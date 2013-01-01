« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12440 on: Today at 08:23:29 AM
This is getting ridiculous now. Klopp nails it as usual by making the point that theres never so much debate about the ones we dont get.

This is either bias against Mo, and if it were race or religion motivated that would be disappointing, given the virtue signalling from pundits about racism.

It could be that Mo is a lightening rod for anti Liverpool bias, a good excuse to stick the boot in.

Or it could be that using us and Mo, keeps the cycle of bullshit spinning, generates zero effort content and keeps the advertisers happy.

Whatever the real reason, as a club I really hope we are doing something about it because the hypocrisy is so obvious now that it is taking the piss.

Either hold Kane, Vardy et al to the standards Mo is held to. Or apply Kanes standards to Salah.

Phrases we are never going to hear: Salah was clever there, Salah gave the ref a decision to make, Salah anticipated contact so went down. Its a fucking joke, but if the club are doing nothing, thats even worse.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12441 on: Today at 08:25:30 AM
It was such a blatant penalty. Utterly brainless from their left back but clear as day foul. I'm shocked that this particular foul is causing so much angst
liverbloke

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12442 on: Today at 08:26:53 AM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 01:19:26 AM
Once again Garth Crooks picks a Liverpool player in his team of the week for no other reason than to stick the boot in on a completely unrelated topic.  This time it's Salah's turn.

Truly a c*nt of a man and almost certainly in possession of an impacted rectum.





https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54783480

y'know you'd think a black guy who must have suffered racist bullshit during his playing career might just have a scintilla of empathy for a player like Mo

you're right - there is no need to highlight that other than to demean Mo

RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12443 on: Today at 08:27:39 AM
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:23:23 AM
Marcus Bean the footballer on the football weekly podcast about the double standards regarding Harry Kane who does the dangerous backing-in thing and has a history of it (Lallana and Cresswell in just the last 2 weeks, I think he said). Kane never gets called out for this potentially very dangerous foul in the press or on Match of the Day. Obviously if Salah ever did anything like that I dread to think of the reaction from Garth Crooks and the rest of the media. Apparently it's a red card in rugby and Aussie rules to attempt to flip a player when he's jumping for the ball because it's so dangerous.

We'll now get all the refs giving Mo fuck all so they don't get slaughtered on the telly

It's very dangerous, i've had it done to me before and you have little to no control of your landing. Remember Benteke did it to Sagna once and the way he landed was awful, so suprised he wasn't injured more seriously. I'll try to find the clip

As for Salah, he gets fouled constantly, kicks, pulls etc when he stays on his feet a lot of the time it's not called as a foul, i'm suprised when he actually gets the decision when he's stayed on his feet. Luiz pulling his shirt in the box was given as a pen (correctly) and I was pretty shocked it was given as usually plays allowed to continue, the decision was criticised by some hilariously. I do think he screams too much when he goes down, obviously he's not the only one but he does at times. It is bizarre how much difference there is between the hounding of him and players like Kane or Sterling, Kane loves to back into players and collapse when touched, or hang a leg as he hurdles an onrushing keeper. Sterling dives stupid amounts and it rarely seems to get a mention, english players get a huge pass when it comes to diving and the media storm that follows
Komic

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12444 on: Today at 08:49:04 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:17:07 AM
Salah should leave the Premier League. One of the best players to grace the English game and there is a clear agenda against him due to his race. Fucking scumbags don't deserve to watch him week in week out.

I don't think giving them exactly what they want is good revenge. He should just keep doing what he is doing as it will annoy them more, and win us more trophies.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12445 on: Today at 08:53:36 AM
Quote from: Komic on Today at 08:49:04 AM
I don't think giving them exactly what they want is good revenge. He should just keep doing what he is doing as it will annoy them more, and win us more trophies.

Fuck them. Let them hound out all the non white foreign players. Their product will be left with brave English white warriors such as Harry Kane, Luke Ayling and James Maddison. I'm sure the broadcasters will be falling over themselves to throw money at them when they get what they want.
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12446 on: Today at 10:12:20 AM
Can someone with decent computer skills put together all these contradictions, the casual racism is quite clear.

If Salah did what Ayling did last night, he would undoubtedly be on the back pages, and every sports show would be going on about him.

