Ole been nominated for manager of the month everyone getting voting for him as it's for the greater good lolhttps://www.premierleague.com/news/1552880
Done : Everyone vote it takes but a second https://www.premierleague.com/news/1552880
Haaland and his father Alf-Inge were also impressed by the clubs strong structures and wealth of sporting expertise at board level, a marked difference to the situation at Manchester United, where the player could have earned more money but faced a more uncertain future in light of the clubs recent stagnation. "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flying out to Salzburg to meet with the player was all well and good but Dortmund had kept in close touch over many months and drawn up very concrete plans for his career development, a well-placed source said. And unlike United, they had a strong track-record of helping young players get to the next level at a club that has been a regular in the Champions League.https://theathletic.com/1496704/2020/01/03/a-whatsapp-charm-offensive-from-players-a-lucrative-offer-from-puma-and-watching-him-28-times-live-how-dortmund-won-the-race-for-haaland?source=shared-article
Honigstein on why Haaland chose Dortmund over Man UtdOuch
Everyone knows Pogba and his agent was taking Utd for a mug. But United just chose to walk into the trap with eyes wide opened not once, not twice but 3 times.The classic case of cutting the nose to spite the face.
Lacazette actually falls over and still manages to get up and turn quicker than him
Ole callin Van Persie out. . . . Fight Fight Fight.
What comments? Link please.
Here is the link: https://twitter.com/bbcmotd/status/1213226027247292417?s=21What does he mean thats all he will take from him? And whats that medieval comment about? I didnt understand any of that.
holy shit - how are they 5 points off 4th indeed?
Think hes a bit rattled by Van Persies comment. Because Im not in the medieval times
https://mobile.twitter.com/Usman_F2000/status/1212490273072263169Who's he waving at lol
this been posted?https://twitter.com/BnsComps/status/1212512587977515008Actually had to walk outside when the music changed
