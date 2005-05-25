Even the taking the number 20 comment doesn't make sense. Van Persie joined 5 years after Solskjaer left and Fabio had worn it in between. Did he want them to retire it or something?!
Emre Can for 40 million is batshit crazy.What will Pogba go for?
A pal of mine was saying that his son had just signed up for a social experiment in which he has to wear a Man United top for two weeks and see how people react. On the first day he was literally spat at, punched and abused, which I thought was a bit shocking. His dad agreed but then said "it'll be interesting to see what happens when he leaves the house."
Oleh has been nominated for manager of the month
Should've been nominated for manager of the century instead
people like big dick nick.
Haha, Im nicking that.
BrilliantMade better by not knowing a joke was coming
Lingard £40m!https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-offer-jesse-lingard-21214642
0 shots on target Ole's at the wheel!
Seen on the caf before that some of them all agree that hitting the bar is close enough to a shot on target and or should be counted as one and another said and we should've scored too.
this been posted?https://twitter.com/BnsComps/status/1212512587977515008Actually had to walk outside when the music changed
If I were Leicester Id be a bit annoyed that United were only offering 45m.
Would Leeechester get the JLingz line of clothing?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
If Lingard was at a championship club, you wouldnt back him to end up in the Premier League.
