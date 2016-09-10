« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:30:10 PM
Insane.

Espcially when for the last two seasons we really havne't played with a set up that suits him
Obivously its LFC not SalahFC and we've been set up to win games but he really does feed on scraps in a lot of the time, deals with a load of ball over his head, down the channels etc.... but he's relentless - at times a 1 man attack in his ability to give you a constant threat

Not only that, and this feeds into your point further, but after his first season where he destroyed the league (and when maybe our setup was more attuned to get the best out of him), defenders around the league have not only ganged up on him where he now has two-three players on him at all times but also the manhandling that he now has to endure has been absolutely ridiculous. The number of times defenders have arms around and over his shoulders and pretty much trying to pull him down while not even getting a foul continues to astound me. The man can't get a freekick or penalty for his life but somehow the perception that he goes down easily has seemed to stick (at least with some commentators).

Doing so well despite all of this is what has made him really elite and emphasizes the insanity of the numbers he has posted so far.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 11:47:30 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:15 PM
If he played for the red Manc twats, the media would never shut up about him. We know this because the media does it with players without even half his talent. He is a phenomenon and is all ours  8) What really pisses me off is this 'he goes down easily' bollocks. If anything, he stays on his feet too damn often compared to many others.
I would say he's probably the most fouled forward in the league and he doesnt go down enough.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 PM
Mo is one of the best to ever play the game. 

Reply #11723 on: Today at 12:36:04 AM
On the comms I was watching, Matt Holland (I think] was raving about him.

Quite right too, that was some performance from Mighty Mo.
Reply #11724 on: Today at 05:36:46 AM
Fuck Vardy, I want our Mo to get the golden boot.
Reply #11725 on: Today at 06:22:51 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:47 PM
Man would run over his granny to get another Golden Boot.  ;D
Hahaha ... too true. So single minded and very focus
Literally one of the best ever to play for Liverpool. He's a legend.
