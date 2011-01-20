They definitely aren't European greats. Considering the amount of times they had a go at it in the Ferguson era their overall record is pretty average. They are a big club in terms of fanbase and self promotion. They are domestically a very successful club thanks mostly to the Ferguson years, but on the biggest stage of all, they were never anything special. They've never dominated in Europe. Their record in Europe for a club of their size flatters to deceive. When I think of European greats, they don't even come into it.



They are though. They have a history of being one of the pathfinders into Europe. They most likely would have won it in 56 but for that dreadful tragedy. We came to the party a little later and could have possibly won it in 65, but they were the second British club and the first English club to win the big eared one. That alone puts them into an exclusive club. They have won it three times, that is the second best record in the country.Where they fail is when measured up against the very best.They have slogged long and hard to get there, over a long period of time. Ferguson wanted that third one, and part of the reason he had one last hurrah too far, was a desire to catch Bob.He gambled on a big farewell but in the process failed to refresh the side, as he had done so effectively in the middle years of his tenure, and we are still laughing at the results even now with the likes of Phil Jones. His failure to dominate Europe is a funny one to explain, but when one looks at the other big clubs only Chelsea have claimed the top honour. Arsenal have only come close once, Manchester City we know, have thrown the wealth of a nation and are still hoping, Spurs have only just reached a final, United and Ferguson can claim to have done the business in Europe.Just not as well as us though. 😉