Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12920 on: Today at 09:37:36 AM
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12921 on: Today at 09:57:09 AM
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:37:36 AM
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.

Thankfully every wedding in the world will be suspended so your wish will be granted as each bride out there is delighted to put off their plans even if the country restrictions allow a wedding, the weddings will not go ahead as there is a shortage in brains for transplants to go ahead.

I wonder if we can forward the title celebrations around Liverpool to Mo's brother and tell him please note this is what you should do in the middle of a pandemic so how could you go forward with a wedding plus 100 guests. Glass houses and all that as the UK is in the middle of another tidal wave of infections and what did hundreds of thousands around the country do the last night before the shutdown? Get pissed.

Put your feet up for a well earned rest Mo and hope you come back as fit as ever. Just ignore this thread for a few days as we will soon have something else to complain about.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12922 on: Today at 10:04:50 AM
Whats up with all the moaning fuckers
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12923 on: Today at 10:17:51 AM
This thread has turned odd.

Not sure anyone can deny he was a bit irresponsible given the guidelines worldwide on how to prevent the virus, and being a major role model should have acted better. However given it was his brothers wedding I can imagine he was in a tough position as family is obviously so important.

However it is quite minor, and is disappointing that he will miss the Leicester game. Don't think there should be any further criticism from anyone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12924 on: Today at 10:19:34 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.
This.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12925 on: Today at 10:24:43 AM
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:37:36 AM
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.

Clearly hasn't got a clue  ::)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12926 on: Today at 10:32:44 AM
He's clearly not appreciated enough by our "supporters".
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12927 on: Today at 10:37:07 AM
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:57:09 AM
Thankfully every wedding in the world will be suspended so your wish will be granted as each bride out there is delighted to put off their plans even if the country restrictions allow a wedding, the weddings will not go ahead as there is a shortage in brains for transplants to go ahead.

I wonder if we can forward the title celebrations around Liverpool to Mo's brother and tell him please note this is what you should do in the middle of a pandemic so how could you go forward with a wedding plus 100 guests. Glass houses and all that as the UK is in the middle of another tidal wave of infections and what did hundreds of thousands around the country do the last night before the shutdown? Get pissed.

Put your feet up for a well earned rest Mo and hope you come back as fit as ever. Just ignore this thread for a few days as we will soon have something else to complain about.
People are dying, businesses are going under, and health services are on their knees around the world, so postponing a wedding is insignificant by comparison.

Not sure what the UK getting pissed has to do with it. I can't relate to those people anymore than the fuckwits that are holding wedding parties.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12928 on: Today at 10:39:45 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.
It's the double standards.

We're all making sacrifices and telling our own family members to follow the rules, but hey - don't mind Mo as he scores goals for us and is a great guy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12929 on: Today at 11:02:24 AM
"Mo Salah will have another swab test after 5 days, if it was negative he will travel back to England, if it was positive he will wait another 5 days and then have another swab test."

Whoever Eslam Magdy is..
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12930 on: Today at 11:03:27 AM
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:04:07 PM
Absolute idiot. Sell the fucker as soon as.

Is this real? I cant tell anymore in here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12931 on: Today at 11:23:04 AM
This thread is a fucking disgrace.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12932 on: Today at 11:26:19 AM
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:39:45 AM
It's the double standards.

We're all making sacrifices and telling our own family members to follow the rules, but hey - don't mind Mo as he scores goals for us and is a great guy.

Every country is at a different situation with this virus, its so hypocritical posts like this when the chances are we all know people who have not sacrificed themselves throughout this pandemic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12933 on: Today at 11:53:17 AM
+ Empire of the Kop: "Mo Salah takes wedding snap from balcony as Liverpool star quarantines"



Mohamed Salah has managed to make a young couples day by appearing in their wedding photo from a balcony where he is in quarantine.

The Liverpool star has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by the BBC, and now has to keep away from others to prevent further infection.

You havent come here for a lecture  but we have to condemn the actions of the forward, who was spotted dancing closely with a large group of people earlier this week with his mask hanging off.

That aside, the photo below is fun and the Egyptian will be fit and firing again very soon!

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12934 on: Today at 12:08:08 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:26:19 AM
Every country is at a different situation with this virus, its so hypocritical posts like this when the chances are we all know people who have not sacrificed themselves throughout this pandemic.
The 'Pan' bit of Pandemic means global (or pan-continental). Otherwise it would an Epidemic confined to one area and everyone else would't be restricted. People catching it in this country could have caught it indirectly from literally anyone on the planet.

No need for the hypocrite comments thanks. My partner is a GP having the toughest year of her life and signing death certificates on a weekly basis.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12935 on: Today at 12:08:30 PM
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:23:04 AM
This thread is a fucking disgrace.
Yeah, but which side do you fall on? Lol.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12936 on: Today at 12:09:15 PM
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:53:17 AM
+ Empire of the Kop: "Mo Salah takes wedding snap from balcony as Liverpool star quarantines"



Mohamed Salah has managed to make a young couples day by appearing in their wedding photo from a balcony where he is in quarantine.

The Liverpool star has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by the BBC, and now has to keep away from others to prevent further infection.

You havent come here for a lecture  but we have to condemn the actions of the forward, who was spotted dancing closely with a large group of people earlier this week with his mask hanging off.

That aside, the photo below is fun and the Egyptian will be fit and firing again very soon!

-- Empire of the Kop --
Haha- there's a good chance it was Mo who brought the virus to Egypt.
