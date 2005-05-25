Steering away from Covid chat and back to the footy... Our Mo is one of the most criminally underrated footballers in history.



Ive seen a few Team of the season so far posts and theres an overwhelming exclusion of Salah despite the numbers hes recording, theres more of a swing towards including Patrick Bamford. Salah comes out on top in all the key areas for a forward - more goals scored, better conversion rate, higher shot accuracy and higher pass accuracy.



I saw a comment where someone was claiming that Mo doesnt deserve a place because 6 of his goals have been penalties (not true) and another saying all he does is dive and score pens. Its been like this ever since his first season, he hit those sensational heights and everyone is since quick to downplay everything he does. He didnt score for a few games at the beginning of 2018/19 and Sky were pushing whats up with Salah? narratives. At the moment, its the hes a diver narrative. Suppose it comes with the territory of being world class, everyone wants to create that drama around you.