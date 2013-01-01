« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 977 978 979 980 981 [982]   Go Down

Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..  (Read 2403031 times)

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39240 on: Today at 09:30:31 AM »
Sitting out the back garden last night looking at the stars and wife said "look up at that beautiful shooting star darling". She was underwelmed when i told her it was actually Fred's freekick burning up in the atmosphere
Logged

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39241 on: Today at 10:46:37 AM »
Something really worrying for United I thought was the poor mentality yesterday. Rashford already looks jaded with a lack of service. Had his head down a couple of times when he didn't get the pass his run deserved. The most eye-catching thing for me though was the lack of effort that a lot of players seemed to be exhibiting when getting back to defend the counter. At one point Matic just watched as Aubameyang strolled past him as if he didn't give a flying fuck. Wouldn't be surprised if OGS is gone by next season.
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39242 on: Today at 11:00:03 AM »
Quote from: groove on Today at 10:46:37 AM
Something really worrying for United I thought was the poor mentality yesterday. Rashford already looks jaded with a lack of service. Had his head down a couple of times when he didn't get the pass his run deserved. The most eye-catching thing for me though was the lack of effort that a lot of players seemed to be exhibiting when getting back to defend the counter. At one point Matic just watched as Aubameyang strolled past him as if he didn't give a flying fuck. Wouldn't be surprised if OGS is gone by next season.

Just read his win rate at Cardiff was 30.3% and it's 29.4% at United.  :lmao
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39243 on: Today at 11:04:42 AM »
Logged

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39244 on: Today at 11:09:26 AM »
His accent is utterly weird, no wonder the player have no clue what to do. They probably just sit in the locker room wondering what hes banging on about.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,707
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39245 on: Today at 11:11:16 AM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Today at 11:09:26 AM
His accent is utterly weird, no wonder the player have no clue what to do. They probably just sit in the locker room wondering what hes banging on about.

He probably just plays his old united VHS tapes for them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 977 978 979 980 981 [982]   Go Up
« previous next »
 