Offline Filler.

  Believer
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,969
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12760 on: Yesterday at 08:47:15 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM
Its his brothers wedding.
Of course he went and celebrated.
Family first.

I went to a funeral 4 weeks back. Was pretty packed but we did what you do. Hugely dissapointed.
Offline Filler.

  Believer
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,969
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12761 on: Yesterday at 08:48:23 PM »
Thing is... they're behaving like absolute c*nts aren't they?
Online JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
Believer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 19,733
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12762 on: Yesterday at 08:53:01 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM
Its his brothers wedding.
Of course he went and celebrated.
Family first.

The virus should get on board with this family first idea ... stupid protein attaching c*nt
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
Believer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 38,799
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12763 on: Yesterday at 08:55:46 PM »
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?
Offline MD1990

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12764 on: Yesterday at 09:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:42:41 PM
Why wont he be let back in by government?
Because he has coronavirus.

not until 10 days anyway I think. Im not sure about the rules
Offline MD1990

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12765 on: Yesterday at 09:06:17 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:55:46 PM
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?
Edwards needs to put No Weddings clause in any contract for a new CB
Offline aw1991

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12766 on: Yesterday at 09:08:30 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:42:10 PM
Its his brothers wedding.
Of course he went and celebrated.
Family first.
Yep, piss on social distancing, especially when your such an influential figure like Salah
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 15,699
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12767 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:53:01 PM
The virus should get on board with this family first idea ... stupid protein attaching c*nt
Well, once it was organised he was always going to attend. Its shit for us, ask Mo and hed probably do it again. Its his brother ffs.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
Believer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 14,885
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12768 on: Yesterday at 09:10:57 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 08:48:23 PM
Thing is... they're behaving like absolute c*nts aren't they?

Who?!?!
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
Believer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 14,885
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12769 on: Yesterday at 09:13:05 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:55:46 PM
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?

Or only sign orphans, maybe we could battle it out with MI6!
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
Believer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,306
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12770 on: Yesterday at 09:23:38 PM »
He may miss three games for us if hes not allowed back in Uk until self isolation over.

Got to get back and train, etc.

What a shitshow.
Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,670
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12771 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:55:46 PM
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?

Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Offline JC the Messiah

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,739
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12772 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:23:09 PM
Not really

Number of injuries by Premier League club (as of 12 November)
Arsenal5Liverpool6
Aston Villa4Man City4
Brighton6Man Utd7
Burnley4Newcastle6
Chelsea5Sheffield United4
Crystal Palace7Southampton6
Everton2Spurs4
Fulham4West Brom5
Leeds6West Ham3
Leicester6Wolves2

source: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54919878
Erm...

Alisson
Trent
Fabinho
Gomez
Koumetio
Tsimikas
Matip
Virgil
Thiago
Milner
Henderson
Shaqiri
Mane
Keita
Origi

That's more than 6... and I've probably missed a few.
Offline Barrow Shaun

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 519
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12773 on: Yesterday at 10:16:24 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 09:52:46 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Is this real? Chelsea away last season, Palace at home (ok the Chelsea one was touched to him.)
Offline Pradan

  • Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12774 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 PM »
What a mess. We need some good news. Thiago being available will be a very good lift.
Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12775 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 PM »
Null and void.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12776 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 PM »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 10:22:42 PM
What a mess. We need some good news. Thiago being available will be a very good lift.

Hopefully he will, and Fabinho back and all. You have to make the best of whats happened and take the positives. I say this with the caveat of more injuries but if Fabinho is back and playing in centre half, he's every bit as good as Gomez there if not better. And if you're going to take out one of the best midfielders in the world from your midfield, what a bonus to be able to replace him with one of the other best in the world who hasn't really played yet. Kloop will have our lads fired up next week knowing full well every reporter will have the headlines written about Jamie Vardy and our unbeaten record. Our 2 big signings of the summer look better and better business all the time
Offline him_15

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12777 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 PM »
Seriously?
Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,916
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12778 on: Yesterday at 10:56:14 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:27:43 PM
Coughing down the wing

Fuckin* class !!
Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,916
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12779 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 PM »
Any report about whether he's sick or just "positive" ? Hopefully no symptoms.
Offline Dazzer23

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12780 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:03:50 PM


That's more than 6... and I've probably missed a few.

Those figures are as of now I would have thought, not for the season
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12781 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:59:58 PM
Any report about whether he's sick or just "positive" ? Hopefully no symptoms.

Asymptomatic according to beeb article.
Offline Dazzer23

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12782 on: Yesterday at 11:05:27 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:59:58 PM
Any report about whether he's sick or just "positive" ? Hopefully no symptoms.

