Was he pre match saying Rooney and ronaldo hadn't won a trophy before they won the league cup in 2006 . And look what they went on to do. Definitely Rooney, not sure about Ronaldo.



His whole management approach seems to be to, falsely, assume a cause and effect relationships to minor things.United used to train in a certain place when they were successful during his playing years, therefore if he takes them to train there for a bit they will be successful.Rooney won a League Cup with Manchester United then went on to win loads of other stuff with them, therefore if these lads manage to win a League Cup then theyll go on and win loads of stuff too.I guess its easier to indulge in superstition, believe in omens, and out and out wishful thinking than it is to formulate an actual in depth long term plan and work hard, Im just amazed no-one is calling him out on it particularly.