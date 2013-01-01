Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
"Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Mister men
Believer
Posts: 2,598
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Sitting out the back garden last night looking at the stars and wife said "look up at that beautiful shooting star darling". She was underwelmed when i told her it was actually Fred's freekick burning up in the atmosphere
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
