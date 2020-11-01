« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1210172 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12920 on: Today at 09:37:36 AM »
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12921 on: Today at 09:57:09 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:37:36 AM
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.

Thankfully every wedding in the world will be suspended so your wish will be granted as each bride out there is delighted to put off their plans even if the country restrictions allow a wedding, the weddings will not go ahead as there is a shortage in brains for transplants to go ahead.

I wonder if we can forward the title celebrations around Liverpool to Mo's brother and tell him please note this is what you should do in the middle of a pandemic so how could you go forward with a wedding plus 100 guests. Glass houses and all that as the UK is in the middle of another tidal wave of infections and what did hundreds of thousands around the country do the last night before the shutdown? Get pissed.

Put your feet up for a well earned rest Mo and hope you come back as fit as ever. Just ignore this thread for a few days as we will soon have something else to complain about.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12922 on: Today at 10:04:50 AM »
Whats up with all the moaning fuckers
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 10:17:51 AM »
This thread has turned odd.

Not sure anyone can deny he was a bit irresponsible given the guidelines worldwide on how to prevent the virus, and being a major role model should have acted better. However given it was his brothers wedding I can imagine he was in a tough position as family is obviously so important.

However it is quite minor, and is disappointing that he will miss the Leicester game. Don't think there should be any further criticism from anyone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 10:19:34 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.
This.
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 10:24:43 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:37:36 AM
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.

Clearly hasn't got a clue  ::)
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 10:32:44 AM »
He's clearly not appreciated enough by our "supporters".
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 10:37:07 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:57:09 AM
Thankfully every wedding in the world will be suspended so your wish will be granted as each bride out there is delighted to put off their plans even if the country restrictions allow a wedding, the weddings will not go ahead as there is a shortage in brains for transplants to go ahead.

I wonder if we can forward the title celebrations around Liverpool to Mo's brother and tell him please note this is what you should do in the middle of a pandemic so how could you go forward with a wedding plus 100 guests. Glass houses and all that as the UK is in the middle of another tidal wave of infections and what did hundreds of thousands around the country do the last night before the shutdown? Get pissed.

Put your feet up for a well earned rest Mo and hope you come back as fit as ever. Just ignore this thread for a few days as we will soon have something else to complain about.
People are dying, businesses are going under, and health services are on their knees around the world, so postponing a wedding is insignificant by comparison.

Not sure what the UK getting pissed has to do with it. I can't relate to those people anymore than the fuckwits that are holding wedding parties.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 10:39:45 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.
It's the double standards.

We're all making sacrifices and telling our own family members to follow the rules, but hey - don't mind Mo as he scores goals for us and is a great guy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 11:02:24 AM »
"Mo Salah will have another swab test after 5 days, if it was negative he will travel back to England, if it was positive he will wait another 5 days and then have another swab test."

Whoever Eslam Magdy is..
« Reply #12930 on: Today at 11:03:27 AM »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:04:07 PM
Absolute idiot. Sell the fucker as soon as.

Is this real? I cant tell anymore in here.
This thread is a fucking disgrace.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12932 on: Today at 11:26:19 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:39:45 AM
It's the double standards.

We're all making sacrifices and telling our own family members to follow the rules, but hey - don't mind Mo as he scores goals for us and is a great guy.

Every country is at a different situation with this virus, its so hypocritical posts like this when the chances are we all know people who have not sacrificed themselves throughout this pandemic.
« Reply #12933 on: Today at 11:53:17 AM »
+ Empire of the Kop: "Mo Salah takes wedding snap from balcony as Liverpool star quarantines"



Mohamed Salah has managed to make a young couples day by appearing in their wedding photo from a balcony where he is in quarantine.

The Liverpool star has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by the BBC, and now has to keep away from others to prevent further infection.

You havent come here for a lecture  but we have to condemn the actions of the forward, who was spotted dancing closely with a large group of people earlier this week with his mask hanging off.

That aside, the photo below is fun and the Egyptian will be fit and firing again very soon!

-- Empire of the Kop --
« Reply #12934 on: Today at 12:08:08 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:26:19 AM
Every country is at a different situation with this virus, its so hypocritical posts like this when the chances are we all know people who have not sacrificed themselves throughout this pandemic.
The 'Pan' bit of Pandemic means global (or pan-continental). Otherwise it would an Epidemic confined to one area and everyone else would't be restricted. People catching it in this country could have caught it indirectly from literally anyone on the planet.

No need for the hypocrite comments thanks. My partner is a GP having the toughest year of her life and signing death certificates on a weekly basis.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:23:04 AM
This thread is a fucking disgrace.
Yeah, but which side do you fall on? Lol.
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:53:17 AM
+ Empire of the Kop: "Mo Salah takes wedding snap from balcony as Liverpool star quarantines"



Mohamed Salah has managed to make a young couples day by appearing in their wedding photo from a balcony where he is in quarantine.

The Liverpool star has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by the BBC, and now has to keep away from others to prevent further infection.

You havent come here for a lecture  but we have to condemn the actions of the forward, who was spotted dancing closely with a large group of people earlier this week with his mask hanging off.

