Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..  (Read 2378949 times)

« Reply #38960 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM »
All very good and fair points there. My evaluation of them in Europe comes only from actual achievements on the board. I know they were trail blazers as far as English participation in the European cup is concerned, but when it comes to overall record they've not done that well considering the amount of shots they've had at it. At the end of the day, you are judged on your actual record of achievement, and I just don't see them as European greats achievement wise. That's all just subjective opinion, of course.

Lets face it, for some reason there is only one team from this island who have consistently won things in Europe, and it isnt Celtic.  ;D
« Reply #38961 on: Yesterday at 09:35:05 PM »
Did Ole say this season would be prep for next season in the summer? Or has he just happened to start saying that now that their season is pretty much done? I wonder...
They are pissed at him saying that, but it's just stating the obvious. Top 4 was gone many weeks ago. This season really is a free swing for them. And as we know, its much easier to make top 4 without the burden of Europa league, so he should be in no hurry to push past 8th.
« Reply #38962 on: Today at 12:18:42 AM »
They are pissed at him saying that, but it's just stating the obvious. Top 4 was gone many weeks ago. This season really is a free swing for them. And as we know, its much easier to make top 4 without the burden of Europa league, so he should be in no hurry to push past 8th.

Top 4 was still definitely on mathematically after Chelsea lost 4/5 before their win against Spurs. Before this week's games, I'm sure a lot of their fans would've been looking at that table thinking "We beat Watford, Spurs beat Chelsea and we're 1 point off 4th place".

That's the funny thing though, they're terrible and win about a third of their games  ;). Can't believe how much they spent on Maguire and AWB. Poor man's Matip and a tackle merchant who gets nose bleeds whenever he goes forward.
« Reply #38963 on: Today at 01:51:30 AM »
Its the first time since the 80's we've had a manager who could compete on both fronts. Rafa I give the benefit of the doubt to as he was trying to manage while the club was in utter turmoil

In addition, I think it was harder for Rafa as he was trying to compete against two clubs with vastly more resources than ourselves as opposed to just one currently.
« Reply #38964 on: Today at 02:23:37 AM »
In addition, I think it was harder for Rafa as he was trying to compete against two clubs with vastly more resources than ourselves as opposed to just one currently.

United can still outspend us. They're just spending it on shite ;D
