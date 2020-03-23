The scariest thing in this thread over the past few days was this.......
I do business in Egypt. I would take their coronavirus figures with a pinch of salt. In March they expelled a Guardian journalist, Ruth Michaelson who dared to say that they might be under reporting the no of cases and deaths. In fact she was threatened with a military trial!!
And it's true. The journalist was Ruth Michaelson. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/26/egypt-forces-guardian-journalist-leave-coronavirus-story-ruth-michaelson
There's absolutely no doubt that Liverpool Football Club would have let Mo Salah go to Egypt fully knowing that he was going into a cesspit of unreported coronavirus. And of course they had no other choice, such is the Alice-in-Wonderland world of dictatorial regimes and Covid-19. Everyone had to pretend that Egypt was dealing with coronavirus in a rational way when everyone knew that, really, that simply wasn't happening.
I worry now about our Brazilian stars since President 'Nutcase' Bolsonaro is a global champion of Covid-19 denial. Every international break, organised by the suckjobs in FIFA and UEFA, is a potential nightmare for a club with such a cosmopolitan cast of players.
Fortunately we don't have any Texans playing for us.