Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38920 on: Today at 04:43:50 AM »
Losing to Watford, the worst side in the premiership who's yet to win at home all season. Just incredible.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38921 on: Today at 05:42:19 AM »
Well if you take a peek at the first page of "Premier League 21-22 dec" you'll see that I picked the exact scoreline. So no, it's not incredible. It's The United Way.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38922 on: Today at 08:17:28 AM »
On BBC sport, both Mark Lawrenson and opponent picked Watford to win.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38923 on: Today at 08:29:23 AM »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:45:08 PM
Here is a video clip of Paul Pogba being the greatest player ever ::) away at bottom of the league Watford. A game in which they lost 2-0. ;D

https://twitter.com/CohleRust11/status/1208838321214017536

Wheres the bit where he played his trademark pass into touch and then blamed the team mate for not getting it.  There was deffo one of those on Sunday
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38924 on: Today at 08:32:44 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:44:49 PM
Even though theres a lot of PL defenders with a better 1v1 record. Haha. They dont half overhype/rate their players.

This was a TV commentator against Everton or Manchester City. It was memorable because the wife (a blue btw) was busy reading, looked up and said  Isnt that Van Dyke? And went back to her book.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38925 on: Today at 08:42:04 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 09:51:33 PM
Man United have never been the pride of England, never mind Europe. 😂
I'm old enough to remember when they were the pride of England. As I recall it, in 1968(?), their first European Cup win, there was no one begrudged them that, probably because of Munich (though I was too young to appreciate the reason at the time).
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38926 on: Today at 08:42:48 AM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Yesterday at 08:58:53 PM
Yeah always thought they were pretty shit considering their domestic dominance.  Like you say they had more than enough goes at it during his reign.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Zidane is a better manager in Europe than Ferguson. It might have been with a club with bottomless resources and the very best players, but feck me United dominated domestically for 20 years and had comparable resources and pull. Alex just couldn't bend the European game to his will like he could the Premier League.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38927 on: Today at 08:43:51 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:42:04 AM
I'm old enough to remember when they were the pride of England. As I recall it, in 1968(?), their first European Cup win, there was no one begrudged them that, probably because of Munich (though I was too young to appreciate the reason at the time).

In 1968 they had a greatly respected manager and great players like Charlton, Law and Best.

Now..........
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38928 on: Today at 08:51:17 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 09:47:54 PM
They definitely aren't European greats. Considering the amount of times they had a go at it in the Ferguson era their overall record is pretty average. They are a big club in terms of fanbase and self promotion. They are domestically a very successful club thanks mostly to the Ferguson years, but on the biggest stage of all, they were never anything special. They've never dominated in Europe. Their record in Europe for a club of their size flatters to deceive. When I think of European greats, they don't even come into it.

They are though. They have a history of being one of the pathfinders into Europe. They most likely would have won it in 56 but for that dreadful tragedy. We came to the party a little later and could have possibly won it in 65, but they were the second British club and the first English club to win the big eared one. That alone puts them into an exclusive club. They have won it three times, that is the second best record in the country.
Where they fail is when measured up against the very best.
They have slogged long and hard to get there, over a long period of time. Ferguson wanted that third one, and part of the reason he had one last hurrah too far, was a desire to catch Bob.
He gambled on a big farewell but in the process failed to refresh the side, as he had done so effectively in the middle years of his tenure, and we are still laughing at the results even now with the likes of Phil Jones.  His failure to dominate Europe is a funny one to explain, but when one looks at the other big clubs only Chelsea have claimed the top honour. Arsenal have only come close once, Manchester City we know, have thrown the wealth of a nation and are still hoping, Spurs have only just reached a final, United and Ferguson can claim to have done the business in Europe.
Just not as well as us though. 😉
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38929 on: Today at 08:53:53 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:43:51 AM
In 1968 they had a greatly respected manager and great players like Charlton, Law and Best.

Now..........

