Crimson

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:05:02 PM
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 10:55:49 PM
Fucking hell, even David Moyes has a better win ratio than Ole, let that sink in, as that's the only time Moyes has a win ratio above 50% in Moyes entire managerial career. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

How dare you make fun of the Moyesiah?! He's got a 100% record with West Ham.

Winning is what he does, remember?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

toe punt

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:06:43 PM
West Ham were brave enough to admit they made a mistake getting rid of Moyes and look at them today. The mancs missed a trick there  ;D
Just as well their next league game is at home to Norwich so Gollum can likely cling on for a while yet. Their season could well be over in a few weeks looking at the rest of their fixtures.
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:10:47 PM
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:05:02 PM
How dare you make fun of the Moyesiah?! He's got a 100% record with West Ham.

Winning is what he does, remember?

 ;D
Kopenhagen

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Yesterday at 11:19:42 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:24:18 PM
Whisper it but he's not actually a good defender.  His positioning and awareness are both below the level required and he's not dominant aerially.  He reminds me so much of Kyle Walker in that he is quick enough to more-often-than-not dig himself out of holes and he's very good at timing slide tackles (the fact he's so practiced in making them says a lot about the other aspects of his defensive play!).

I'm not sure there's a role at a top (possession dominant) club that suits his strengths and allows for his weaknesses.  A defensive full-back at a club like Crystal Palace would be just the job for him...

Wait, wouldn't this make him better than Van Dijk, who's "scared to make a tackle" according to their fans?
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Linudden

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:23:48 PM
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:05:02 PM
How dare you make fun of the Moyesiah?! He's got a 100% record with West Ham.

Winning is what he does, remember?

Conveniently forgotten about his previous bite at the Hammers cherry?  ;)
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:40:01 PM
Its an Ole out week!
Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:44:02 PM
It's absolutely crazy, but also hilarious that there are four big clubs in the north west, and yernitid have the worst manager of the four. Let that sink in for a moment. Even those horrifically run, serial losers Everton have a superior manager to the one managing the self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world'.

I sincerely hope they give Oleh all the time in the world, but surely he's gone at the end of the season? I can't believe how quickly they have reverted back to 70s and 80s type. They are a laughing stock. Surely they can see this, or are they too arrogant, delusional and blind to see reality?
nuts100

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:45:17 PM
Samie

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
They are where we were in the mid 90's. The only thing going for them is they can spend a shit load of money to get away somewhat from it. We were so far behind the curve in the 90's it's unforgivable.
keano7

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:47:41 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:00:49 PM
Fred's free kick?
That was their Konchesky moment when he did similar against Stoke away in the final few minutes of another defeat at the time. To be fair to Fred, hes improved massively over the past three months but hes nowhere near a £50m player.
nuts100

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Yesterday at 11:47:58 PM
Dont they have to spend 500m on the ground as its falling to pieces and full of rats. Or is. That just when Phil and Gary are in attendance
a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 12:12:32 AM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 10:33:04 PM
luke shaw cost nearly 4 times more than andy robbo, and he was bought 3 years earlier!

You misspelled "weighs..."

edit: Damn it, Fishy!
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 12:38:59 AM
rafathegaffa83

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 02:22:38 AM
Daniel Storey@danielstorey85
Manchester United have taken 39 points from their last 30 league games. That's fewer than Crystal Palace and Everton and the same amount as Newcastle United.
deFacto

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 02:33:31 AM
Mcwhateverhisname is, out for several months, Pogba out for anothe rmonth.

I hope we batter them at Anfield
newterp

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 02:35:10 AM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:33:31 AM
Mcwhateverhisname is, out for several months, Pogba out for anothe rmonth.

I hope we batter them at Anfield

Game raising twats I believe they tend to be.
PIPA23

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 03:15:12 AM
i think they will sack him if they lose to Wolves... sadly...
Kopenhagen

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 03:16:09 AM
Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Today at 03:29:54 AM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:16:09 AM
Andy Tate weighs in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMP4Nvc8FVw
Andeh the superfan that never seems to make it to away games
