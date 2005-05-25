« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:39:06 PM
Case in point.

"Well it wasn't illegal in Egypt so it's okay really"
"We don't know for sure he actually caught it at the large maskless gathering so it's okay really"
"Just another excuse to have a go at him, it's not that bad really"

People have made huge sacrifices this year, not seeing friends or family members for months on end, postponing all manner of events (yes, including weddings), not being able to visit loved ones in hospital or sometimes even attend their funerals, and all this often while worrying if they have enough money to make it to the end of the month because they've been unable to work or have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.

It's pretty damn eye opening to watch people fall in line to defend a very privileged footballer flouting the rules that so many have followed at great personal cost for the last 8 months.

I haven't given my opinion on what I think of his decision, as I also haven't when others including ordinary fans by the way celebrated the team winning the title, against official advice. Also don't preach to me about sacrifices I'm quite aware of that having enough made enough of my own this year thank you. None of the above changes the point about people like you, being unable to prove where he picked it up from. It's a totally non-provable point either way.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:05:24 PM

Mo should have worn a mask and been more repsonsible though - as should his brother, cos it put Mo in an awkward situation for sure.


He did actually have a mask,it was just pulled down.

Or at least I thought I saw one in the photo I saw.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:12:18 PM
I haven't given my opinion on what I think of his decision, as I also haven't when others including ordinary fans by the way celebrated the team winning the title, against official advice. Also don't preach to me about sacrifices I'm quite aware of that having enough made enough of my own this year thank you. None of the above changes the point about people like you, being unable to prove where he picked it up from. It's a totally non-provable point either way.

If he was infected before the wedding, then he was irresponsible with his behaviour, as he put others at risk by not social distancing, and by not wearing the mask he had.

Anyway, it's a shame he misses Sunday, but I'm sure he'll be keen to make amends when he's back in the side.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 05:46:17 PM
If he was infected before the wedding, then he was irresponsible with his behaviour, as he put others at risk by not social distancing, and by not wearing the mask he had.

Anyway, it's a shame he misses Sunday, but I'm sure he'll be keen to make amends when he's back in the side.

Being the word. Can you prove it?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:51:44 PM
Being the word. Can you prove it?
What?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 05:46:17 PM
If he was infected before the wedding, then he was irresponsible with his behaviour, as he put others at risk by not social distancing, and by not wearing the mask he had.

Anyway, it's a shame he misses Sunday, but I'm sure he'll be keen to make amends when he's back in the side.

Going to miss the Atalanta game as well isn't he ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:57:56 PM
Going to miss the Atalanta game as well isn't he ?
Yes, but that's less of an issue I think. Of course, we'd want him to play every game. I think missing the Leicester game is more of a loss for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 05:52:11 PM
What?

You don't find it strange that no one else in his family or security group were also found positive? Which is why I am suggesting no one know for definite that he caught it at the wedding.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:02:25 PM
You don't find it strange that no one else in his family or security group were also found positive? Which is why I am suggesting no one know for definite that he caught it at the wedding.
I'm not sure why this is the issue, as he could have caught it before, during, or after the wedding. The issue is more that he didn't take precautions to NOT catch it, and in doing so, showed a complete lack of respect for everyone around the world who's made sacrifices, including his own team mates.

If it was a City, Utd or Everton player they'd get destroyed on here. If it was a politician, celebrity, or another public figure, they'd also get destroyed on here. But hey, it's our Mo so let's justify it however we can and pretend the world hasn't completely gone to shit for 9 months and the 2nd wave isn't happening.

My partner's a massive red (and a big Salah fan), but is also a senior GP. She said this has completely changed her view of him, as it's an insult to her profession and everyone's sacrifices, and isn't how a highly paid role model for young people should behave. I'm gonna put footie aside for a moment and say she's right.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:02:25 PM
You don't find it strange that no one else in his family or security group were also found positive? Which is why I am suggesting no one know for definite that he caught it at the wedding.
Does that make his lack of social distancing and mask less irresponsible?

I'm going to the supermarket later, I won't bother with social distancing or a mask, as I'm sure I don't have covid...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:11:57 PM
I'm not sure why this is the issue, as he could have caught it before, during, or after the wedding. The issue is more that he didn't take precautions to NOT catch it, and in doing so, showed a complete lack of respect for everyone around the world who's made sacrifices, including his own team mates.

If it was a City, Utd or Everton player they'd get destroyed on here. If it was a politician, celebrity, or another public figure, they'd also get destroyed on here. But hey, it's our Mo so let's justify it however we can and pretend the world hasn't completely gone to shit for 9 months and the 2nd wave isn't happening.

