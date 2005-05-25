Quote

Sadio Mane: Mane had a header saved which rebounded for Robert Firmino to score the equaliser against Sheffield United. He then produced a wonderful cross for Diogo Jota to score the winner. However when the ball came to Mohamed Salah with Mane well placed alongside him the Egypt international chose to go it alone and hit the post.



When Mane politely protested, Salah gesticulated that he had to go for the shot. No he didn't. A pass to Mane and Liverpool would have gone 3-1 up. Salah needs to be careful, I've seen him sacrifice his team-mate before for glory. The reason Liverpool have been so successful is due to the collaboration of their front three. Didn't the Beatles break up over something rather petty?

I know I'm not exactly going out on a limb here, but Garth Crooks is a moron and possibly the worst pundit I have ever had the misfortune to listen to or read. I look at his team of the week on the BBC website more to laugh at him than see who he picked, but he has a horrible habit of pushing his agenda even when there is no justification for doing so. Here is this week's beauty after he (quite rightly) including Mane in Team of the Week:I mean really? What the actual f*ck?First of all there is zero reason to mention Salah in this piece, and instead why not spend extra lines talking about Mane and how good he was in the game?A quick look at the stats would also show that Salah has more passes per match this season than Mane and more big chances created, and anyone that has actually watched us play this season would have seen Salah's work ethic and lots of unselfish play and great passes to our other forwards. But let's ignore that and push the 'selfish' agenda.What is even more annoying is that the chance in question was all of Salah's own making and he had a defender hanging off his back as soon as he turned him, so didn't have any chance to look up and try to spot a team mate even if he would have wanted to. I also have zero doubt that in the same situation Mane would also be shooting there. The apparent widespread media hated of Salah is something that I will never understand.