« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1201156 times)

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,969
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12760 on: Today at 08:47:15 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:10 PM
Its his brothers wedding.
Of course he went and celebrated.
Family first.

I went to a funeral 4 weeks back. Was pretty packed but we did what you do. Hugely dissapointed.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,969
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12761 on: Today at 08:48:23 PM »
Thing is... they're behaving like absolute c*nts aren't they?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,733
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12762 on: Today at 08:53:01 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:10 PM
Its his brothers wedding.
Of course he went and celebrated.
Family first.

The virus should get on board with this family first idea ... stupid protein attaching c*nt
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,799
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12763 on: Today at 08:55:46 PM »
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12764 on: Today at 09:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:42:41 PM
Why wont he be let back in by government?
Because he has coronavirus.

not until 10 days anyway I think. Im not sure about the rules
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12765 on: Today at 09:06:17 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:55:46 PM
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?
Edwards needs to put No Weddings clause in any contract for a new CB
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12766 on: Today at 09:08:30 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:42:10 PM
Its his brothers wedding.
Of course he went and celebrated.
Family first.
Yep, piss on social distancing, especially when your such an influential figure like Salah
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,699
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12767 on: Today at 09:09:43 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:53:01 PM
The virus should get on board with this family first idea ... stupid protein attaching c*nt
Well, once it was organised he was always going to attend. Its shit for us, ask Mo and hed probably do it again. Its his brother ffs.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,885
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12768 on: Today at 09:10:57 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 08:48:23 PM
Thing is... they're behaving like absolute c*nts aren't they?

Who?!?!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,885
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12769 on: Today at 09:13:05 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:55:46 PM
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?

Or only sign orphans, maybe we could battle it out with MI6!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,306
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12770 on: Today at 09:23:38 PM »
He may miss three games for us if hes not allowed back in Uk until self isolation over.

Got to get back and train, etc.

What a shitshow.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 09:52:46 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:55:46 PM
Could we swap him for a CB in January maybe? One who doesnt go to weddings?

Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 10:03:50 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:23:09 PM
Not really

Number of injuries by Premier League club (as of 12 November)
Arsenal5Liverpool6
Aston Villa4Man City4
Brighton6Man Utd7
Burnley4Newcastle6
Chelsea5Sheffield United4
Crystal Palace7Southampton6
Everton2Spurs4
Fulham4West Brom5
Leeds6West Ham3
Leicester6Wolves2

source: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54919878
Erm...

Alisson
Trent
Fabinho
Gomez
Koumetio
Tsimikas
Matip
Virgil
Thiago
Milner
Henderson
Shaqiri
Mane
Keita
Origi

That's more than 6... and I've probably missed a few.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 10:16:24 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:52:46 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Is this real? Chelsea away last season, Palace at home (ok the Chelsea one was touched to him.)
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Pradan

  • Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 10:22:42 PM »
What a mess. We need some good news. Thiago being available will be a very good lift.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 10:27:41 PM »
Null and void.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 10:31:01 PM »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:22:42 PM
What a mess. We need some good news. Thiago being available will be a very good lift.

Hopefully he will, and Fabinho back and all. You have to make the best of whats happened and take the positives. I say this with the caveat of more injuries but if Fabinho is back and playing in centre half, he's every bit as good as Gomez there if not better. And if you're going to take out one of the best midfielders in the world from your midfield, what a bonus to be able to replace him with one of the other best in the world who hasn't really played yet. Kloop will have our lads fired up next week knowing full well every reporter will have the headlines written about Jamie Vardy and our unbeaten record. Our 2 big signings of the summer look better and better business all the time
Logged

Online him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12777 on: Today at 10:49:26 PM »
Seriously?
Logged
Believer

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12778 on: Today at 10:56:14 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:27:43 PM
Coughing down the wing

Fuckin* class !!
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12779 on: Today at 10:59:58 PM »
Any report about whether he's sick or just "positive" ? Hopefully no symptoms.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12780 on: Today at 11:02:31 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:03:50 PM


That's more than 6... and I've probably missed a few.

Those figures are as of now I would have thought, not for the season
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12781 on: Today at 11:05:13 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:59:58 PM
Any report about whether he's sick or just "positive" ? Hopefully no symptoms.

Asymptomatic according to beeb article.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12782 on: Today at 11:05:27 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:59:58 PM
Any report about whether he's sick or just "positive" ? Hopefully no symptoms.

No symptoms apparently. Ive also just read hes had a second test tonight, (to check it wasnt a false positive) but that has shown positive to.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,830
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12783 on: Today at 11:22:49 PM »
Not the best of news but at least he gets a break and he can't pick up a serious injury on international duty.

I guess he missus two games, possibly three, as long as everyone else remains fit we have cover now. tis why we signed Jota and Shaq can play there too. Not as bad as it would have been last season or the year before
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12784 on: Today at 11:25:35 PM »
Steering away from Covid chat and back to the footy... Our Mo is one of the most criminally underrated footballers in history.

Ive seen a few Team of the season so far posts and theres an overwhelming exclusion of Salah despite the numbers hes recording, theres more of a swing towards including Patrick Bamford. Salah comes out on top in all the key areas for a forward - more goals scored, better conversion rate, higher shot accuracy and higher pass accuracy.

I saw a comment where someone was claiming that Mo doesnt deserve a place because 6 of his goals have been penalties (not true) and another saying all he does is dive and score pens. Its been like this ever since his first season, he hit those sensational heights and everyone is since quick to downplay everything he does. He didnt score for a few games at the beginning of 2018/19 and Sky were pushing whats up with Salah? narratives. At the moment, its the hes a diver narrative. Suppose it comes with the territory of being world class, everyone wants to create that drama around you.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • Born and Bred
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12785 on: Today at 11:40:32 PM »
Haven't read the whole thread, but is there any evidence he caught it at his brother's wedding...
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12786 on: Today at 11:41:09 PM »
That's very true. I'm not quite sure why that is too, he's an amazing player, his record is even more frightening when you consider he isn't even a centre forward who is consistently matching, or beating, players like Kane and Vardy in the scoring charts, and coming in way behind them on the diving ones.
We love him though
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 