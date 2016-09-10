Insane.



Espcially when for the last two seasons we really havne't played with a set up that suits him

Obivously its LFC not SalahFC and we've been set up to win games but he really does feed on scraps in a lot of the time, deals with a load of ball over his head, down the channels etc.... but he's relentless - at times a 1 man attack in his ability to give you a constant threat



Not only that, and this feeds into your point further, but after his first season where he destroyed the league (and when maybe our setup was more attuned to get the best out of him), defenders around the league have not only ganged up on him where he now has two-three players on him at all times but also the manhandling that he now has to endure has been absolutely ridiculous. The number of times defenders have arms around and over his shoulders and pretty much trying to pull him down while not even getting a foul continues to astound me. The man can't get a freekick or penalty for his life but somehow the perception that he goes down easily has seemed to stick (at least with some commentators).Doing so well despite all of this is what has made him really elite and emphasizes the insanity of the numbers he has posted so far.