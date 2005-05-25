You don't find it strange that no one else in his family or security group were also found positive? Which is why I am suggesting no one know for definite that he caught it at the wedding.



I'm not sure why this is the issue, as he could have caught it before, during, or after the wedding. The issue is more that he didn't take precautions to NOT catch it, and in doing so, showed a complete lack of respect for everyone around the world who's made sacrifices, including his own team mates.If it was a City, Utd or Everton player they'd get destroyed on here. If it was a politician, celebrity, or another public figure, they'd also get destroyed on here. But hey, it's our Mo so let's justify it however we can and pretend the world hasn't completely gone to shit for 9 months and the 2nd wave isn't happening.My partner's a massive red (and a big Salah fan), but is also a senior GP. She said this has completely changed her view of him, as it's an insult to her profession and everyone's sacrifices, and isn't how a highly paid role model for young people should behave. I'm gonna put footie aside for a moment and say she's right.