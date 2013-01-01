« previous next »
Sitting out the back garden last night looking at the stars and wife said "look up at that beautiful shooting star darling". She was underwelmed when i told her it was actually Fred's freekick burning up in the atmosphere
Something really worrying for United I thought was the poor mentality yesterday. Rashford already looks jaded with a lack of service. Had his head down a couple of times when he didn't get the pass his run deserved. The most eye-catching thing for me though was the lack of effort that a lot of players seemed to be exhibiting when getting back to defend the counter. At one point Matic just watched as Aubameyang strolled past him as if he didn't give a flying fuck. Wouldn't be surprised if OGS is gone by next season.
Something really worrying for United I thought was the poor mentality yesterday. Rashford already looks jaded with a lack of service. Had his head down a couple of times when he didn't get the pass his run deserved. The most eye-catching thing for me though was the lack of effort that a lot of players seemed to be exhibiting when getting back to defend the counter. At one point Matic just watched as Aubameyang strolled past him as if he didn't give a flying fuck. Wouldn't be surprised if OGS is gone by next season.

Just read his win rate at Cardiff was 30.3% and it's 29.4% at United.  :lmao
His accent is utterly weird, no wonder the player have no clue what to do. They probably just sit in the locker room wondering what hes banging on about.
His accent is utterly weird, no wonder the player have no clue what to do. They probably just sit in the locker room wondering what hes banging on about.

He probably just plays his old united VHS tapes for them.
Andy Tate weighs in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMP4Nvc8FVw

Old Andy lashes out at everything and everyone. But you don't have to be a psychoanalyst to work out that there are only two things going on in that video. Self-pity merging into self-hatred.
Love the look on Lindelofs face after the first goal, when he realizes his 80M CB partner ruined a perfectly simple offside line
The fans are calling for more investment in the squad. Lovely stuff.

Another billion dollars please Mr Glazer.

it's funny, cos that was the straw they where grasping to regards Solskjaer - that his signing had all been 'brilliant'. I think it's now dawning on some of them at least, that this may actually be stretching the truth, to put it mildly! They spent around a £145 mill last window on 3 players, and really, the quality of the squad has barely been raised.

The maddest one will forever be Maguire, made even crazier because they sent Smalling on loan to accomodate him in the squad.  He's a lump, an £80 million one.  Wan Bissaka at least is only 22, and may improve significantly under a competent coach, but so far he too is proving to be a £50 mill dud. At least Daniel James can be classed as a bargain, but even he, their little diving golden boy, has gone completly off the boil after a good start.

So yeah, it's just what they need to do - give him more and more money.
Could someone tell me what's his coaching and tactics? I have no idea what he is trying to implement there.
Sitting out the back garden last night looking at the stars and wife said "look up at that beautiful shooting star darling". She was underwelmed when i told her it was actually Fred's freekick burning up in the atmosphere
;D
His tactics and "philosophy" is basically trying to follow Alex Ferguson. He pretty much admitted it. ;D :D
His tactics and "philosophy" is basically trying to follow Alex Ferguson. He pretty much admitted it. ;D :D

Fergie would fail big time in this league today.
Could someone tell me what's his coaching and tactics? I have no idea what he is trying to implement there.

Players: So how is the press getting triggered?

Ole: The United Way
Andy Tate weighs in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMP4Nvc8FVw

"Lewsin' two nil to an Ahhhhhhhhhhsnul, oo are still in a state of goin' backwohds"

:lmao
Fergie would fail big time in this league today.

He probably would by at least the fucker did try and change things up every few years or so. Ole is just shite.
Being linked with Emre Can.  Yep, that'll speed up their ponderous midfield.
The fans are calling for more investment in the squad. Lovely stuff.

Another billion dollars please Mr Glazer.

They best invest, or the green and gold will be back on the road
If we keep doing what were doing I could t really give a fuck what happens below us. Theyll spend big regardless but theyre hardly going to suddenly be amazing next season. Id prefer them to miss out but its not one to worry about in the grand scheme of things.

Indeed, if they are going to spend big anyway, then they might as well do so with Ole and Woodward behind the wheel so the spending won't hurt us, somebody who needs the CL money more like Spurs or Arsenal missing out would be a bigger benefit to us in the long run.
Indeed, if they are going to spend big anyway, then they might as well do so with Ole and Woodward behind the wheel so the spending won't hurt us, somebody who needs the CL money more like Spurs or Arsenal missing out would be a bigger benefit to us in the long run.

Nah. Eroding Uniteds income as much as possible would be the best. So that when they do get a manager right hes got less ammunition.
Old Andy lashes out at everything and everyone. But you don't have to be a psychoanalyst to work out that there are only two things going on in that video. Self-pity merging into self-hatred.

It a lack of deezioh!
Fergie would fail big time in this league today.

The thing with Ferguson is that he was very good at keeping up with the times by bringing in forward thinking coaches every few years. Ole has gone back a decade with Phelan.

Pochetino would be perfect for them. Hopefully they persist with Ole.
