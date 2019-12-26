« previous next »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 26, 2019, 07:55:11 PM
Absolutely stunning these are only four points off fourth place.

Would be most amusing if sheff Utd pipped them to 4th 😂😂
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Has a Steve Bruce team ever won at OT ?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:21:31 AM
Has a Steve Bruce team ever won at OT ?

He walks in, bows his big fat head and presents Sir Alex a silk pillow with 3 pts on it
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Motd's graphic to show they're the better team with Martial than without was absolutely hilarious.

1.6 ppg and 1.3 ppg without.

1.6??  Holy fucking shit , watch out rest of the league, Martial reds are coming.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:21:31 AM
Has a Steve Bruce team ever won at OT ?

Hes taken a grand total of 1 point from 11 games I think, and he probably cried the day he took that 1 point.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 26, 2019, 07:55:11 PM
Absolutely stunning these are only four points off fourth place.

Not really when you look at Chelsea and Spurs

I think Maureen will get that final spot

Id love Leicester to fall away though after last night.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Yesterday at 09:32:03 AM
Not really when you look at Chelsea and Spurs

I think Maureen will get that final spot

Id love Leicester to fall away though after last night.

Would you prefer United get fourth rather than Leicester?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Greenwood looks a player.  Just has that knack for scoring.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Yesterday at 11:17:31 AM
Greenwood looks a player.  Just has that knack for scoring.

To be fair, might've been Coolie High or somebody else that posts in the youth thread that tipped him up as the best forward of his age group in England. Sure doesn't look wrong.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Yesterday at 11:17:31 AM
Greenwood looks a player.  Just has that knack for scoring.

You expect youngsters to snatch a few early doors, but usually once they are analysed then due to their inexperience, their roles in games can be reduced.

They do well at the start because they are unknowns. The best young players get neutralised, then get past that with physical and mental ability and not every young player has that in their locker. Most have to take a step back, learn lessons and then progress again with experience.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 26, 2019, 07:55:11 PM
Absolutely stunning these are only four points off fourth place.

Long may it continue. I want this drawn out, they'll never achieve anything with Ole at the wheel.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
I had a gander on the Caf last night. They seem to be going through the stages. Up until 2-3 weeks ago it was "They're average and getting all the decisions." Now most of them seem to have accepted that we're actually quite good but try and comfort themselves with the notion that Mane/Salah/Firmino will be off to Barca/Real etc after this soon.  ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:43:16 AM
I had a gander on the Caf last night. They seem to be going through the stages. Up until 2-3 weeks ago it was "They're average and getting all the decisions." Now most of them seem to have accepted that we're actually quite good but try and comfort themselves with the notion that Mane/Salah/Firmino will be off to Barca/Real etc after this soon.  ;D

Messi will be crying that he is too old to play for us now.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
I don't get this thinking, so say these players did leave we have Klopp and Michael Edwards in charge of recruitment. Not Woody Woodpecker and Molde Man.  :D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Even their fantasy lineups are shit

Quote

Next season

De Gea
Wan-B Maguire Tuanzebe Williams
McGinn - Phillips
Maddison
Greenwood Haaland Rashford​

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 11:36:45 AM
You expect youngsters to snatch a few early doors, but usually once they are analysed then due to their inexperience, their roles in games can be reduced.

They do well at the start because they are unknowns. The best young players get neutralised, then get past that with physical and mental ability and not every young player has that in their locker. Most have to take a step back, learn lessons and then progress again with experience.

Well, yes.  That all goes without saying.  But Greenwood looks like he's got something about him.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Yesterday at 01:47:37 PM
Even their fantasy lineups are shit

But think how much pashun they'd have with all them English lads  :P
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Oh yeh, Man Utd. Forgotten they existed to be honest
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Yesterday at 01:57:44 PM
Well, yes.  That all goes without saying.  But Greenwood looks like he's got something about him.
Shame he'll be benched for haaland then.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
From redcafe

Quote
Im sorry to every Liverpool fan but after this season the question needs to be raised. Are they using doping?

They play this high intensity football game after game without dropping in performance level. Hes been using the same 11-12 players, whom many of them Ive never heard of before, for two seasons. Game after game. And they just keep winning.They play enormous amounts of games, Still beats the second best team in the league with four(!) goals. The manager himself seems to be using some substances to make him more energetic. This is not normal.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:15:33 AM
From redcafe
Whoever wrote that is either an idiot, or, wants to get themselves quoted on here  ;)
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
You think that's batshit crazy a manc on twitter is basically going after Pep and Man City for letting the "Scousers" win the league. Saying We held the fort for so long and they gave it up easily.  ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:15:33 AM
From redcafe

Quote
Im sorry to every Liverpool fan but after this season the question needs to be raised. Are they using doping?

They play this high intensity football game after game without dropping in performance level. Hes been using the same 11-12 players, whom many of them Ive never heard of before, for two seasons. Game after game. And they just keep winning.They play enormous amounts of games, Still beats the second best team in the league with four(!) goals. The manager himself seems to be using some substances to make him more energetic. This is not normal.

Next they'll be saying we're...

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
The doping call and no change in our performance is funny because literally every Liverpool fan will tell you we dont play with the same intensity every game we basically just do whats required in most.

But who have we signed in recent years that anyone with a semi decent interest in other leagues/games wouldnt have heard of? Robertson has probably been the least high profile but even he was play PL football regularly!
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:13 AM
You think that's batshit crazy a manc on twitter is basically going after Pep and Man City for letting the "Scousers" win the league. Saying We held the fort for so long and they gave it up easily.  ;D

Oh well, it is the time of year for any number of neuroses to surface, I guess.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
It's also a well known fact that dope gives you better tactical awareness, football IQ and makes you pass the ball better and gives you a better touch. We're all on that drug that Bradley Cooper took in Limitless, basically.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
I love the idea that the team is doping and that Klopp has, instead of playing it cool, decided to take up amphetamines too. Presumably the conspiracy is that's to keep the authorities off the scent of the first team.. ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:15:33 AM
From redcafe
I honestly love posts like that.  ;D

It's such a massive compliment to Liverpool.

I also love the fact that people still just don't understand the benefits of being well run, with a manager who is an ideal fit with the whole club ethos. Brilliant recruitment people, fantastic medical people and owners. No, it has to be down to drugs instead.  ::) Yawn!!

The formula is not really a secret, although it is hard to bring it all together in the same place at the same time.

The drugs accusation is a symptom of the limited mentalities of the people putting it forward. It's also epic straw-clutching. I just love it that Liverpool are currently so good that people have to invent theories to explain it all away. The better we get, the more outlandish the claim and the more stupid and desperate the clown spouting the gibberish sounds.  ::)
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:48:45 AM
The doping call and no change in our performance is funny because literally every Liverpool fan will tell you we dont play with the same intensity every game we basically just do whats required in most.

But who have we signed in recent years that anyone with a semi decent interest in other leagues/games wouldnt have heard of? Robertson has probably been the least high profile but even he was play PL football regularly!

It's hilarious that these obsessives haven't cottoned on to this yet. What they have been saying for a while is we have been ''scraping'' some games without being impressive at all. Yet what a lot on here have pointed out is the deliberate pacing of the season. The just doing the necessary and conserving energy. The subtle and the clever is clearly lost on our detractors who seemingly pore over every second of our games, but only see what they want to see rather than what's actually happening in front of them.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Looking at threads in Redcafe, it seems they are more pissed with Pep than Ole this year.
