I like how they keep saying ''Well it took Klopp time'' so Ole needs time, and I hope they keep giving it to him.



Bare in mind, Klopp took over in October 2015, and by the end of that season we went to two cup finals. The following year we finished 4th and qualified for the CL in his actual first season at the club.



The rest is history as they say



And the thing with us getting to, and losing those finals under Klopp was that anyone with half a brain could see what he was trying to do, and knew full well he'd have us winning trophies within a very short time.The night we lost in Kiev I knew it was a season too early for us. I also knew it was an immense learning curve we were on and we would get there very soon. We did just that. With United and Oleh, you just can't see the plan. You can't see the progression, the learning curve and or the vision.I hope they give Oleh all the time in the world, but the reality is the right man is the man you give time to, and Oleh is not actually the right man for them. They could give him 30 years and he still wouldn't be the right man. What I love is the fact they think he is.