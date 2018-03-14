« previous next »
Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38680 on: December 20, 2019, 08:52:06 PM »
I saw Raiola is also Haalands agent and was shocked to see he seems to be touting him around to the highest bidder.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38681 on: December 20, 2019, 09:55:25 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 20, 2019, 08:52:06 PM
I saw Raiola is also Haalands agent and was shocked to see he seems to be touting him around to the highest bidder.
Raiola must have walked off with tens of millions from Man U during Mourinho's first transfer window.  For what?  What is the legacy of that transfer widow?  Bailly never sustained any decent form, Mkhitaryan flattered to deceive and Pogba has been nothing but a circus.  A past-his-best Zlatan was the best of the bunch.

No wonder he's keen to deal with them again!  He could probably get £50m+ out of Woodward for a player with zero international goals and half a season of prolific football on his CV.

Time will tell but I think we've done well by going for the creator rather than the scorer.  It reminds me of Lorenzo Sainz (Real Madrid presidential candidate) promising to sign Milan Baros because he won the Euros' Golden Boot - ignoring Pavel Nedved playing 20 yards behind him or the unfashionable Jan Koller battering open the spaces for Baros.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38682 on: Yesterday at 08:51:36 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bYO-3ozF-Ys" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bYO-3ozF-Ys</a>
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38683 on: Yesterday at 08:55:17 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:51:36 AM
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bYO-3ozF-Ys" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bYO-3ozF-Ys</a>

Obviously fake that, the mancs always get at least 2 pens
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38684 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 AM »
Says a lot that in the guardian half term report, the Utd fan listed an opposition failure (city CL Var v Spurs) as the best moment of 2019. Everyone else listed something their team did. 🤦🏻‍♂️
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38685 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 AM »
Everton now have a better manager than these ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38686 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 11:27:54 AM
Everton now have a better manager than these ;D

The last time that happened was in 2013.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38687 on: Yesterday at 12:21:14 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:42:46 AM
Says a lot that in the guardian half term report, the Utd fan listed an opposition failure (city CL Var v Spurs) as the best moment of 2019. Everyone else listed something their team did. 🤦🏻‍♂️

I know its not the right thread but the picture the Grauniad are using for City on that article.
The ADFC Manchester City flag thats a direct rip off of one of ours. :lmao
Weve seen things theyve never seen
Cringeworthy on so many levels

Things ADFC have never seen;
A European Cup Final
(Never mind 6 winning ones)
A crowd for their parades

As for the things they have seen that we havent...
Inflatable Bananas
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38688 on: Yesterday at 12:36:07 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:21:14 PM
I know its not the right thread but the picture the Grauniad are using for City on that article.
The ADFC Manchester City flag thats a direct rip off of one of ours. :lmao
Weve seen things theyve never seen
Cringeworthy on so many levels

Things ADFC have never seen;
A European Cup Final
(Never mind 6 winning ones)
A crowd for their parades

As for the things they have seen that we havent...
Inflatable Bananas


Well, they did win the Cup Winners Cup
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38689 on: Yesterday at 02:50:17 PM »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38690 on: Yesterday at 05:21:05 PM »
So paper talk that Haaland will run them 76 million quid PLUS 12 more for Riola.

??!! God i hope that happens, looks like a classic small brained quick tempered flat track bully to me think he will get smashed in the Prem when everyone he comes up against is just as fast and strong as him.

 Anybody clock the part at salzburg where he stood over the injured Lovren basically smirking and VVD invited him outside for a little talk? Made me wonder if he'd actually put one on Dejan unseen or if he was just a pea brain, one or the other maybe both. Perfect fit for Yernited looks like.

250k/week Eddy. that'll fetch him
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38691 on: Yesterday at 05:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:21:05 PM
So paper talk that Haaland will run them 76 million quid PLUS 12 more for Riola.

??!! God i hope that happens, looks like a classic small brained quick tempered flat track bully to me think he will get smashed in the Prem when everyone he comes up against is just as fast and strong as him.

 Anybody clock the part at salzburg where he stood over the injured Lovren basically smirking and VVD invited him outside for a little talk? Made me wonder if he'd actually put one on Dejan unseen or if he was just a pea brain, one or the other maybe both. Perfect fit for Yernited looks like.

250k/week Eddy. that'll fetch him

What about the release clause?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38692 on: Yesterday at 08:16:23 PM »
WORLD CHAMPIONS!   :wave :wave :wave :wave :wave :wave
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38693 on: Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:50:17 PM
So did Everton.

