Salah did a quick interview with the Arabic Be In Sports network, translation below.
On if the team can get complacent after winning trophies, "No, not me. I put a lot of goals ahead of me to maintain that level and I am sure there is more to come. Staying on top is hard but we have been together here in Liverpool for three years and I feel we can win more trophies together. We were really unlucky against Atletico [in the CL] and everyone saw we performed better than them and as long as the hunger and motivation is there, we will win other trophies."
On his experience after returning to the PL from Italy, "After leaving Chelsea, I said I will be back [in England], and here I am, back and have won multiple trophies."
"I think it has been a good journey so far." He said. "After leaving Chelsea, I wanted to experience playing in another country and my experience in Italy, helped me become more mature to return back to the Premier League."
On Loving Anfield, "When I went to play against Liverpool when I was at Chelsea, I felt something different in that stadium than any other. I wished to play in there and for that club, and since then I told myself that if I come back to the Premier League, it has to be with Liverpool. I love it when the fans sing before the games, I enjoy it here and wish to stay for a long time. The crowd at Liverpool give the players an extra motivation."
On what he is feeling like after winning the title, "I can't put it into words, we ended a 30 year drought for the club."
On his relationship with Klopp and Mane, "Before coming here, I talked with the manager and asked him about his plans. The first thing I asked him was if Mane plays in my role, where will I play and he explained that he will put Mane on the other side so that we can both start together and that got me very excited." When asked about the incident with Mane against Burnley, he added, "There was nothing there, just some tension on the field and it ended by the end of the game. The next game, we played together and assisted each other."
Who is Liverpool's best player this season? "If you asked about Alisson, all of us will choose him. Same thing if you asked about Virgil. All of us, including myself deserve this achievement. Trent had a fantastic season so did Henderson, I think I will stick with Henderson. He has been here for 8 or 9 years and had a lot of tough times so that's why I will choose him as player of the season, he is a great person outside the pitch and motivates us on the pitch better than anyone else."
On his close relationship with Egyptian legend Aboutrika, "When I first started playing with the National Team, I played with him for 2 or 3 years and I always asked him about a lot of things. Not just him, but also Wael Gomaa, Hossam Ghaly and Emad Met'eb. I didn't care that they would get bored from my questions, I wanted to benefit from their experiences since they won 3 Africa Cup of Nations, meanwhile, I was just a young player. Aboutrika always answered my questions and explained a lot to me about my role, he is also the first to congratulate me on winning the title, sent me a birthday text and always keen on attending my matches here at Liverpool. I always try to keep a good relationship with lots of people."
Translated from here