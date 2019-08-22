It's absolutely crazy, but also hilarious that there are four big clubs in the north west, and yernitid have the worst manager of the four. Let that sink in for a moment. Even those horrifically run, serial losers Everton have a superior manager to the one managing the self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world'.



I sincerely hope they give Oleh all the time in the world, but surely he's gone at the end of the season? I can't believe how quickly they have reverted back to 70s and 80s type. They are a laughing stock. Surely they can see this, or are they too arrogant, delusional and blind to see reality?