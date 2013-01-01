The fans are calling for more investment in the squad. Lovely stuff.



Another billion dollars please Mr Glazer.



it's funny, cos that was the straw they where grasping to regards Solskjaer - that his signing had all been 'brilliant'. I think it's now dawning on some of them at least, that this may actually be stretching the truth, to put it mildly! They spent around a £145 mill last window on 3 players, and really, the quality of the squad has barely been raised.The maddest one will forever be Maguire, made even crazier because they sent Smalling on loan to accomodate him in the squad. He's a lump, an £80 million one. Wan Bissaka at least is only 22, and may improve significantly under a competent coach, but so far he too is proving to be a £50 mill dud. At least Daniel James can be classed as a bargain, but even he, their little diving golden boy, has gone completly off the boil after a good start.So yeah, it's just what they need to do - give him more and more money.