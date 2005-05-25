Love Mo, he's the name I chose to go on the back of my shirt.



Will defend him to the very ends about the allegations of selfishness, or his diving, or whatever. I'd rank him amongst the best forwards we've ever had at the club.



But he was a bit of a silly boy. Even if he didn't get it at the wedding, the way he behaved meant it increased his chances of getting it. If he didn't get it at the wedding, his behaviour increased the risk of him spreading COVID to others.



At least he's asymptomatic, so his health won't be adversely affected, either short or longterm. He misses the Leicester game it seems, which is frustrating. At least he also misses the chance of getting injured playing for Egypt.



I'm sure he'll get a telling off from the club, but I'm also sure that it's not the end of the world.