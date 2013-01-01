Something really worrying for United I thought was the poor mentality yesterday. Rashford already looks jaded with a lack of service. Had his head down a couple of times when he didn't get the pass his run deserved. The most eye-catching thing for me though was the lack of effort that a lot of players seemed to be exhibiting when getting back to defend the counter. At one point Matic just watched as Aubameyang strolled past him as if he didn't give a flying fuck. Wouldn't be surprised if OGS is gone by next season.