mo is a fucking idiot for doing what he did. No excuses. Selfish fuck who is an inspiration for millions yet decides to do what he did. People defending him can get fucked. COVID is not a footballing issue, its a health issue.
So is it 10 days from your first positive test or from the most recent?
It's 10 days from the initial test.
Any links around that?I think its a grey area and you would think in about a week of facing this situation someone would have clarified it and pointed us to some official documentation or something.
It's on The Echo's site and they're quoting Premier League Protocols. Ten days from his first test he'll have another, if that's negative he's free to resume training and subsequently be available for selection.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]