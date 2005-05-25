« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1177495 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12320 on: October 25, 2020, 03:58:49 AM »
Made a really important clearance towards the end of the game in our own area. Worked his nuts off today.

Deserved a goal, and the commentators suggesting he should have passed to Mane when he hit the post  were taking utter nonsense.

The offside goal (and he was clearly offside, you could see it in real time) was sublime. That touch was brilliant.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12321 on: October 25, 2020, 09:15:09 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 25, 2020, 03:58:49 AM
Made a really important clearance towards the end of the game in our own area. Worked his nuts off today.

Deserved a goal, and the commentators suggesting he should have passed to Mane when he hit the post  were taking utter nonsense.

The offside goal (and he was clearly offside, you could see it in real time) was sublime. That touch was brilliant.

Yeah my brother was going mad with the Mane non-pass.

He should have just scored to be honest, goes for the harder finish when the back post is the obvious choice ;D
Logged
:D

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12322 on: October 25, 2020, 09:21:26 AM »
Hes been great this season. Really dangerous!
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,284
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12323 on: October 26, 2020, 10:34:30 PM »
He's improving and evolving, which is a scary, scary thought for everyone else.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 136
  • ******
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12324 on: October 27, 2020, 11:28:33 AM »
I know I'm not exactly going out on a limb here, but Garth Crooks is a moron and possibly the worst pundit I have ever had the misfortune to listen to or read.  I look at his team of the week on the BBC website more to laugh at him than see who he picked, but he has a horrible habit of pushing his agenda even when there is no justification for doing so.  Here is this week's beauty after he (quite rightly) including Mane in Team of the Week:

Quote
Sadio Mane: Mane had a header saved which rebounded for Robert Firmino to score the equaliser against Sheffield United. He then produced a wonderful cross for Diogo Jota to score the winner. However when the ball came to Mohamed Salah with Mane well placed alongside him the Egypt international chose to go it alone and hit the post.

When Mane politely protested, Salah gesticulated that he had to go for the shot. No he didn't. A pass to Mane and Liverpool would have gone 3-1 up. Salah needs to be careful, I've seen him sacrifice his team-mate before for glory. The reason Liverpool have been so successful is due to the collaboration of their front three. Didn't the Beatles break up over something rather petty?

I mean really?  What the actual f*ck? 

First of all there is zero reason to mention Salah in this piece, and instead why not spend extra lines talking about Mane and how good he was in the game?

A quick look at the stats would also show that Salah has more passes per match this season than Mane and more big chances created, and anyone that has actually watched us play this season would have seen Salah's work ethic and lots of unselfish play and great passes to our other forwards.  But let's ignore that and push the 'selfish' agenda.

What is even more annoying is that the chance in question was all of Salah's own making and he had a defender hanging off his back as soon as he turned him, so didn't have any chance to look up and try to spot a team mate even if he would have wanted to.  I also have zero doubt that in the same situation Mane would also be shooting there.  The apparent widespread media hated of Salah is something that I will never understand.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12325 on: October 27, 2020, 11:41:20 AM »
^ Garth fucking hates Salah. When he accused him of being the worst diver ever in English football the die was cast for the situation we have now, whereby he gets fuck all.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,748
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12326 on: October 27, 2020, 11:45:42 AM »
Quote
Salah needs to be careful, I've seen him sacrifice his team-mate before for glory

Fuck me, sounds like he's making some kind of sinister threat to Mo! Watch your back Mo, Garth is gonna be following you home one night when you least suspect it if you dare "go for glory" again ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12327 on: October 27, 2020, 11:49:12 AM »
Quote from: kavah on October 27, 2020, 11:41:20 AM
^ Garth fucking hates Salah. When he accused him of being the worst diver ever in English football the die was cast for the situation we have now, whereby he gets fuck all.
I hate it when pundits drive an agenda, but the bigger issue here is that if referees find themselves influenced by a professional idiot like Crooks, then refereeing in this country is even worse than we thought.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12328 on: October 27, 2020, 02:21:15 PM »
Some shitty clickbait article online with Owen saying there is still a rift between Salah and Mane. Its pure shite, at worst its a professional rivalry, both seem very happy to me at the moment.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,403
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12329 on: October 27, 2020, 02:31:31 PM »
Quote from: kavah on October 27, 2020, 11:41:20 AM
^ Garth fucking hates Salah.

He's a fucking twat.

Salah has 38 assists in 161 appearances for us.

Yeah he sometimes goes for a shot when he could pass, but then every striker other than Firmino does that.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,820
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12330 on: October 27, 2020, 02:34:57 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 27, 2020, 02:31:31 PM
He's a fucking twat.

Salah has 38 assists in 161 appearances for us.

Yeah he sometimes goes for a shot when he could pass, but then every striker other than Firmino does that.