My partner's a massive red (and a big Salah fan), but is also a senior GP. She said this has completely changed her view of him, as it's an insult to her profession and everyone's sacrifices, and isn't how a highly paid role model for young people should behave. I'm gonna put footie aside for a moment and say she's right.

It's an issue in so much as people seem to imply they know the exact moment that he caught the virus which is completely ridiculous. In the photo it does show that he was wearing a mask for the most part. While I don't disagree with the general point about everyone having responsibilities, why does it only matter when a footballer does it? We had three nights of celebration in the city after winning the title let's remember, are those people being judged in the exact same way?  Of course not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 06:19:08 PM
Does that make his lack of social distancing and mask less irresponsible?

I'm going to the supermarket later, I won't bother with social distancing or a mask, as I'm sure I don't have covid...

I never said that, I'm just calling out those who seem to think they know the exact moment when he contracted the virus.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:23:00 PM
I never said that, I'm just calling out those who seem to think they know the exact moment when he contracted the virus.
You quoted my post, so thought you were addressing me?

Of course no one knows when he caught it exactly. Doesn't mean he wasn't irresponsible. He was a silly boy - he isn't the first, and won't be the last.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 06:38:22 PM
You quoted my post, so thought you were addressing me?

Of course no one knows when he caught it exactly. Doesn't mean he wasn't irresponsible. He was a silly boy - he isn't the first, and won't be the last.

That part I agree with, and its as relevant with ordinary people like you and me as well as "role models" like Mo. The main reason I hate people making footballers or anyone else for that matter into role models is this idea it encourages people to expect them to be perfect. When to be honest we are all humans and everyone can make a miscalculation as Mo did here.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:23:00 PM
I never said that, I'm just calling out those who seem to think they know the exact moment when he contracted the virus.

Who has said they know the exact moment when he contracted the virus? Please quote the post(s) where someone has said that.

It's impossible frankly to prove it either way. What people have actually said, rather than the strawman you've invented, is that he's acted irresponsibly and his actions put him at increased risk. Surely even you can't deny that?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yes, he made a mistake. He can be criticised for it. Doesn't need condemning. Silly boy, we move on.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:42:16 PM
Who has said they know the exact moment when he contracted the virus? Please quote the post(s) where someone has said that.

It's impossible frankly to prove it either way. What people have actually said, rather than the strawman you've invented, is that he's acted irresponsibly and his actions put him at increased risk. Surely even you can't deny that?

I did above, but are you also going to condemn those who went on a three night bender in the city as well? Or is this just something we are going to blame footballers for?


Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:49:09 PM
I did above, but are you also going to condemn those who went on a three night bender in the city as well? Or is this just something we are going to blame footballers for?




There you go again, putting words in other people's mouths. Show me where I've 'condemned' Salah please. What I actually said was that I found the rush to defend him eye opening. Not sure why you keep bringing up the title celebrations, it's not relevant to the discussion around Salah's behaviour.

As a little aside, maybe ask yourself why Keita, Thiago, Shaqiri and Mane didn't get such a strong response when they tested positive.

For what it's worth, this is pretty much my view.

Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 16, 2020, 10:31:25 AM
He didn't wear a mask or socially distance. That's irresponsible as if he was infected, he could pass the virus on to others. Not talking laws here, just health guidelines that he's well aware of (the fact he had a mask but was wearing it below his face shows masks were being worn there).

The fact that he has tested positive means he caught the virus before, during, or after the wedding. If it was before, it means his actions could have spread the virus to others - irresponsible. If he caught it at the wedding, then his actions could have certainly contributed to him catching it. If he caught the virus after the wedding, then what was he doing and was he following the guidelines as to how to reduce the chance of infection?

Mo's a great player, and a great human being. But he made a mistake here and was a bit of a silly boy. Thankfully, he seems to be in good health, and hopefully the same is true with anyone he came into contact with subsequently.

He didn't do a Kyle Walker, but I'm sure the Liverpool management will be a little upset with him. Line drawn underneath it, moving on.


He's behaved poorly and from the sounds of it Klopp has had a word and reminded him of his responsibilities. That's good enough for me and I look forward to seeing him back in the team as soon as possible.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
I never got the point of Klopp’s story. Was it to show an example of what you should do or that he came close to doing something you should not?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:41:39 PM
I never got the point of Klopps story. Was it to show an example of what you should do or that he came close to doing something you should not?

Probably that he came close to doing somethings similar and at the last second decided against it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:41:39 PM
I never got the point of Klopps story. Was it to show an example of what you should do or that he came close to doing something you should not?

I think it's intentionally not clear cut, if you say what Mo did is fine you put yourself under scrutiny, if you condemn Mo you give the media something to latch on to and make a bigger deal that it is.
