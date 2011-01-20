Actually, what is going wrong for them. Honest question.
Is it poor tactics? Is ole really out of his depth?
It's poor everything I think.
They had total dominance of everything for so long but it all came from one man and once he went he left nothing in place for it to continue.
They've invested little in terms of the backroom stuff. Coaches, medical, analytics or academy and they've gone backwards as a result.
One person, ie the manager, can't bring about the amount of change and upgrades that are needed for them to catch up.
They need a highly qualified and experienced person to come in above the manager to overhaul the whole setup, putting a strategy in place, to bring in the right people at the right levels to head up the different departments and give themselves 5-10 years for it to come together.
They're attempting to do it but the fans don't think it's enough as the names aren't big enough.
The only thing successful now is the marketing team whi keep bringing in huge
