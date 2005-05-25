Steering away from Covid chat and back to the footy... Our Mo is one of the most criminally underrated footballers in history.
Ive seen a few Team of the season so far posts and theres an overwhelming exclusion of Salah despite the numbers hes recording, theres more of a swing towards including Patrick Bamford. Salah comes out on top in all the key areas for a forward - more goals scored, better conversion rate, higher shot accuracy and higher pass accuracy.
I saw a comment where someone was claiming that Mo doesnt deserve a place because 6 of his goals have been penalties (not true) and another saying all he does is dive and score pens. Its been like this ever since his first season, he hit those sensational heights and everyone is since quick to downplay everything he does. He didnt score for a few games at the beginning of 2018/19 and Sky were pushing whats up with Salah? narratives. At the moment, its the hes a diver narrative. Suppose it comes with the territory of being world class, everyone wants to create that drama around you.