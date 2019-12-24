I don't think it was a year too early necessarily, I think the circumstances were difficult to overcome given who we played. Losing Salah at half-time and Karius doing what he did. I think we'd be fine otherwise. Obviously it helped us grow, but it wouldn't have been surprising had we had won that night if none of those things occured.



happy Christmas Everyone. I don't post much these days and somehow find myself posting on the Man Utd thread on Christmas day. I haven't read it for such a long time, as I don't really care about them anymore. We are so good and they are so bad. It just isn't that relevant for me. Never-the-less, I am reading and now posting, probably because we haven't won the Premier League yet.To be fair to Karius, and I don't think he is a great keeper and I am glad we have Becker, he did get an elbow in the head from that t*at Ramos and have concussion.It shouldn't be for him to ask to be subbed. he should have been taken off.Anyway, happy holidays everyone and let's get a result against Leicester.