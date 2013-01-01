« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1190234 times)

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 04:45:55 PM »
Huddersfield it was he took the pen(s) against, missed at home, scored away.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,573
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 04:46:13 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41703861

He missed against Huddersfield at home. Scored in the reverse game.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 05:39:41 AM »
Liverpool FC Official Facebook page release Salah's penalty video:

- https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/posts/10159917753882573

Wow Ederson did dive in the correct path of Salah shot!!

There's a big possibility we were going to lose that game had De Bruyne hit it in.

But still, I do think De Bruyne is one of the best players in the league. He is so influential on his day, capable of doing his stuffs outside of penalty area.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Up
« previous next »
 