I remember being allowed to stay up to watch it on TV and the country cheering like mad for them to win it. Next day in school everyone was talking about the ball skidding off Charltons baldy head, and Astons performance on the wing.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38930 on: Today at 09:50:14 AM »
Pogba looked on in that clip. He seemed to at least find players with most of his touches. A low bar I know....
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38931 on: Today at 09:57:00 AM »
It's hilarious watching them tearing themselves apart trying to work out what went wrong, how they've dropped so far, why they keep getting it wrong etc etc.

Sometimes I think it's a shame that it's not them we are battling for honours with but then I can smile and think nah, fuck 'em they rubbed our noses in our failures for long enough, they deserve every bit of ridicule that comes their way.


Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38932 on: Today at 10:14:18 AM »
Actually, what is going wrong for them. Honest question.
Is it poor tactics? Is ole really out of his depth?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38933 on: Today at 10:18:38 AM »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:14:18 AM
Actually, what is going wrong for them. Honest question.
Is it poor tactics? Is ole really out of his depth?

Quote
We knew this season was going to be a season of some ups and downs, said Solskjær. This season will be used to find a team and a squad for next season, but hopefully we can speed this process up by getting more results. Expect us to be more consistent, definitely more experienced and learning from these setbacks, but at the moment were a little bit further behind than what I was hoping for.

We want to be a team that can go and dominate teams and break teams down. Its taken Liverpool a few years to get to that state and we need to just keep on building because thats what we want to get to. Yes, were good at counter attacking. Yes, weve got pace and fast players  we should always keep that because thats in our tradition  now we need to be better at breaking lower blocks.


Straight from Gollum's mouth
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38934 on: Today at 10:20:23 AM »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:14:18 AM
Actually, what is going wrong for them. Honest question.
Is it poor tactics? Is ole really out of his depth?

- Owners have no interest in winning.
- No one at boardroom level have any knowledge on football.
- Ed thinks he does but he doesn't.
- Manager out of his depth.
- Poor coaches.
- Poor physio team as they continue to pick up silly injuries.
- Poor first team.
- Probably need 7/8 new players to compete for top 4 never mind the league.

Besides that, they are doing OK.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38935 on: Today at 10:21:22 AM »
Wait, did he really suggest he is trying to emulate what Klopp has done with us since 2015 :o Reading that small passage just gave me a migraine. He doesnt have a clue what hes on about, just waffling on for the sake of it
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38936 on: Today at 11:02:56 AM »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:14:18 AM
Actually, what is going wrong for them. Honest question.
Is it poor tactics? Is ole really out of his depth?
It's poor everything I think.

They had total dominance of everything for so long but it all came from one man and once he went he left nothing in place for it to continue.

They've invested little in terms of the backroom stuff.  Coaches, medical, analytics or academy and they've gone backwards as a result. 

One person, ie the manager, can't bring about the amount of change and upgrades that are needed for them to catch up. 

They need a highly qualified and experienced person to come in above the manager to overhaul the whole setup, putting a strategy in place, to bring in the right people at the right levels to head up the different departments and give themselves 5-10 years for it to come together.

They're attempting to do it but the fans don't think it's enough as the names aren't big enough.

The only thing successful now is the marketing team whi keep bringing in huge

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38937 on: Today at 11:19:17 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:51:17 AM
They are though. They have a history of being one of the pathfinders into Europe. They most likely would have won it in 56 but for that dreadful tragedy. We came to the party a little later and could have possibly won it in 65, but they were the second British club and the first English club to win the big eared one. That alone puts them into an exclusive club. They have won it three times, that is the second best record in the country.
Where they fail is when measured up against the very best.
They have slogged long and hard to get there, over a long period of time. Ferguson wanted that third one, and part of the reason he had one last hurrah too far, was a desire to catch Bob.
He gambled on a big farewell but in the process failed to refresh the side, as he had done so effectively in the middle years of his tenure, and we are still laughing at the results even now with the likes of Phil Jones.  His failure to dominate Europe is a funny one to explain, but when one looks at the other big clubs only Chelsea have claimed the top honour. Arsenal have only come close once, Manchester City we know, have thrown the wealth of a nation and are still hoping, Spurs have only just reached a final, United and Ferguson can claim to have done the business in Europe.
Just not as well as us though. 😉
In a way, we're the odd ones. Plenty of teams are like united, with domestic wins but struggle in Europe,but is there any other team with more CL than domestic league wins since the new CL started? It's not normal to feel like CL is an easier title to win than PL.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38938 on: Today at 11:30:37 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:19:17 AM
In a way, we're the odd ones. Plenty of teams are like united, with domestic wins but struggle in Europe,but is there any other team with more CL than domestic league wins since the new CL started? It's not normal to feel like CL is an easier title to win than PL.

