at 01:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:46:04 pm
Its a questionable  opinion though, there are other players who look more likely to have a physical decline sooner if were looking at our front three.

That's the beauty of opinions mate - we can all have our own, which absolutely makes them open to be questioned.

I'd have looked to move Bobby on last summer, I love the guy - I do also believe his value to this team is likely larger than it would potentially be with another and his output on all metrics is only going in one direction.

Mane would be the last of the three i'd look to replace. Again just my opinion.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14529 on: Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm »
Interesting idea mate, although why? Salah has been as steady as they come for us. He's never injured, almost always certain to start, never misses a penalty (even scoring one in our madrid final) and is our top scorer again so far this season.

The team in general has underperformed this season, and that's mainly due to injuries which will require us to spend money reinforcing our defense, so I don't think we'll be selling Salah anytime soon.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14530 on: Yesterday at 04:59:10 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

Think it would be utter madness.

He's shown, in a shitty attacking side, which we've been plenty of times this season, he can still find the net.

For that reason alone he'd be the last I moved on. You'd potentially be left with a massively out of form Firmino, who can't buy goals, and an out of form Mane... and trying to replace the huge output Salah offers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14531 on: Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)

My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.

I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.

Get rid of our top scorer over the last 4 seasons who is top scorer in the league even in this pandemic & injury ridden, fanless season, who is one of the most consistent goal scorers in Europe since he joined the club. And has led us to the holy grail and CL. Who has a spotless injury record.

And who do you propose we replace him with? Can I have some of what youre taking?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14532 on: Yesterday at 05:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Deptlounge on Yesterday at 04:55:28 pm
Interesting idea mate, although why? Salah has been as steady as they come for us. He's never injured, almost always certain to start, never misses a penalty (even scoring one in our madrid final) and is our top scorer again so far this season.

The team in general has underperformed this season, and that's mainly due to injuries which will require us to spend money reinforcing our defense, so I don't think we'll be selling Salah anytime soon.

Mo has been and still is a fantastic footballer, I think I outlined my reasons above, with whomever his next contract is signed - I expect within that period his performance will start to wane. Of course, you are welcome to disagree with me.

But it is on that basis, i'd look to receive a decent value for him in order to reinvest and recycle the squad to compete for next round of honors.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14533 on: Yesterday at 05:02:50 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 05:00:12 pm
Mo has been and still is a fantastic footballer, I think I outlined my reasons above, with whomever his next contract is signed - I expect within that period his performance will start to wane. Of course, you are welcome to disagree with me.

But it is on that basis, i'd look to receive a decent value for him in order to reinvest and recycle the squad to compete for next round of honors.

You could make that argument for VVD too. Would you sell him?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14534 on: Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:15:11 pm
I suspect this won't be a popular opinion, however - most players will want to participate in all competitions they can. With the Olympics and AFCON on the horizon next year, I suspect the club's best outcome would be to see a compromise (i.e one competition or the other)

My personal opinion would be to move him on this summer if we could get a reasonable deal (probably unlikely following COVID and clubs having taken financial hits)

His next contract will in my opinion, coincide with his saturation as a player. It may not be in his first or second year of that contract, but potentially the third or forth, again just in my opinion based upon the type of player he is and the physical qualities that allow him to be the player he is.

I'm very much of the Bob Paisley school of thought, in moving players on before they decline in a red shirt....and it is my opinion over the course of his next contract (wherever that maybe) that decline will start to occur.


Edmund: Look, theres no need to panic. Someone in the crew will
know how to steer this thing.

Rum: The crew, milord?

Edmund: Yes, the crew.

Rum: What crew?

Edmund: I was under the impression that it was common maritime practice
for a ship to have a crew.

Rum: Opinion is divided on the subject.

Edmund: Oh, really?

Rum: Yahs. All the other captains say it is; I say it isnt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14535 on: Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:54:03 pm
That's the beauty of opinions mate - we can all have our own, which absolutely makes them open to be questioned.

I'd have looked to move Bobby on last summer, I love the guy - I do also believe his value to this team is likely larger than it would potentially be with another and his output on all metrics is only going in one direction.

Mane would be the last of the three i'd look to replace. Again just my opinion.
Not seeing much beauty...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14536 on: Today at 04:22:47 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm
Get rid of our top scorer over the last 4 seasons who is top scorer in the league even in this pandemic & injury ridden, fanless season, who is one of the most consistent goal scorers in Europe since he joined the club. And has led us to the holy grail and CL. Who has a spotless injury record.

And who do you propose we replace him with? Can I have some of what youre taking?
Harry Kane to Liverpool, I guess. A prolific goal scorer, same par with Salah. And he is English too.  :)
