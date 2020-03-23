A wedding is a once in a lifetime occasion. The family would have planned it for a date when their superstar footballer relative could attend. As important as he is to Liverpool, he's more important to them and vice-versa. How much money he makes is irrelevant. Shit happens.



Blame the football organisers. I'm almost sure this wedding would've been put off until next year if Mo weren't scheduled to be in Egypt at this time for a match which shouldn't be played during a fucking pandemic.



Anyway, I'm less worried about Mo missing one PL and one CL game than I am about how our defence will cope with the relentless schedule coming up. We face the next 11 to 12 matches with one remaining established centre back whose fitness is as fragile as a digestive biscuit dunked in piping hot tea. That deserves far more worrisome attention than whether Mo is entitled to go to his brother's wedding. FFS.