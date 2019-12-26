« previous next »
Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope

Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39040 on: Today at 06:56:55 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:54:08 PM
Pogba hasn't traveled for the Burnley match
Bad hair day?
Raaphael

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39041 on: Today at 07:25:42 PM
To be fair. I`ve read a little bit on both Red Cafe and Blue Moon Forum, and while the United fans don`t like our success right now, most of them act decent enough. The Blue Moon forum though, bunch of lunatics.
Romford_Red

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39042 on: Today at 07:54:17 PM
Caligula?

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Reply #39043 on: Today at 08:16:30 PM
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:15:33 AM
From redcafe

Of course there have been rebuttals from our so called fans on there, but fucking hell, just call out that poster what he is - a twisted and conspiracy-ridden bitter c*nt. But no, they have to suck up to the United fans on there. What's worse is that some of them actually post on that site while we're playing. Liverpool supporters on redcafe should be barred from supporting us.
Kopenhagen

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39044 on: Today at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)
Samie

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39045 on: Today at 08:50:27 PM
I can see why this fucker failed as a manager.  ::) ???
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39046 on: Today at 09:56:36 PM
The very worst people on Redcafe are our fans on there sucking up to them ooh please say Im one of the good ones

Wankers. At least the rancid united fans in there have been brought up and conditioned I dare say like most of us and we say about them

But to go on there as a Liverpool fan and give it what they do is a disgrace.
newterp

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39047 on: Today at 10:07:34 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Is he smoking the stuff that Arsenal was?
TomDcs

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39048 on: Today at 10:13:07 PM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 09:56:36 PM
The very worst people on Redcafe are our fans on there sucking up to them ooh please say Im one of the good ones

Wankers. At least the rancid united fans in there have been brought up and conditioned I dare say like most of us and we say about them

But to go on there as a Liverpool fan and give it what they do is a disgrace.

Theyre not proper fans. Being a fan is tribal - that is not, simple.
Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39049 on: Today at 10:17:37 PM
25 year contract for Oleh!
Iska

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Reply #39050 on: Today at 10:42:11 PM
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:15:33 AM
From redcafe
Quote
The manager himself seems to be using some substances to make him more energetic. This is not normal.

Quote
See! Theyve been at it fer fookin yeeears.
lobsterboy

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39051 on: Today at 10:46:59 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Also claiming Carlton Pogback is the best midfielder in the world.
mattD

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39052 on: Today at 10:53:37 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Scholes is a half wit. The bar is pretty high for idiotic footballers, but he's going some way to smashing it.

Embarrassing individual.
BarryCrocker

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39053 on: Today at 11:08:04 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Commentates like he tackles. Poorly timed and over the top.
