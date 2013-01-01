Case in point.



"Well it wasn't illegal in Egypt so it's okay really"

"We don't know for sure he actually caught it at the large maskless gathering so it's okay really"

"Just another excuse to have a go at him, it's not that bad really"



People have made huge sacrifices this year, not seeing friends or family members for months on end, postponing all manner of events (yes, including weddings), not being able to visit loved ones in hospital or sometimes even attend their funerals, and all this often while worrying if they have enough money to make it to the end of the month because they've been unable to work or have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.



It's pretty damn eye opening to watch people fall in line to defend a very privileged footballer flouting the rules that so many have followed at great personal cost for the last 8 months.



I haven't given my opinion on what I think of his decision, as I also haven't when others including ordinary fans by the way celebrated the team winning the title, against official advice. Also don't preach to me about sacrifices I'm quite aware of that having enough made enough of my own this year thank you. None of the above changes the point about people like you, being unable to prove where he picked it up from. It's a totally non-provable point either way.