Its the only trophy they'll see that we wont

They wont see a CWC trophy though ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38694 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:21:14 PM
I know its not the right thread but the picture the Grauniad are using for City on that article.
The ADFC Manchester City flag thats a direct rip off of one of ours. :lmao
Weve seen things theyve never seen
Cringeworthy on so many levels

Things ADFC have never seen;
A European Cup Final
(Never mind 6 winning ones)
A crowd for their parades

As for the things they have seen that we havent...
Inflatable Bananas

You missed out full stadium.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38695 on: Yesterday at 11:53:42 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:21:14 PM
I know its not the right thread but the picture the Grauniad are using for City on that article.
The ADFC Manchester City flag thats a direct rip off of one of ours. :lmao
Weve seen things theyve never seen
Cringeworthy on so many levels

Things ADFC have never seen;
A European Cup Final
(Never mind 6 winning ones)
A crowd for their parades

As for the things they have seen that we havent...
Inflatable Bananas

In fairness, I hate seeing us use that line as it makes me think of Oasis.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38696 on: Today at 12:01:12 AM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM
Its the only trophy they'll see that we wont

They wont see a CWC trophy though ;D
They will when they whip over here with a tape measure  ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38697 on: Today at 08:19:54 AM »
They've got a new gem on RedCafe - apparently, we are not a good side, but just a very functional side :lmao

At least they gave up on the "they are the luckiest side", so it's an improvement.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38698 on: Today at 08:29:45 AM »
Quote from: Tesco selection box fudge fiddler on Today at 12:01:12 AM
They will when they whip over here with a tape measure  ;D

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38699 on: Today at 09:29:43 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:19:54 AM
They've got a new gem on RedCafe - apparently, we are not a good side, but just a very functional side :lmao

At least they gave up on the "they are the luckiest side", so it's an improvement.

To "Function Well" is to know what you're doing and executing it. Hence we're a good side because we know what to do and how to do it.  ::) :D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38700 on: Today at 11:38:53 AM »
This is off one of their southern wankers from Red Cafe :


Josh 76
Full Member

Joined
    Mar 14, 2018

Messages
    1,292

I'm sick of these Scouse feckers wanking over social media.
Just been to the pub and knocked a couple of them out because they thought Utd have never won this micky mouse world club bullshit cup

Just please f off.!


:)





Here's another update from our Southern hardman :D

Good morning .....What a night.
Ok....now I'm sober, I will explain what happened last night
I was out with a few friends , minding my own business., when a few 'Scousers' walked into the pub celebrating their victory.
All ok to that point, I even said well done.
Then as the drinks flowed, they started getting louder and in my face.
So I just said "we have won it twice " .
Scouser " won what twice "
Me "this trophy you guys are wanking over "
Scouser " haha....."
Second Scouser " feck off you manc ba@trd"
Scouser " champions champions "
That's when I lost it and floored one of them and push his mate over the table, spiling his pints on the floor"

Nothing major for me......
They got kicked out
.....i carried on and finished my drink.

Fecking Scouse wankers !
« Last Edit: Today at 11:40:46 AM by Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38701 on: Today at 11:39:59 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:19:54 AM
They've got a new gem on RedCafe - apparently, we are not a good side, but just a very functional side :lmao

At least they gave up on the "they are the luckiest side", so it's an improvement.

Just like all those Ferguson sides you mean.  ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38702 on: Today at 11:50:19 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 11:38:53 AM
This is off one of their southern wankers from Red Cafe:
Wait. So they've won that twice, once before rebranding and once after. But we haven't won the Premier League, despite winning 18 before rebranding?

Double standards that.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38703 on: Today at 12:03:36 PM »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 11:50:19 AM
Wait. So they've won that twice, once before rebranding and once after. But we haven't won the Premier League, despite winning 18 before rebranding?

Double standards that.


The Mancs and the media were funny back then.

They maintained that they were 'different competitions' until they got to 19 and then suddenly they had been the same compeition all along :D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38704 on: Today at 12:10:57 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 11:38:53 AM

Here's another update from our Southern hardman :D

Good morning .....What a night.
Ok....now I'm sober, I will explain what happened last night
I was out with a few friends , minding my own business., when a few 'Scousers' walked into the pub celebrating their victory.
All ok to that point, I even said well done.
Then as the drinks flowed, they started getting louder and in my face.
So I just said "we have won it twice " .
Scouser " won what twice "
Me "this trophy you guys are wanking over "
Scouser " haha....."
Second Scouser " feck off you manc ba@trd"
Scouser " champions champions "
That's when I lost it and floored one of them and push his mate over the table, spiling his pints on the floor"

Nothing major for me......
They got kicked out
.....i carried on and finished my drink.

Fecking Scouse wankers !
Yep, this definitely sounds like something that definitely happened.

In fairness to the mancs, he's getting the piss ripped out of him on Redcafe too.

Which I don't think he deserves, because his story has the definite ring of definite truth to it.
