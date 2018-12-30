« previous next »
Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!  (Read 2375456 times)

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38880 on: Yesterday at 07:43:35 PM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 07:55:11 AM
I think comparing Wan-Bissaka with Trent is unfair. Trent is an incredibly rare talent who runs games from right back, there's nobody that comes close to him. Wan-Bissaka is a totally serviceable premier league right back. He is the least of their worries.

I personally think Ole needs replacing, they need a real united man, someone like David Moyes.

Their fans are touting him as the best defensive RB in the world. Wonder if he ends up believing the hype like Rashford and becomes a parody. Slide tackling a shot was hilarious.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38881 on: Yesterday at 07:43:39 PM »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38882 on: Yesterday at 07:44:49 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:00:08 AM
Have you not heard Bissaka is the best 1v1 defender in the country just now according to the pundits.

Even though theres a lot of PL defenders with a better 1v1 record. Haha. They dont half overhype/rate their players.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38883 on: Yesterday at 07:49:12 PM »
" The pride of Europe" Man Utd?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38884 on: Yesterday at 07:49:35 PM »
Quote
Mentality midgets

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38885 on: Yesterday at 07:55:06 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:49:12 PM
" The pride of Europe" Man Utd?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Its bloody marvellous that thread, just keep going it doesnt stop!

My next favourite is:

The plan should be to win the league next season and the season after that and the season after that. This is the only plan which will see us go back to the top.

Saying you should be winning the league is their plan to win the league...
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38886 on: Yesterday at 07:55:47 PM »
I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.

Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.

The rest is history as they say
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!&quot; - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38887 on: Yesterday at 08:07:03 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 07:39:14 PM
Need to keep bellends like this one believing all is well

b20times
New Member
Newbie
Joined Sep 3, 2018
Messages 134
We are a massive club. The pride of all Europe. We have 659m fans. This club will always the biggest in the world regardless of Watford turning us over.
I find it strange they consider themselves European greats, that's one thing they never were to me and as I remember was always a weak spot for them.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38888 on: Yesterday at 08:08:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 07:55:47 PM
I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.

Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.

The rest is history as they say

Yes but both finals were Mickey Mouse trophies. Well the EL was until Jose won it.

And everyone knows that the CL was a big big big big deal until 2018. In 2019 it was a tinpot trophy - the European Community Shield if you will.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38889 on: Yesterday at 08:16:44 PM »
The other thing, I love how they've changed their tunes, two years ago it was ''you play good football but you're winning fck all, you don't have it in you to win''

Now its ''lucky lucky Liverpool,longball,etc...'''

Last year the 97 points was all down to the lack of VAR and fluke goals.

This year its down to VAR and fluke goals.


They've gone full Everton
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38890 on: Yesterday at 08:17:45 PM »
Never go full Everton.  ::) ::) ::)
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38891 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:33:02 PM
There seems to be a grudging acceptance that we are back on our perch.

No. We're not.

Until we win the league then everything else is just noise. We have to win the league.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38892 on: Yesterday at 08:49:24 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Yesterday at 08:07:03 PM
I find it strange they consider themselves European greats, that's one thing they never were to me and as I remember was always a weak spot for them.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



Nope, they are not a European great at all, Fergie had 19 goes at the Champions League and won it twice with 4 final appearences, Bob as we all know won 3 in 6. They have won 6 European trophies, we are on 13 (if you count the Super Cup) otherwise it is 5 and 9.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38893 on: Yesterday at 08:50:10 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 08:33:18 PM
No. We're not.

Until we win the league then everything else is just noise. We have to win the league.

Got to agree with this, we need to win the League again
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38894 on: Yesterday at 08:52:22 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:43:39 PM
 We are a massive club. The pride of all Europe. We have 659m fans.

 :lmao
That's a massive number. You'd need more then five fingers per hand to count that up
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!&quot; - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38895 on: Yesterday at 08:58:53 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 08:49:24 PM
Nope, they are not a European great at all, Fergie had 19 goes at the Champions League and won it twice with 4 final appearences, Bob as we all know won 3 in 6. They have won 6 European trophies, we are on 13 (if you count the Super Cup) otherwise it is 5 and 9.
Yeah always thought they were pretty shit considering their domestic dominance.  Like you say they had more than enough goes at it during his reign.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38896 on: Yesterday at 09:14:23 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 08:50:10 PM
Got to agree with this, we need to win the League again

Being back on our perch is being back to our very best, the 70s and 80s, thats the perch we left. Its winning the league regularly, not once in 30 years.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38897 on: Yesterday at 09:23:09 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 08:52:22 PM
That's a massive number. You'd need more then five fingers per hand to count that up

It was the Pride of all Europe that made me laugh, I mean why stop there?
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!&quot; - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38898 on: Yesterday at 09:30:23 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Yesterday at 08:58:53 PM
Yeah always thought they were pretty shit considering their domestic dominance.  Like you say they had more than enough goes at it during his reign.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

They're like Juventus in that regard.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38899 on: Yesterday at 09:34:20 PM »
It's nice to see agent Crouch backing OGS to build the team around Pogba. Brilliant.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38900 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 07:55:47 PM
I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.

Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.

The rest is history as they say
And the thing with us getting to, and losing those finals under Klopp was that anyone with half a brain could see what he was trying to do, and knew full well he'd have us winning trophies within a very short time.

The night we lost in Kiev I knew it was a season too early for us. I also knew it was an immense learning curve we were on and we would get there very soon. We did just that. With United and Oleh, you just can't see the plan. You can't see the progression, the learning curve and or the vision.

I hope they give Oleh all the time in the world, but the reality is the right man is the man you give time to, and Oleh is not actually the right man for them. They could give him 30 years and he still wouldn't be the right man. What I love is the fact they think he is.
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!&quot; - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38901 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Yesterday at 08:07:03 PM
I find it strange they consider themselves European greats, that's one thing they never were to me and as I remember was always a weak spot for them.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
They definitely aren't European greats. Considering the amount of times they had a go at it in the Ferguson era their overall record is pretty average. They are a big club in terms of fanbase and self promotion. They are domestically a very successful club thanks mostly to the Ferguson years, but on the biggest stage of all, they were never anything special. They've never dominated in Europe. Their record in Europe for a club of their size flatters to deceive. When I think of European greats, they don't even come into it.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38902 on: Yesterday at 09:51:33 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:23:09 PM
It was the Pride of all Europe that made me laugh, I mean why stop there?
"We are the pride of all Europe" is the first line to one of their songs, and it's always made me chuckle when I've heard it. Man United have never been the pride of England, never mind Europe. 😂
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38903 on: Yesterday at 09:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM
And the thing with us getting to, and losing those finals under Klopp was that anyone with half a brain could see what he was trying to do, and knew full well he'd have us winning trophies within a very short time.

The night we lost in Kiev I knew it was a season too early for us. I also knew it was an immense learning curve we were on and we would get there very soon. We did just that. With United and Oleh, you just can't see the plan. You can't see the progression, the learning curve and or the vision.

I hope they give Oleh all the time in the world, but the reality is the right man is the man you give time to, and Oleh is not actually the right man for them. They could give him 30 years and he still wouldn't be the right man. What I love is the fact they think he is.

I don't think it was a year too early necessarily, I think the circumstances were difficult to overcome given who we played. Losing Salah at half-time and Karius doing what he did. I think we'd be fine otherwise. Obviously it helped us grow, but it wouldn't have been surprising had we had won that night if none of those things occured.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38904 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 07:55:47 PM
I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.

Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.

The rest is history as they say

That's one of the favourites shouts, the inability or refusal to differentiate between time, and progress. Every season under Kloppo was clear progress, including the season where he arrived 3 months into it.

Another favourite is 'Well Klopp got Mainz relegated'. Which is so disingenuous. No mention of the fact one of his greatest achievements in football was getting them promoted to begin with and then keeping them up. A team that cost barely nothing to put together, as all they could afford was to sign players without contracts, who where willing to play for the lowest wage in the league.

Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!&quot; - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38905 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 09:47:54 PM
They definitely aren't European greats. Considering the amount of times they had a go at it in the Ferguson era their overall record is pretty average. They are a big club in terms of fanbase and self promotion. They are domestically a very successful club thanks mostly to the Ferguson years, but on the biggest stage of all, they were never anything special. They've never dominated in Europe. Their record in Europe for a club of their size flatters to deceive. When I think of European greats, they don't even come into it.
Pretty much how I see it too mate and like others I find it funny that they believe they are one of the greats.

I guess that's all part of their self promotion though, say something often enough and it becomes the truth.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38906 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM
And the thing with us getting to, and losing those finals under Klopp was that anyone with half a brain could see what he was trying to do, and knew full well he'd have us winning trophies within a very short time.

The night we lost in Kiev I knew it was a season too early for us. I also knew it was an immense learning curve we were on and we would get there very soon. We did just that. With United and Oleh, you just can't see the plan. You can't see the progression, the learning curve and or the vision.

