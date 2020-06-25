« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1090731 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,691
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11680 on: June 25, 2020, 12:30:52 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on June 25, 2020, 11:26:48 AM
Let him take penalties.  Oh no, we don't get any...

I know, it's awful. Whatever happened to Penaltypool?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,687
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11681 on: June 25, 2020, 12:33:46 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on June 25, 2020, 12:30:52 PM
I know, it's awful. Whatever happened to Penaltypool?

amazing itsnt it, for a team thats only where it is because of VAR favours and a shit ton of penalties, we dont half get done by VAR refusing to overrule blatant missed penalty calls  ;D

Last nights score could have been 6 or 7 nil if the ref or the VAR ref had done his job, and if Gini had his shooting boots on.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,486
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11682 on: June 25, 2020, 01:20:35 PM »
There was one clueless tosser on here who said Salah wasn't good technically. I wonder where he is. Doesn't know what to do with the ball when he dribbles apparently
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,841
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 06:27:29 AM »
Salah did a quick interview with the Arabic Be In Sports network, translation below.

On if the team can get complacent after winning trophies, "No, not me. I put a lot of goals ahead of me to maintain that level and I am sure there is more to come. Staying on top is hard but we have been together here in Liverpool for three years and I feel we can win more trophies together. We were really unlucky against Atletico [in the CL] and everyone saw we performed better than them and as long as the hunger and motivation is there, we will win other trophies."

On his experience after returning to the PL from Italy, "After leaving Chelsea, I said I will be back [in England], and here I am, back and have won multiple trophies."

"I think it has been a good journey so far." He said. "After leaving Chelsea, I wanted to experience playing in another country and my experience in Italy, helped me become more mature to return back to the Premier League."

On Loving Anfield, "When I went to play against Liverpool when I was at Chelsea, I felt something different in that stadium than any other. I wished to play in there and for that club, and since then I told myself that if I come back to the Premier League, it has to be with Liverpool. I love it when the fans sing before the games, I enjoy it here and wish to stay for a long time. The crowd at Liverpool give the players an extra motivation."

On what he is feeling like after winning the title, "I can't put it into words, we ended a 30 year drought for the club."

On his relationship with Klopp and Mane, "Before coming here, I talked with the manager and asked him about his plans. The first thing I asked him was if Mane plays in my role, where will I play and he explained that he will put Mane on the other side so that we can both start together and that got me very excited." When asked about the incident with Mane against Burnley, he added, "There was nothing there, just some tension on the field and it ended by the end of the game. The next game, we played together and assisted each other."

Who is Liverpool's best player this season? "If you asked about Alisson, all of us will choose him. Same thing if you asked about Virgil. All of us, including myself deserve this achievement. Trent had a fantastic season so did Henderson, I think I will stick with Henderson. He has been here for 8 or 9 years and had a lot of tough times so that's why I will choose him as player of the season, he is a great person outside the pitch and motivates us on the pitch better than anyone else."

On his close relationship with Egyptian legend Aboutrika, "When I first started playing with the National Team, I played with him for 2 or 3 years and I always asked him about a lot of things. Not just him, but also Wael Gomaa, Hossam Ghaly and Emad Met'eb. I didn't care that they would get bored from my questions, I wanted to benefit from their experiences since they won 3 Africa Cup of Nations, meanwhile, I was just a young player. Aboutrika always answered my questions and explained a lot to me about my role, he is also the first to congratulate me on winning the title, sent me a birthday text and always keen on attending my matches here at Liverpool. I always try to keep a good relationship with lots of people."

Translated from here
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 PM
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 07:01:06 AM »
Cheers mate, great little interview, especially this part "When I went to play against Liverpool when I was at Chelsea, I felt something different in that stadium than any other. I wished to play in there and for that club, and since then I told myself that if I come back to the Premier League, it has to be with Liverpool. I love it when the fans sing before the games, I enjoy it here and wish to stay for a long time. The crowd at Liverpool give the players an extra motivation."
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,870
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 08:06:01 AM »
Lovely interview.  ;D

Please stay forever, thanks.
Logged
:D

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,958
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11686 on: Today at 08:09:39 AM »
Great interview, thanks for that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,080
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 09:38:13 AM »
There's always been a weird assumption that Salah will be the first of our 'stars' to want to move on - but whenever he talks about the club there's not even a hint of it

He's the best attacker in the league and the way he looks after himself no reason why he can't stay at his level for 3 or 4 more years with us
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,551
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11688 on: Today at 09:43:48 AM »
I love that he can say he came back to the Premier League and has won multiple trophies.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,073
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 10:32:39 AM »
Thanks for the translation,  nice interview from Mo there.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,046
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 10:44:13 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:38:13 AM
There's always been a weird assumption that Salah will be the first of our 'stars' to want to move on - but whenever he talks about the club there's not even a hint of it

He's the best attacker in the league and the way he looks after himself no reason why he can't stay at his level for 3 or 4 more years with us

This all day!
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 11:57:44 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:38:13 AM
There's always been a weird assumption that Salah will be the first of our 'stars' to want to move on - but whenever he talks about the club there's not even a hint of it

He's the best attacker in the league and the way he looks after himself no reason why he can't stay at his level for 3 or 4 more years with us
Yeah the way he conditions his body it's similar to what Ronaldo does and Ronaldo even at 35 is still banging in them in for Juve. No reason why Salah can't do the same thing.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,687
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 12:11:40 PM »
Lovely interview.

It makes me happy that Mo is happy  ;D  Absolute superstar.

It means the world to him to win this league of course, of all the players messages after the Chelsea match, I loved his the most.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 