Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12840 on: Today at 04:49:29 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:11:10 PM
;D it wasn't irresponsible or foolish FFS.
What are you on about? If that video is actually from his brothers wedding, it was definitely irresponsible and foolish.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12841 on: Today at 05:12:11 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:06:56 PM
Criticism for attending his brother's wedding?


Yeah & rightly so imo,thousands of people in the UK have had to postpone weddings or carry on without any guests.

In the grand scheme of things postponing his wedding or Mo simply not attending would hardly have been a massive sacrifice.

Jurgen has been banging on about those sacrifices for almost a year now so I bet he is fuming.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12842 on: Today at 05:21:16 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:12:11 PM

Yeah & rightly so imo,thousands of people in the UK have had to postpone weddings or carry on without any guests.

In the grand scheme of things postponing his wedding or Mo simply not attending would hardly have been a massive sacrifice.

Jurgen has been banging on about those sacrifices for almost a year now so I bet he is fuming.

Weddings are allowed in Egypt at the moment so why the hell would the family put their lives on hold for Mo's football career? They had their wedding outside and sure did not look like there was more than 30 people dancing on the floor at one time. Life has to go on and if Mo got permission to attend then all is well as at worse he misses one league game for Liverpool. Big swing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12843 on: Today at 05:22:46 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:12:11 PM

Yeah & rightly so imo,thousands of people in the UK have had to postpone weddings or carry on without any guests.

In the grand scheme of things postponing his wedding or Mo simply not attending would hardly have been a massive sacrifice.

Jurgen has been banging on about those sacrifices for almost a year now so I bet he is fuming.

Weddings have been allowed in Egypt since September though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12844 on: Today at 05:25:07 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:22:46 PM
Weddings have been allowed in Egypt since September though.

They may well be, but then Mo surely has to take some responsibility for himself and his employer who pays him a hell of a lot of money to do so. Kind of like it's legal to ski but footballers tend not to be allowed to do so.

It is what it is and I'm not gonna jump on the bandwagon of having a go at him, but seems a tad silly to put himself in that situation imo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12845 on: Today at 05:29:32 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:22:46 PM
Weddings have been allowed in Egypt since September though.


Yeah well I do not trust the Egyptian Gov as far as I could throw Neville Southall,they care less about their Population than Drumpf does the Cuomo brothers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12846 on: Today at 05:30:33 PM »
So everyone knows he definitely caught it at the wedding then? It been proven, he's banged to rights? None of you do, he could have caught it in a number of ways. We are not a one man team so people need to get a grip. All countries are at different stages in how they are coping with covid anyway.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12847 on: Today at 05:33:25 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:25:07 PM
They may well be, but then Mo surely has to take some responsibility for himself and his employer who pays him a hell of a lot of money to do so. Kind of like it's legal to ski but footballers tend not to be allowed to do so.

It is what it is and I'm not gonna jump on the bandwagon of having a go at him, but seems a tad silly to put himself in that situation imo.

According to reports Mo also attended a presentation ceremony.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20201114-distancing-was-maintained-at-wedding-salah-attended-before-virus-positive

Salah had also attended a ceremony organised by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in Cairo to celebrate his achievement of being the first Egyptian to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

The interim president of the EFA, Amr El-Ganainy, told MBC Egypt TV on Friday: "He appeared in the ceremony for no more than five minutes, entered a corridor alone, respecting social distancing and wearing a mask.

"He received the award himself... according to Liverpool's requirements."


Personally I think we should wait and see if Mo had permission to attend the wedding or not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12848 on: Today at 05:36:13 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:25:07 PM
Kind of like it's legal to ski but footballers tend not to be allowed to do so.

I thought it was written in to players' contracts that they definitely can't do things such as skiing, even in the off-season. Something to do with insurance
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12849 on: Today at 05:37:06 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:29:32 PM

Yeah well I do not trust the Egyptian Gov as far as I could throw Neville Southall,they care less about their Population than Drumpf does the Cuomo brothers.

I share your concerns about the Egyptian regime. The thing is it was probably far more dangerous training with his teammates from completely different bubbles and then playing games against opponents from another set of bubbles.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12850 on: Today at 05:38:41 PM »
A wedding is a once in a lifetime occasion. The family would have planned it for a date when their superstar footballer relative could attend. As important as he is to Liverpool, he's more important to them and vice-versa. How much money he makes is irrelevant. Shit happens.

Blame the football organisers. I'm almost sure this wedding would've been put off until next year if Mo weren't scheduled to be in Egypt at this time for a match which shouldn't be played during a fucking pandemic.

Anyway, I'm less worried about Mo missing one PL and one CL game than I am about how our defence will cope with the relentless schedule coming up. We face the next 11 to 12 matches with one remaining established centre back whose fitness is as fragile as a digestive biscuit dunked in piping hot tea. That deserves far more worrisome attention than whether Mo is entitled to go to his brother's wedding. FFS. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12851 on: Today at 05:41:15 PM »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 05:36:13 PM
I thought it was written in to players' contracts that they definitely can't do things such as skiing, even in the off-season. Something to do with insurance

Coming from Liverpool weddings are far more dangerous than skiing. Never heard anyone say can the families of the bride and groom please congregate on the dancefloor piste for the fighting.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12852 on: Today at 05:42:24 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:41:15 PM
Coming from Liverpool weddings are far more dangerous than skiing. Never heard anyone say can the families of the bride and groom please congregate on the dancefloor piste for the fighting.
:lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12853 on: Today at 05:45:12 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:33:25 PM
According to reports Mo also attended a presentation ceremony.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20201114-distancing-was-maintained-at-wedding-salah-attended-before-virus-positive

Salah had also attended a ceremony organised by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in Cairo to celebrate his achievement of being the first Egyptian to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

The interim president of the EFA, Amr El-Ganainy, told MBC Egypt TV on Friday: "He appeared in the ceremony for no more than five minutes, entered a corridor alone, respecting social distancing and wearing a mask.

"He received the award himself... according to Liverpool's requirements."


Personally I think we should wait and see if Mo had permission to attend the wedding or not.

He was silly to do so more so for his own health but ultimately the Egyptian FA may have screwed themselves over so they can fuck off. Also, it may very well help us in the medium term.

Herd immunity between Salah, Mane, Thiago and a nice rest for Salah and Thiago these past two weeks. We will smash teams in December when they are out on their feet.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12854 on: Today at 05:48:17 PM »
Whats with the snidey Mo doesn't pass and greedy comments? Weird