That aside, the photo below is fun and the Egyptian will be fit and firing again very soon!

-- Empire of the Kop --
Haha- there's a good chance it was Mo who brought the virus to Egypt.
« Reply #12937 on: Today at 12:12:50 PM »
All his close family and friends and his security have all tested negative.
« Reply #12938 on: Today at 12:35:11 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:12:50 PM
All his close family and friends and his security have all tested negative.

Well, isn't that a surprise?
« Reply #12939 on: Today at 12:36:38 PM »
Still unsure where he was infected, in hindsight probably would have been best if he had some degree of separation during the celebration,  but completely understand his decision to follow through and enjoy the wedding completely.
Fortunately,  it's just one game out and he isn't suffering from symptoms.

Some of the negative reaction here is quite surprising. You'd think he purposely orchestrated the wedding to coincide with his infection in order to put extra pressure on the squad and Klopp.
Imagine if he wasn't such a prolific,  record breaking, goalscorer.
I've had two friends get married this summer.  Of course they had to scale it back, but they still went ahead within the legal regulations.
Would he get a test before he jumped on a flight?
Quote from: drmick on Today at 12:09:15 PM
Haha- there's a good chance it was Mo who brought the virus to Egypt.

Nothing to worry about for Egypt then, everybody knows the fucker doesn't pass anything ;D
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:02:24 AM
"Mo Salah will have another swab test after 5 days, if it was negative he will travel back to England, if it was positive he will wait another 5 days and then have another swab test."

Whoever Eslam Magdy is..

Will the real Eslam Magdy please stand up
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:47:55 PM
The scariest thing in this thread over the past few days was this.......

 
And it's true. The journalist was Ruth Michaelson. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/26/egypt-forces-guardian-journalist-leave-coronavirus-story-ruth-michaelson

There's absolutely no doubt that Liverpool Football Club would have let Mo Salah go to Egypt fully knowing that he was going into a cesspit of unreported coronavirus. And of course they had no other choice, such is the Alice-in-Wonderland world of dictatorial regimes and Covid-19. Everyone had to pretend that Egypt was dealing with coronavirus in a rational way when everyone knew that, really, that simply wasn't happening.

I worry now about our Brazilian stars since President 'Nutcase' Bolsonaro is a global champion of Covid-19 denial. Every international break, organised by the suckjobs in FIFA and UEFA, is a potential nightmare for a club with such a cosmopolitan cast of players.

Fortunately we don't have any Texans playing for us.

Pretty much like here, then, Yorky?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:40:09 PM
I've had two friends get married this summer.  Of course they had to scale it back, but they still went ahead within the legal regulations.
No no no. No-one in this country has spent a second out of doors or near anyone else. No one has been to the pubs because the government said it was OK to, nor shops, nor theatres nor family gatherings, nor weddings nor anything else. No one will gather with their family this Christmas if the government says its OK to.

Only Mo Salah and other dodgy Egyptians have done this, the fuckers. Doing a thing that is legal and allowable in the country in question. They should be shot in order to assauge the hysterical tendencies of some people on a forum.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:08:08 PM
The 'Pan' bit of Pandemic means global (or pan-continental). Otherwise it would an Epidemic confined to one area and everyone else would't be restricted.
The Pan in Pandemic does not mean the situation is exactly the same everywhere in the world. Try and understand variation.

Honestly, what is happening to people? On subject after subject, more and more, I find myself wondering ''why the fuck am I having to explain this?''
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:51:49 PM
No no no. No-one in this country has spent a second out of doors or near anyone else. No one has been to the pubs because the government said it was OK to, nor shops, nor theatres nor family gatherings, nor weddings nor anything else. No one will gather with their family this Christmas if the government says its OK to.

Only Mo Salah and other dodgy Egyptians have done this, the fuckers. Doing a thing that is legal and allowable in the country in question. They should be shot in order to assauge the hysterical tendencies of some people on a forum.

Kind of ironic that you're responding to some pretty calm posts from people who are disappointed with Mo's actions by claiming hysteria, and on top of that strongly implying xenophobia. Posters on this forum have been critical of pubs being open and crowded British beaches too, you're tarring an awful lot of people with the same brush by throwing out your cries of hypocrisy.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:55:38 PM
The Pan in Pandemic does not mean the situation is exactly the same everywhere in the world. Try and understand variation.

Honestly, what is happening to people? On subject after subject, more and more, I find myself wondering ''why the fuck am I having to explain this?''
No-one is asking you to explain anything.

I never said it was the same everywhere, but your line of thinking is the same line of thinking that spread it globally in the first place. 'It's ok - there's nothing to worry about in that country so I'll go to a party'. If he caught it there, it's stupid. If he already had it, it's still stupid. Going from a highly infected country to a less infected country means you take more precautions - not less.

It's entirely possible to love Mo as a player and person whilst simultaneously thinking this was an irresponsible thing to do, considering he's a highly paid footballer, role model, national hero, and has a duty to his teammates and all the club staff.