Its the first time since the 80's we've had a manager who could compete on both fronts. Rafa I give the benefit of the doubt to as he was trying to manage while the club was in utter turmoil
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38939 on: Today at 02:24:11 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 10:18:38 AM
Straight from Gollum's mouth

That is awful. To say you're behind where you were expecting is quite possibly one of the most moronic things I've heard from a manager in charge of big club.

And I don't know if it's just me but it appears that Solskjaer knows he's fallen into a pot of gold and is desperate to stay in that job as long as he can, even if he knows he's dragging the team down. That's why he's constantly talking about their youth, because it gives him an out whenever they lose and he can always say it's about the long term. Same with those comments today, writing off their season this year and saying they're building a squad for next season. He'd have never said that in the summer but because they've continued to be shit this year, he's written it off in the hope that he can get excused regardless of their results.

Also, the thing about the comparison's with Klopp doesn't really wash either. In Klopp's first full season (as Solskjaer is in his), at this stage we had 40 points after 18 games, Man Utd have 25 despite having spent considerably more than anyone else the summer just gone. We had gotten to two finals the year before as well and in the summer had bought players to fit into the system that the club wanted to implement. There hasn't been any of that with Solskjaer.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38940 on: Today at 03:06:38 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:19:17 AM
In a way, we're the odd ones. Plenty of teams are like united, with domestic wins but struggle in Europe,but is there any other team with more CL than domestic league wins since the new CL started? It's not normal to feel like CL is an easier title to win than PL.

There was an article someone linked on here, where the question was asked how a provincial city on the edge of Europe, whose industrial base and infrastructure was in decline, was able to take on the biggest teams in Europe and win. Comparisons were made but Liverpool is unique and in some ways inexplicably so in its success.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38941 on: Today at 03:54:53 PM »
Where it all went wrong for United was Ferguson running his last team into the ground and botching his succession.  That said, Moyes wouldn't have got away with half of what Ole has.  The lethargy from United fans accepting this dross is remarkable when I think about how we went at Hodgson. 

Anyway, some fun:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tl8UzZPGE1Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tl8UzZPGE1Y</a>
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38942 on: Today at 03:57:55 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 10:18:38 AM
Straight from Gollum's mouth

Hodgson was a journeyman manager who never got our club at all and was appointed as a yes man by the cancers.  It's little wonder fans turned on him quickly in the face of dire results.  Apparently Ole gets a pass for spouting this kind of verbal diarrhoea though, because he's a club legend - even though the words could have come straight from Uncle Hodgson himself.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38943 on: Today at 04:08:07 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:19:17 AM
In a way, we're the odd ones. Plenty of teams are like united, with domestic wins but struggle in Europe,but is there any other team with more CL than domestic league wins since the new CL started? It's not normal to feel like CL is an easier title to win than PL.

It's arguable that one of the reasons United have relatively few European Cups for a club of their stature is that you actually had to win the league to qualify for the European Cup at a time when they didn't win the league for 26 years.  So yes, they are certainly pathfinders for English clubs in Europe, but their domestic record prior to the CL is what counts against them being European greats - as does Ferguson's rather abject record in the competition when they could/should have been performing much better.

