Cheers mate, great little interview, especially this part "When I went to play against Liverpool when I was at Chelsea, I felt something different in that stadium than any other. I wished to play in there and for that club, and since then I told myself that if I come back to the Premier League, it has to be with Liverpool. I love it when the fans sing before the games, I enjoy it here and wish to stay for a long time. The crowd at Liverpool give the players an extra motivation."