Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 10:21:45 PM »
i know it was a celebration BUT dont people usually at least try to stay away from mass gatherings during this covid crisis?.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 10:39:19 PM »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:21:45 PM
i know it was a celebration BUT dont people usually at least try to stay away from mass gatherings during this covid crisis?.
Not if they've been told they are allowed
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 10:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:17:25 PM
Firstly, not many people are the saints you are asking for. Most people the world over moderate their behaviour based on their government's guidance. In Egypt weddings like this are allowed. We can question whether their government are being truthful or not, just as we can for the UK and elsewhere, but populations on the ground follow the guidance. The guidance allowed the wedding to take place so they held it. You are now asking for a individual to miss his own brother's wedding, and not enjoy himself there, even though it is legal and allowable? Even though the guidance there says he can gather with his family and have some fun?

This kind of sententiousness and sanctimoniousness is not warranted. As much as we are taking precautions, the world over, our precautions are moderated based on the local conditions at the time, and where things are allowable people do them. This changes over time as the situation changes. You can't judge the actions of another country by what the situation is like here. If you go to a heavily locked down country (worse than the UK) you have to observe the local conditions and be stricter than you have to in the UK at that time; but this also applies to places that are less strict.

Secondly at all times some people are stricter than others. If you, like a poster earlier, are claiming that you will behave in a manner that is stricter than the current rules require you to be then good for you. But you need to accept that not everyone will. If the UK government allow Christmas gatherings, some people will remain extra strict and still not gather; but most will do; if fans are allowed back in stadiums soon, some will still be extra strict and not go, but most fans will. You can be stricter than required, but if you obey local rules, like Mo did, then I don't see why people should be lining up to slam you.

And thirdly: if anyone has evidence that Mo has broken LFC rules then present it. If you have evidence that LFC forbade his attendence at the wedding but he ignored them then present it. If you have evidence that he caught the virus at the wedding then present it. Otherwise be prepared for irony  8)

And lastly, maybe it is salutory to remember that no-one is perfect and we have all probably bent or broken covid rules to some degree, for one off instances where it has seemed meritied. Yet no rule seems to have been broken in this instance.
That's quite a leap from what I wrote to what you've posted. Feel free to have a rant, but at least stay focused.

Of course everyone will behave differently during the pandemic, but that doesn't make his decision any less irresponsible.

Mo was obeying local rules? That's a joke, surely?
