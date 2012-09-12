About to post the same thing.
If we get given a penalty against us or United get one they say "if you touch someone in the box you give them the chance to go down and get a penalty"
When salah finally gets one after years of not getting one they say "you don't want to see that sort of thing in the game"
Fucking bellends.
Me too. There were plenty saying it was a pen v Villa in a fairly identical situation too.
The issue for me is that fairly limited people get a platform for their opinions, but the presenters never ever pull them on their inconsistencies.
The what seems like a national inquisition whenever Salah gets a pen, combined with how many absolutely blatant ones that get explained away, against a backdrop of continual soft ones for the likes of Sterling , Vardy, Rashford is getting fucking tedious now. Whenever we concede one, we rarely get the inquests either. Imagine if the one Thiago concedes v Chelsea is against Salah?
Alleged fans of Liverpool like Souness and Murphy dont help either. I wish they would temper their outrage by acknowledging all the ones he doesnt get, but they never do.
Just glad I never actually put myself through the pain of listening to them