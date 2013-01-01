I mean seriously, how is this even a discussion for even the most moronic of pundits? His foot is kicked hard enough to change it's momentum from back towards him to clearly away from him, so it's not like it's a tiny brush of the leg we are talking about here (like VVD on Lamela a few years ago that pundits were convinced was a penalty). He also doesn't delay going down like some suggest, he literally lands on the foot and then falls rather than landing, thinking about it, and then swan diving as some would make out. Finally, his reaction (not on the video) after he goes down is to immediately grab exactly where he was kicked and bang the floor in frustration, probably because it was the same foot that was stood on a few days earlier and is still sore. He doesn't roll around clutching an area of his body that wasn't touched, or any other tell tale diving signs.Only a moron (or someone with a serious bias or axe to grind) could view that and say it shouldn't have been a penalty, especially as the defender gets nowhere near the ball.And as others have rightly noted, on a weekend where there were 4 other clear and obvious dives in matches on TV, how is anyone talking about this incident and not mentioning any of those?But sadly that is Salah's card marked for the season and it'll probably be the last penalty he'll be awarded regardless of how badly he is fouled in the box.