You can tell Salah is such a calm, humble person. Who could blame him if he fucked off away from the racist media
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12447 on: Today at 10:22:01 AM
Best thing Mo can do is just continue dominating as he has and win the league/golden boot/poty and not give the slightest of fucks about the plebs in the media.
Rush 82

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12448 on: Today at 11:19:49 AM
Some are not subtle, others stick the boot in subtly

They can all go fuck themselves.

Mo's best reply would be to win the Golden Boot

LFC's best reply would be to win the League again.

Fuck 'em
Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12449 on: Today at 11:38:03 AM
Its truly bizarre. I knew the debate about Mos penalty would go on for longer than Kanes.

Mo is regularly grappled in the box and gets nothing for it. Its a penalty, he goes down dramatically but clearly thats what you have to do otherwise the ref isnt going to consider it.

The agenda has been driven by the likes of Shearer, Mills and Tyler. Although youll never hear them talk about Sterling, Kane, Ali, Rashford the same way. Funny that.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12450 on: Today at 01:23:45 PM


I mean seriously, how is this even a discussion for even the most moronic of pundits?  His foot is kicked hard enough to change it's momentum from back towards him to clearly away from him, so it's not like it's a tiny brush of the leg we are talking about here (like VVD on Lamela a few years ago that pundits were convinced was a penalty).  He also doesn't delay going down like some suggest, he literally lands on the foot and then falls rather than landing, thinking about it, and then swan diving as some would make out.  Finally, his reaction (not on the video) after he goes down is to immediately grab exactly where he was kicked and bang the floor in frustration, probably because it was the same foot that was stood on a few days earlier and is still sore.  He doesn't roll around clutching an area of his body that wasn't touched, or any other tell tale diving signs.

Only a moron (or someone with a serious bias or axe to grind) could view that and say it shouldn't have been a penalty, especially as the defender gets nowhere near the ball.

And as others have rightly noted, on a weekend where there were 4 other clear and obvious dives in matches on TV, how is anyone talking about this incident and not mentioning any of those?

But sadly that is Salah's card marked for the season and it'll probably be the last penalty he'll be awarded regardless of how badly he is fouled in the box.
fredfrop

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12451 on: Today at 01:40:17 PM
It's so frustrating to see English nationalism dictate the agenda. Even the pundits that are supposedly sharp enough when it comes to racism, completely ignore the double standards when it comes to the actions of "our boys". Then again, that's exactly what the majority voted for, so we shouldn't be surprised to see nationalism seep out of politics and go into other areas of life.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12452 on: Today at 01:41:39 PM
^^ It's because they didn't like the way he fell.
He must fall in a way that is approved by Shearer, Cascarino, Crooks etc.

If it's not diving, it's being greedy, it's falling out with Mane, or he's about to leave because Gary Neville can "smell" it. The circus surrounding football, the inconsistencies, agendas, hypocrisy is wearing.

I don't agree that these lot should be able to say what they like unchallenged, just because it's "their opinion", because what they have shown is that their opinion isn't worth a jot. But on the basis they carry on saying what they want, I'll reserve my right to treat them with contempt. None of them have any credibility.

As Sid Lowe said, the garnish has eaten the steak.
Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12453 on: Today at 01:42:30 PM
It's racism and xenophobia.
Nothing else - just plain old racism.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12454 on: Today at 01:43:25 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:42:30 PM
It's racism and xenophobia.
Nothing else - just plain old racism.
mmm, isn't that what they were all so busy lecturing us about a few years back?
Barrow Shaun

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12455 on: Today at 01:45:43 PM
It's all just noise. Who cares?

This is a guy who has scored a shedload of goals for us and works his socks off, so really, who cares about the gibbering from elsewhere.
Legs

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12456 on: Today at 01:48:56 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:43:25 PM
mmm, isn't that what they were all so busy lecturing us about a few years back?

Lineker does yes and haven't Sky/BBC just been promoting BLM ?

Its not the first time they've had a go at Salah.

My take on football is the vast MAJORITY of players go down easy or cheat now and thats a fact.

As Mourinho said to Spurs players you've always played nice silky football but to win you need to be c**ts in others words cheat.
