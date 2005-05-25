« previous next »
Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..  (Read 2414877 times)

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39400 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 AM »
Emre Can for 40 million is batshit crazy.

What will Pogba go for?

No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39401 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:06:43 AM
Even the taking the number 20 comment doesn't make sense. Van Persie joined 5 years after Solskjaer left and Fabio had worn it in between. Did he want them to retire it or something?!
The guy had his own fucking seat on the bench, I guess he took it with himself when he left so nobody could take it.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39402 on: Yesterday at 12:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:16:21 AM
Emre Can for 40 million is batshit crazy.

What will Pogba go for?


Can is a good player.  As long as hes facing their goal hes really good.

Turn him round and hes vulnerable, but theres a lot to like about him
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39403 on: Yesterday at 12:26:02 PM »
A pal of mine was saying that his son had just signed up for a social experiment in which he has to wear a Man United top for two weeks and see how people react. On the first day he was literally spat at, punched and abused, which I thought was a bit shocking. His dad agreed but then said "it'll be interesting to see what happens when he leaves the house."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39404 on: Yesterday at 01:40:04 PM »
Brilliant. Van Persie is right. He's so out of his depth it's becoming a parody now and everyone seems to see it bar the United fans. Long may it continue.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39405 on: Yesterday at 01:47:18 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:02 PM
A pal of mine was saying that his son had just signed up for a social experiment in which he has to wear a Man United top for two weeks and see how people react. On the first day he was literally spat at, punched and abused, which I thought was a bit shocking. His dad agreed but then said "it'll be interesting to see what happens when he leaves the house."
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39406 on: Yesterday at 02:17:02 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:02 PM
A pal of mine was saying that his son had just signed up for a social experiment in which he has to wear a Man United top for two weeks and see how people react. On the first day he was literally spat at, punched and abused, which I thought was a bit shocking. His dad agreed but then said "it'll be interesting to see what happens when he leaves the house."

Ha ha
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39407 on: Yesterday at 02:25:44 PM »
Quote from: RedSamba on January  3, 2020, 12:03:49 PM
Oleh has been nominated for manager of the month  :o :lmao
Should've been nominated for manager of the century instead
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39408 on: Yesterday at 02:31:09 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:25:44 PM
Should've been nominated for manager of the century instead
that one is for moyesie
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39409 on: Yesterday at 02:57:57 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:02 PM
A pal of mine was saying that his son had just signed up for a social experiment in which he has to wear a Man United top for two weeks and see how people react. On the first day he was literally spat at, punched and abused, which I thought was a bit shocking. His dad agreed but then said "it'll be interesting to see what happens when he leaves the house."

Brilliant

Made better by not knowing a joke was coming
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39410 on: Yesterday at 03:38:35 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:02 PM
A pal of mine was saying that his son had just signed up for a social experiment in which he has to wear a Man United top for two weeks and see how people react. On the first day he was literally spat at, punched and abused, which I thought was a bit shocking. His dad agreed but then said "it'll be interesting to see what happens when he leaves the house."

Haha, Im nicking that. :D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39411 on: Yesterday at 04:37:48 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 03:38:35 PM
Haha, Im nicking that. :D


I already have nicked that :lmao :lmao
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39412 on: Yesterday at 09:17:45 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:57:57 PM
Brilliant

Made better by not knowing a joke was coming
re you sure it's a joke?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39413 on: Yesterday at 09:40:29 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:57:57 PM
Brilliant

Made better by not knowing a joke was coming

Interesting
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39414 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 PM »
"Manchester United failed to have a shot on target in a domestic game for the first time since January 2015 as they played out a goalless FA Cup draw at Molineux."

Ole breaking more records.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39415 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 PM »
0 shots on target :lmao

Ole's at the wheel!
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39416 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 PM »
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39417 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 10:58:36 PM
:lmao

Lingard £40m!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-offer-jesse-lingard-21214642
Im not sure Maddison would be a good move for them... on the flip side, I think Lingard would do better at Leicester... but theyd be mad to take the risk.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39418 on: Yesterday at 11:10:57 PM »
Lingard is barely PL level, leicester is a step up from man united right now so not sure why Maddison would leave just yet, especially if they get CL, grealish in a Lingard swap could possibly work tho
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39419 on: Yesterday at 11:15:05 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 10:58:36 PM
:lmao

Lingard £40m!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-offer-jesse-lingard-21214642

Maddison would have to have a screw loose to leave Leicester midway thru this season, unless the extra dosh is all he's after.

Hope they buy him, it won't really help them and may weaken Leicester but probably only slightly.

to be honest I wouldn't be surprised that most of these rumours come from the club themselves simply to make them sound relevant and attractive.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39420 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 PM »
If I were Leicester Id be a bit annoyed that United were only offering 45m.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39421 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 10:45:41 PM
0 shots on target :lmao

Ole's at the wheel!

Seen on the caf before that some of them all agree that hitting the bar is close enough to a shot on target and or should be counted as one and another said and we should've scored too.


 ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39422 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 PM »
Leicester rinsed Man United in the summer for a bang average CB and United think they can prize Maddison away for £45 million plus a dancer  :lmao
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39423 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:31:53 PM
Seen on the caf before that some of them all agree that hitting the bar is close enough to a shot on target and or should be counted as one and another said and we should've scored too.


 ;D


so scoring without scoring, next stop winning without winning... Moyes is a legend, he has totally transformed that club, Ole has taken it to new heights
This club is greater than any one player.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39424 on: Yesterday at 11:50:50 PM »
Would Leeechester get the JLingz line of clothing?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39425 on: Today at 12:07:33 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:16:21 AM
Emre Can for 40 million is batshit crazy.

What will Pogba go for?



A plate of chips and a pizza and a dab
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39426 on: Today at 12:11:27 AM »
Surely Maddison would look at the Maguire move and figure he's better staying put and seeing what opportunities the Summer brings.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39427 on: Today at 12:15:42 AM »
Would you really trade a place in the Champions League for the Europa League.  :butt
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39428 on: Today at 12:19:08 AM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on January  2, 2020, 05:07:34 PM
this been posted?
https://twitter.com/BnsComps/status/1212512587977515008

Actually had to walk outside when the music changed

Fuck me that is killing me ;D ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39429 on: Today at 12:22:41 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:27:35 PM
If I were Leicester Id be a bit annoyed that United were only offering 45m.
Apparently Leicester's counter offer was £40m and United agree to keep lindgard.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39430 on: Today at 12:38:21 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:27:35 PM
If I were Leicester Id be a bit annoyed that United were only offering 45m.

If Unted value Lingard at £40m and Maddison at £45m then that's half Unted's problem. Lingard is worth zero* so would £85m + Lingard do? No thanks.


* zero to -£25m
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39431 on: Today at 12:53:34 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:50:50 PM
Would Leeechester get the JLingz line of clothing?

You could look at it as £45m and a kit manufacturer.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39432 on: Today at 12:55:38 AM »
If Lingard was at a championship club, you wouldnt back him to end up in the Premier League.

Shows what a crap shoot football is.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39433 on: Today at 01:09:01 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:55:38 AM
If Lingard was at a championship club, you wouldnt back him to end up in the Premier League.



He is and i dont.
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!&quot; - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39434 on: Today at 01:24:52 AM »
I think that would be a great signing for them, a young dynamic player with his best years ahead of him and who can only get better, also on the fringes of the England team so is obviously rated. Maddison to Utd I'm not too sure of though
