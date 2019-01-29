Quote

Racial bias is a clear and significant problem in English football commentary, according to a groundbreaking study that found players with lighter skin are regularly and overwhelmingly praised for intelligence, work ethic and quality compared with those with darker skin, who are reduced to physical and athletic attributes.

Even when you point out the racism and casual racism to the cretins, they don't want to hear it.It's been pointed out to the c*nts on many occasions. There was even a report issued about it this year.The racists learned absolutely nothing from the report because of course they believe it doesn't apply to them.There's also a hierarchy in English football. If you're white, English, play for a London club and are an English international, you're at the top of the pile. You could probably commit murder on the field and it would be passed off as 'clever play'.The likes of Mo and Sadio would be seen as near the bottom, based on their skin colour, religion and the team they play for. They don't stand a chance with the English media. A media which we've seen can play a big part in influencing referees and officials.