It's insane, two seasons ago Mane had 2 assists all year [in the league], and no one was talking about him being selfish, but apparently Salah was.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 749
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12331 on: October 28, 2020, 02:51:28 AM »
Did he... Well, DIVE last night? It's a dive, right?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12332 on: October 28, 2020, 03:12:34 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October 28, 2020, 02:51:28 AM
Did he... Well, DIVE last night? It's a dive, right?
Wot?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12333 on: October 28, 2020, 08:16:27 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October 28, 2020, 02:51:28 AM
Did he... Well, DIVE last night? It's a dive, right?

No, thats....falling, with style.


At least, that's what Woody thinks.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • Bam!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12334 on: October 28, 2020, 08:18:04 AM »
Absolute dive, and then seconds later he was one on one with the goalie and all the defenders were stood a few yards behind... and he just shoots instead of passing to Mane?!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Abin465

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12335 on: October 28, 2020, 10:44:15 AM »
He certainly felt that challenge that led to the penalty. Looked pissed off even after scoring and was limping at the whistle. Hope he is alright?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,897
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12336 on: October 28, 2020, 10:47:17 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 27, 2020, 11:49:12 AM
I hate it when pundits drive an agenda, but the bigger issue here is that if referees find themselves influenced by a professional idiot like Crooks, then refereeing in this country is even worse than we thought.

And he managed to bring the break up of the Beatles into that pile of vomit.

Garth 'Nice but dim' Crooks.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12337 on: October 28, 2020, 10:51:35 AM »
Wonder if Crooks thought Salah dived last night.

What the fuck did Crouch mean by soft by the way? The most charitable view was that it was stupid by the defender, then just about.

Why does every Salah pen have to have a comment, but Utd get ever more spurious pens without anyone batting an eyelid?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,820
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12338 on: October 28, 2020, 11:08:25 AM »
He's been injured by that sort of tackle before. Hopefully he's ok. But he's been brilliant this season, at this rate he'll score 40 again.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12339 on: October 28, 2020, 11:34:05 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 28, 2020, 11:08:25 AM
He's been injured by that sort of tackle before. Hopefully he's ok. But he's been brilliant this season, at this rate he'll score 40 again.
Bournemouth away?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,114
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12340 on: October 28, 2020, 11:43:13 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 28, 2020, 11:08:25 AM
He's been injured by that sort of tackle before. Hopefully he's ok. But he's been brilliant this season, at this rate he'll score 40 again.

Looked annoyed at the end too but hopefully hes alright
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12341 on: Yesterday at 08:22:14 PM »
Only one goal behind Son now and level with DCL (who everyones been raving about) and yet nobody's really talking about how great he's been.

Shows how normal and taken for granted his excellence has become.



Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,102
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12342 on: Yesterday at 08:24:42 PM »
8 goals already...

Being accused of diving.... but if you dont go down you stand no chance of a penalty when you are fouled. VAR helps s not one iota.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline rscanderlech

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12343 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 PM »
He's playing more of a goalscoring role this season and it's really fun to watch him like this again. This is the Salah we remember from his first season.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12344 on: Yesterday at 09:16:14 PM »
He can't win the pundit opinion game.

Best to keep going down with optimal sound effects  everytime any contact in the box. Coz if he doesn't,  the opposing team defence gets a free license to assault without repercussions.

Go down, as and give the ref a decision to make.
Otherwise,  we all know they will not give him anything at all.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,449
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12345 on: Yesterday at 09:21:36 PM »
He got given a penalty  :o
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12346 on: Yesterday at 09:31:19 PM »
Souness was our of order tonight too, "we've seen Salah throw himself to the floor time and time again", and just incase no one heard, he repeated it a few times. Get to f**k with that.
Then saying he could see from 50 yards away it was no penalty, that 50 yards away is a better position to see that than what the ref seen
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,849
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12347 on: Yesterday at 09:36:33 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:22:14 PM
Only one goal behind Son now and level with DCL (who everyones been raving about) and yet nobody's really talking about how great he's been.

Shows how normal and taken for granted his excellence has become.

Well said! Its out of the ordinary for DCL but its BAU for Mo
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,403
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12348 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:22:14 PM
Only one goal behind Son now and level with DCL (who everyones been raving about) and yet nobody's really talking about how great he's been.

Shows how normal and taken for granted his excellence has become.

I mean I get it, this is normal for him now, where as they are playing beyond their level.

Hes just boss and by acting this way they are just confirming it.
Logged

Online cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12349 on: Today at 01:48:17 AM »
As good has Salah has been this year, there were multiple head scratching moments today were he clearly messed up easy chances.  The give and go with Mane where he passed it too softly when Mane would have been in on goal with a simple 2-3 foot pass.  Then, late on when Jota passed to him and Jota was then in with the return ball, but Salah inexplicably tried to play it to Mane on the other side with what looked like an almost blind pass. 

I still think there's another level he can get to and hopefully it starts next weekend at Man City.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12350 on: Today at 02:02:44 AM »
So tonight shearer and danny murphy were both of the opinion that not all contact in the box should lead to a pen. Someone needs to explain the meaning of the phrase "volte face" to them. It's actually farcical how functional adults can contradict themselves time and time again with zero awareness.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Up
« previous next »
 