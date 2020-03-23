« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12800 on: Today at 01:36:19 AM
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:11:28 AM
i guess the footballers are untested like the general public.



Not sure where you are from but in Liverpool the general public are tested. Maybe the answer is not to have national games at this time.
kavah

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12801 on: Today at 01:39:39 AM
Better than an injury, he'll miss 2 or 3 games I think?

He'll be fresh as a Daisy for December
jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12802 on: Today at 02:10:25 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:36:19 AM
Not sure where you are from but in Liverpool the general public are tested. Maybe the answer is not to have national games at this time.
Therefore, its no issue with footballers in the penalty area, is it? Are you saying 100% of Liverpool has been tested?  Is it the same for the rest of the country? 

In Egypt i doubt there is extensive testing.

Son of Spion

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12803 on: Today at 02:27:19 AM
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:10:25 AM
Therefore, its no issue with footballers in the penalty area, is it? Are you saying 100% of Liverpool has been tested?  Is it the same for the rest of the country? 

In Egypt i doubt there is extensive testing.
Everyone in Liverpool can be tested. In the past week there have been 90,000 tests carried out in the city. Liverpool is the first city to have this, and the army are here facilitating it.

I've no idea where or when Salah picked up the virus, but on a general point, I'm amazed Internationals are taking place at this time. I can understand that clubs are a sort of bubble of their own, but then players go and mix with players from all sorts of clubs, travel to other countries and expand their risk factor considerably I'd imagine.
