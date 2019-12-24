« previous next »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38960 on: December 24, 2019, 09:00:44 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 24, 2019, 04:52:58 PM
All very good and fair points there. My evaluation of them in Europe comes only from actual achievements on the board. I know they were trail blazers as far as English participation in the European cup is concerned, but when it comes to overall record they've not done that well considering the amount of shots they've had at it. At the end of the day, you are judged on your actual record of achievement, and I just don't see them as European greats achievement wise. That's all just subjective opinion, of course.

Lets face it, for some reason there is only one team from this island who have consistently won things in Europe, and it isnt Celtic.  ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38961 on: December 24, 2019, 09:35:05 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 24, 2019, 06:33:52 PM
Did Ole say this season would be prep for next season in the summer? Or has he just happened to start saying that now that their season is pretty much done? I wonder...
They are pissed at him saying that, but it's just stating the obvious. Top 4 was gone many weeks ago. This season really is a free swing for them. And as we know, its much easier to make top 4 without the burden of Europa league, so he should be in no hurry to push past 8th.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38962 on: Yesterday at 12:18:42 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on December 24, 2019, 09:35:05 PM
They are pissed at him saying that, but it's just stating the obvious. Top 4 was gone many weeks ago. This season really is a free swing for them. And as we know, its much easier to make top 4 without the burden of Europa league, so he should be in no hurry to push past 8th.

Top 4 was still definitely on mathematically after Chelsea lost 4/5 before their win against Spurs. Before this week's games, I'm sure a lot of their fans would've been looking at that table thinking "We beat Watford, Spurs beat Chelsea and we're 1 point off 4th place".

That's the funny thing though, they're terrible and win about a third of their games  ;). Can't believe how much they spent on Maguire and AWB. Poor man's Matip and a tackle merchant who gets nose bleeds whenever he goes forward.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38963 on: Yesterday at 01:51:30 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 24, 2019, 11:30:37 AM
Its the first time since the 80's we've had a manager who could compete on both fronts. Rafa I give the benefit of the doubt to as he was trying to manage while the club was in utter turmoil

In addition, I think it was harder for Rafa as he was trying to compete against two clubs with vastly more resources than ourselves as opposed to just one currently.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38964 on: Yesterday at 02:23:37 AM »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 01:51:30 AM
In addition, I think it was harder for Rafa as he was trying to compete against two clubs with vastly more resources than ourselves as opposed to just one currently.

United can still outspend us. They're just spending it on shite ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38965 on: Yesterday at 02:36:05 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:23:37 AM
United can still outspend us. They're just spending it on shite ;D

Ah, my mistake.  :D

I should perhaps rephrase it to 'competing against two clubs with more resources that knew what they were doing'.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38966 on: Yesterday at 07:19:53 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on December 24, 2019, 05:23:06 PM
Soccer on Sunday

Also from that news site.

Minaminos First Interview: Im An Everton Supporter
https://socceronsunday.com/article/minaminos-first-interview-im-an-everton-supporter/

Liverpool Signing Minamino Ruled Out For Six Years With Injury
https://socceronsunday.com/article/liverpool-signing-minamino-ruled-out-for-six-years-with-injury/
:lmao :lmao
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38967 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 AM »
"That's the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world.

OGS on Pogba.  Is it April 1st?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38968 on: Yesterday at 10:55:26 AM »
As permanent manager, he's been in charge for 26 premier league games.

They've only won -two- without a match were they've been given a penalty, that's a win percentage of 7,69 - or 1 in 13, (with matches were they've been awarded a penalty, win percentage is 30,77).

*giggle*

sauce
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38969 on: Yesterday at 01:34:44 PM »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 02:36:05 AM
Ah, my mistake.  :D

I should perhaps rephrase it to 'competing against two clubs with more resources that knew what they were doing'.

Much better!  8)
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38970 on: Yesterday at 06:00:34 PM »
What's with the thread title? Surely they haven't wised up and realised ole is shit all of a sudden?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38971 on: Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM »
He deserves to spend a lot of money on his transfer targets. Ole and Ed have quite the eye for a player.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38972 on: Yesterday at 06:29:22 PM »
I wonder what Andeh Tey got off Santoh?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38973 on: Yesterday at 08:06:52 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 10:53:22 AM
"That's the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world.

OGS on Pogba.  Is it April 1st?

Joking aside, wasnt that Pogbas first game back? The one they lost against the worst team in the league? Big help having the best allround midfielder in the world back eh. Think he missed a few words off that description, namely lazy and inconsistent.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38974 on: Yesterday at 08:32:24 PM »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Yesterday at 10:55:26 AM
As permanent manager, he's been in charge for 26 premier league games.

They've only won -two- without a match were they've been given a penalty, that's a win percentage of 7,69 - or 1 in 13, (with matches were they've been awarded a penalty, win percentage is 30,77).

*giggle*

sauce

I never realised "solskjaer" is Norwegian for "sunshine".

I insist that the thread title be changed to include "Little Miss O8e".
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
« Reply #38975 on: Yesterday at 09:10:17 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 10:53:22 AM
"That's the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world.

OGS on Pogba.  Is it April 1st?
No he was saying he's so good offensively and defensively that people would critisise him for playing him in the wrong position regardless. I kid you not.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38976 on: Yesterday at 09:12:53 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on December 23, 2019, 09:52:29 PM
I don't think it was a year too early necessarily, I think the circumstances were difficult to overcome given who we played. Losing Salah at half-time and Karius doing what he did. I think we'd be fine otherwise. Obviously it helped us grow, but it wouldn't have been surprising had we had won that night if none of those things occured.

happy Christmas Everyone. I don't post much these days and somehow find myself posting on the Man Utd thread on Christmas day. I haven't read it for such a long time, as I don't really care about them anymore. We are so good and they are so bad. It just isn't that relevant for me. Never-the-less, I am reading and now posting, probably because we haven't won the Premier League yet.

To be fair to Karius, and I don't think he is a great keeper and I am glad we have Becker, he did get an elbow in the head from that t*at Ramos and have concussion.

It shouldn't be for him to ask to be subbed. he should have been taken off.

Anyway, happy holidays everyone and let's get a result against Leicester.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
« Reply #38977 on: Yesterday at 09:21:24 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on December 24, 2019, 12:39:49 AM
They can count our Champions league wins on one hand too

Genius.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
« Reply #38978 on: Yesterday at 09:55:57 PM »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 08:06:52 PM
Joking aside, wasnt that Pogbas first game back? The one they lost against the worst team in the league? Big help having the best allround midfielder in the world back eh. Think he missed a few words off that description, namely lazy and inconsistent.

'Overrated' as well.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
« Reply #38979 on: Today at 02:20:51 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:10:17 PM
No he was saying he's so good offensively and defensively that people would critisise him for playing him in the wrong position regardless. I kid you not.
so good defensively? is OGS talking about Carlton Pogba?