I hope they give Oleh all the time in the world, but the reality is the right man is the man you give time to, and Oleh is not actually the right man for them. They could give him 30 years and he still wouldn't be the right man. What I love is the fact they think he is.

Like United in '92, they came second in the League but you could see they were building well and would soon be winning trophies.

The parallels between their side then and this current Liverpool team are remarkable! It's just that we've started by winning the European cup instead which I think is more difficult to win!
 ;D

On that subject after we won number 6 a United fan a work was trying to down play it saying it wasn't that hard to win. I said well you've only won 3 times compared to our 6 and you've had more more than enough cracks at it. In the end I just said to him 'I've really no idea what point you are trying to make and I really don't care about the league at the moment, that's coming sooner or later'. They really are floundering, even their witty banter is deserting them.
 ;D
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!&quot; - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38907 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 PM »
Their witty banter is just regurgitated tripe that they've been spewing for decades.

Fortunately for us we are slowly debunking them all soon leaving them with fuck all to say.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38908 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:14:23 PM
Being back on our perch is being back to our very best, the 70s and 80s, thats the perch we left. Its winning the league regularly, not once in 30 years.

Aye, I remember those days well, great times
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38909 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 PM »
This bollocks about keeping Ole because hes not the problem....

Well its bollocks


Ole isnt the problem, but it doesnt mean he isnt utterly shit and inadequate at the job.  Granted their clusters fuck of a club set up makes it difficult for any manager to do do well, but that doesnt mean you should have just any manager..


Its almost like theyve thought.. fuckit, we cant win, lets not worry about who weve got doing it.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38910 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 09:51:33 PM
"We are the pride of all Europe" is the first line to one of their songs, and it's always made me chuckle when I've heard it. Man United have never been the pride of England, never mind Europe. 😂
They aren't even the pride of Manchester
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38911 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:39:43 PM
They aren't even the pride of Manchester

They're not even in Manchester for starters. ;)
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38912 on: Yesterday at 11:57:31 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 07:55:47 PM
I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.

Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.

The rest is history as they say

Why does anyone think Ole is any good? Is he better than Nigel Pearson, for example? Hes been appointed out of sentimentality, purely and simply. No way would he have been appointed from Molde if hed never played for United.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38913 on: Today at 12:02:58 AM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:48:14 AM
Another beating for the c*nts on Boxing Day.

Aye    :P



Is right,P
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38914 on: Today at 12:13:30 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 11:07:58 PM
This bollocks about keeping Ole because hes not the problem....

Well its bollocks


Ole isnt the problem, but it doesnt mean he isnt utterly shit and inadequate at the job.  Granted their clusters fuck of a club set up makes it difficult for any manager to do do well, but that doesnt mean you should have just any manager..


Its almost like theyve thought.. fuckit, we cant win, lets not worry about who weve got doing it.

Ole "Not the Problem But Utterly Shit" Gunnar Solskjaer... ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38915 on: Today at 12:24:28 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 07:55:47 PM
I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.

Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.

The rest is history as they say

Bonkers comparing OGS to Klopp.

Klopp had immediate impact. The way we play changed dramatically, followed by our mentality as encapsulated by the never say die game against Dortmund. Even their club legend Scholes lauded our clear identity soon after Klopp took over whilst they got stuck in  reverse gear with Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal.

I know a lot of Utd fans were saying that OGS has got Utd DNA in that he gives youth time. First of all, I think it was a myth.

Only Greenwood is just about the youth he brought into first team squad. All others are forced upon him by lack of options, do you really think Tahith Chong can make it in PL? McTomminay was Mourinho's find, Wan Bissaka was a 50m purchase.

What is more brutally telling though is that more players have regressed under OGS than improved. That's the best tell-tale sign that a manager is shit.
 
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38916 on: Today at 12:39:49 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 08:52:22 PM
That's a massive number. You'd need more then five fingers per hand to count that up

They can count our Champions league wins on one hand too
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38917 on: Today at 01:22:47 AM »
Cut them some slack, how would they know what a good manager looks like? They only have two as a reference and those two men won 90% of their trophies, they have been shit for the rest of the time.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38918 on: Today at 01:48:04 AM »
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on Today at 12:13:30 AM
Ole "Not the Problem But Utterly Shit" Gunnar Solskjaer... ;D

Sounds like a good one to put on a poster at Taff's Tavern.

"Ole: proves you don't have to be the problem to be shit but he is shit"
