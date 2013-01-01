Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
309
310
311
312
313
[
314
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal (Read 1190234 times)
gerrardisgod
has all his sisters with him.
Believer
Posts: 5,672
Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
«
Reply #12520 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:55 PM »
Huddersfield it was he took the pen(s) against, missed at home, scored away.
Logged
AHA!
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 60,573
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
«
Reply #12521 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:13 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41703861
He missed against Huddersfield at home. Scored in the reverse game.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
NarutoReds
Kopite
Posts: 775
Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
«
Reply #12522 on:
Today
at 05:39:41 AM »
Liverpool FC Official Facebook page release Salah's penalty video:
-
https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/posts/10159917753882573
Wow Ederson did dive in the correct path of Salah shot!!
There's a big possibility we were going to lose that game had De Bruyne hit it in.
But still, I do think De Bruyne is one of the best players in the league. He is so influential on his day, capable of doing his stuffs outside of penalty area.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Print
Pages:
1
...
309
310
311
312
313
[
314
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.69]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2