I don't know if winning the European Cup prior to introducing the CL was harder, but it was certainly more difficult to qualify for.  Conversely now it is easier to qualify for the CL, but it takes a lot to stand a chance of even making the last 8 as a rule.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38944 on: Today at 04:25:40 PM »
It's a bit sneaky of them trying to compare it to Klopp's first season as he took over in October without a transfer window and still got us to 2 finals. Ole's had a full pre-season and transfer window now whilst looking like he's taken them backwards, compare to Jurgen's first full season he finished 4th and had us playing some brilliant football. Of course if they want to cling to that then crack on.  ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Oh no! Could it be? He's Gone!?! :(
« Reply #38945 on: Today at 04:39:05 PM »
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 04:25:40 PM
It's a bit sneaky of them trying to compare it to Klopp's first season as he took over in October without a transfer window and still got us to 2 finals. Ole's had a full pre-season and transfer window now whilst looking like he's taken them backwards, compare to Jurgen's first full season he finished 4th and had us playing some brilliant football. Of course if they want to cling to that then crack on.  ;D

Forget about Klopp first full season. OGS couldnt match Klopps half season when he took over from Rogers.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Oh no! Could it be? He's Gone!?! :(
« Reply #38946 on: Today at 04:45:35 PM »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38947 on
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:51:17 AM
They are though. They have a history of being one of the pathfinders into Europe. They most likely would have won it in 56 but for that dreadful tragedy. We came to the party a little later and could have possibly won it in 65, but they were the second British club and the first English club to win the big eared one. That alone puts them into an exclusive club. They have won it three times, that is the second best record in the country.
Where they fail is when measured up against the very best.
They have slogged long and hard to get there, over a long period of time. Ferguson wanted that third one, and part of the reason he had one last hurrah too far, was a desire to catch Bob.
He gambled on a big farewell but in the process failed to refresh the side, as he had done so effectively in the middle years of his tenure, and we are still laughing at the results even now with the likes of Phil Jones.  His failure to dominate Europe is a funny one to explain, but when one looks at the other big clubs only Chelsea have claimed the top honour. Arsenal have only come close once, Manchester City we know, have thrown the wealth of a nation and are still hoping, Spurs have only just reached a final, United and Ferguson can claim to have done the business in Europe.
Just not as well as us though. 😉
All very good and fair points there. My evaluation of them in Europe comes only from actual achievements on the board. I know they were trail blazers as far as English participation in the European cup is concerned, but when it comes to overall record they've not done that well considering the amount of shots they've had at it. At the end of the day, you are judged on your actual record of achievement, and I just don't see them as European greats achievement wise. That's all just subjective opinion, of course.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38948 on: Today at 04:55:45 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 04:52:58 PM
All very good and fair points there. My evaluation of them in Europe comes only from actual achievements on the board. I know they were trail blazers as far as English participation in the European cup is concerned, but when it comes to overall record they've not done that well considering the amount of shots they've had at it. At the end of the day, you are judged on your actual record of achievement, and I just don't see them as European greats achievement wise. That's all just subjective opinion, of course.

My evaluation of them is that they are colossal knobs
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38949 on: Today at 05:06:11 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 04:55:45 PM
My evaluation of them is that they are colossal knobs
And your evaluation would be spot on.  ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38950 on: Today at 05:16:31 PM »
Sacked? Sauce?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38951 on: Today at 05:23:06 PM »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 05:16:31 PM
Sacked? Sauce?

Soccer on Sunday

Also from that news site.

Minaminos First Interview: Im An Everton Supporter
https://socceronsunday.com/article/minaminos-first-interview-im-an-everton-supporter/

Liverpool Signing Minamino Ruled Out For Six Years With Injury
https://socceronsunday.com/article/liverpool-signing-minamino-ruled-out-for-six-years-with-injury/

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38952 on: Today at 05:24:36 PM »
That's my fault for reading this in wap mode
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Sacked! Scholes caretaker manager..
« Reply #38953 on: Today at 05:26:02 PM »
20th October 2019:

Quote from: Jose Mourinho
"They did some good PR in the week to make it absolutely clear or create positive atmosphere for the game. I'm going to try to get a job like Ole has, and speak all the time about the future.

"I think it's a great situation, three year contractthe future, the young players. I think it's a great job to do in such a giant club."

24th December 2019:

Quote from: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
This season will be used to find a team and a squad for next season