No symptoms apparently. Ive also just read hes had a second test tonight, (to check it wasnt a false positive) but that has shown positive to.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  RAWK Supporter
Believer
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,832
  • Allez Allez Allez
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12783 on: Yesterday at 11:22:49 PM »
Not the best of news but at least he gets a break and he can't pick up a serious injury on international duty.

I guess he missus two games, possibly three, as long as everyone else remains fit we have cover now. tis why we signed Jota and Shaq can play there too. Not as bad as it would have been last season or the year before
Offline Jwils21

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 346
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12784 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 PM »
Steering away from Covid chat and back to the footy... Our Mo is one of the most criminally underrated footballers in history.

Ive seen a few Team of the season so far posts and theres an overwhelming exclusion of Salah despite the numbers hes recording, theres more of a swing towards including Patrick Bamford. Salah comes out on top in all the key areas for a forward - more goals scored, better conversion rate, higher shot accuracy and higher pass accuracy.

I saw a comment where someone was claiming that Mo doesnt deserve a place because 6 of his goals have been penalties (not true) and another saying all he does is dive and score pens. Its been like this ever since his first season, he hit those sensational heights and everyone is since quick to downplay everything he does. He didnt score for a few games at the beginning of 2018/19 and Sky were pushing whats up with Salah? narratives. At the moment, its the hes a diver narrative. Suppose it comes with the territory of being world class, everyone wants to create that drama around you.
Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,049
  • Born and Bred
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12785 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 PM »
Haven't read the whole thread, but is there any evidence he caught it at his brother's wedding...
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12786 on: Yesterday at 11:41:09 PM »
That's very true. I'm not quite sure why that is too, he's an amazing player, his record is even more frightening when you consider he isn't even a centre forward who is consistently matching, or beating, players like Kane and Vardy in the scoring charts, and coming in way behind them on the diving ones.
We love him though
Offline Scouser-Tommy

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,547
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12787 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 11:40:32 PM
Haven't read the whole thread, but is there any evidence he caught it at his brother's wedding...
Its impossible
Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,000
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12788 on: Today at 12:01:35 AM »
Gutted. Saying that I have a funny feeling we will still beat Leicester. This period has echos of the Barcelona CL encounter where 1st leg and the lead up to the second game it felt everything that could go wrong did go wrong. The mentality this team has got tells me we will find a way and win and when we do I will go nuts because at this moment it time it feels fate is conspiring against us.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12789 on: Today at 12:15:53 AM »
Has it been confirmed that he went to a wedding ?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12790 on: Today at 12:18:09 AM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 11:40:32 PM
Haven't read the whole thread, but is there any evidence he caught it at his brother's wedding...


Just seen this,fuming with him,well out of fucking order.
Online BarryCrocker

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs
« Reply #12791 on: Today at 12:20:50 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:15:53 AM
Has it been confirmed that he went to a wedding ?

just go to Google and type in Mo Salah Wedding.



https://egyptindependent.com/photos-mohamed-salah-attends-his-brothers-wedding-in-cairo/
Online jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12792 on: Today at 12:47:35 AM »
Going to crowded areas without PPE is just asking for infection.  Stupidity.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12793 on: Today at 12:54:53 AM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 11:40:32 PM
Haven't read the whole thread, but is there any evidence he caught it at his brother's wedding...
Why would anyone need evidence for a pile on? Why break the habit of a lifetime?
Online Kloppite

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12794 on: Today at 12:57:21 AM »
Grow up ya mings. It was his brothers wedding.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12795 on: Today at 12:59:06 AM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 05:57:34 PM
Not a single person on here said a word when I called him out for this
Your medal is no doubt in the post. Well done, you!!!
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,027
  • JFT 96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12796 on: Today at 01:05:52 AM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:47:35 AM
Going to crowded areas without PPE is just asking for infection.  Stupidity.

What do you suggest that he avoids the penalty area at set pieces.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12797 on: Today at 01:06:17 AM »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 05:05:40 PM
Literally is now a word which also means its own antonym (like cleave!). The emphatic figurative definition can be found in nearly all dictionaries now  :-X

More interesting discussion than talking about whether Salah is going to be frozen out of the team  :lmao :lmao
Ha ha, correct on both counts. It's literally mindblowing  8) that people don't understand the former (or how language develops over time).

As for the latter. Think some people would be happy if he were...
Online jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12798 on: Today at 01:11:28 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:05:52 AM
What do you suggest that he avoids the penalty area at set pieces.
i guess the footballers are untested like the general public.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,556
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12799 on: Today at 01:17:14 AM »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 05:34:08 PM
Oh FFS. Has someone at the club run over a black cat or something! This is beginning to get ridiculous!!

The curse of leaving...

