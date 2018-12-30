I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.
Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.
The rest is history as they say
Bonkers comparing OGS to Klopp.
Klopp had immediate impact. The way we play changed dramatically, followed by our mentality as encapsulated by the never say die game against Dortmund. Even their club legend Scholes lauded our clear identity soon after Klopp took over whilst they got stuck in reverse gear with Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal.
I know a lot of Utd fans were saying that OGS has got Utd DNA in that he gives youth time. First of all, I think it was a myth.
Only Greenwood is just about the youth he brought into first team squad. All others are forced upon him by lack of options, do you really think Tahith Chong can make it in PL? McTomminay was Mourinho's find, Wan Bissaka was a 50m purchase.
What is more brutally telling though is that more players have regressed under OGS than improved. That's the best tell-tale sign that a manager is shit.