Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38640 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 PM »
Plucky underdogs doing well.

Holding Colchester at half time.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38641 on: Yesterday at 08:49:47 PM »
0-0 at HT
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38642 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 PM »
Corner turned
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38643 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 PM »
Swaggering into the semi-finals of the wee cup.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38644 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 PM »
Sky love bigging them up any chance they can, eh?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38645 on: Yesterday at 09:57:23 PM »
Quote from: Musk Candles, Grapes & Weed? Merry Xmas! on Yesterday at 09:54:22 PM
Sky love bigging them up any chance they can, eh?

Best team in the world mate.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38646 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 PM »
Great draw
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38647 on: Yesterday at 10:14:05 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Yesterday at 07:38:40 PM
Was that the year Edmundo made Silvestre fall flat on his arse?*

*(he says before we play a Brazilian side in the final of the same tournament :P)

Think they drew with a Mexican side as well. As if wed ever get close to stooping so low.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38648 on: Yesterday at 10:15:41 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 10:14:05 PM
Think they drew with a Mexican side as well. As if wed ever get close to stooping so low.

Necaxa wasnt it?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38649 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM »
Not to bad, they show up in these. City - Leicester final might destract them from the league a bit when the time come (hopefully we have it sealed by then)
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38650 on: Yesterday at 10:20:04 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM
Not to bad, they show up in these. City - Leicester final might destract them from the league a bit when the time come (hopefully we have it sealed by then)
we won't have it sealed in February whatever happens
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38651 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 10:15:41 PM
Necaxa wasnt it?

Excellent memory! Think Beckham got sent off for some handbags.

And Martin Edwards banged a Brazilian hooker.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38652 on: Yesterday at 10:42:28 PM »
They're moaning about all their cup draws already and how unfair it all is.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38653 on: Today at 12:19:48 AM »
Red cafe is now fully functioning GOT like

We concede a few chances create a few chances then that means every one of their chances shouldve gone in and our chances are not in keeping with the agenda so are quickly forgotten. Havent had var or a ref to blame too recently so it has to be the pact with the devil stuff for now

Another game we shouldve lost

Were shit, top of league by 10pts. World club finalists 97 pts European champs shit shit SHITTTT BOOHOO ITS NOT FAIR MUMMY!! :lmao

Theyve gone full Everton and to be honest its been a while. Its hilarious they used to scoff and look down their noses at this sort of desperate claw clutching bullshit.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38654 on: Today at 12:46:30 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 10:15:41 PM
Necaxa wasnt it?

Man Utd 1-1 Necaxa
York 88th minute equalizer.

Man utd 1-3 Vasco De Gama
Solskjaer subbed at half time for Sherringham, down 2-0. Romario both goals. Edmundo got the 3rd. Nicky Butt a consolation in the 81st.


Man utd 2-0 South Melbourne

Finished 3rd in their group.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38655 on: Today at 01:35:23 PM »
In Ole's own words, 'the league position doesn't matter'. So they'll be going all out to win a tin pot cup.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38656 on: Today at 01:44:58 PM »
Was he pre match saying Rooney and ronaldo hadn't won a trophy before they won the league cup in 2006 . And look what they went on to do. Definitely Rooney, not sure about Ronaldo.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38657 on: Today at 01:49:33 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:44:58 PM
Was he pre match saying Rooney and ronaldo hadn't won a trophy before they won the league cup in 2006 . And look what they went on to do. Definitely Rooney, not sure about Ronaldo.

It is actually true I think. Actually, they won an FA Cup in 2004 with Ronaldo. But for that League Cup win I think Van Nistelrooy was dropped and it paved the way for the new era where they built around Rooney and Ronaldo.

Obviously thats not to say theyll repeat the trick here. Theres no one in the level of those two in the current crop.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38658 on: Today at 01:57:03 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 12:19:48 AM
Red cafe is now fully functioning GOT like

We concede a few chances create a few chances then that means every one of their chances shouldve gone in and our chances are not in keeping with the agenda so are quickly forgotten. Havent had var or a ref to blame too recently so it has to be the pact with the devil stuff for now

Another game we shouldve lost

Were shit, top of league by 10pts. World club finalists 97 pts European champs shit shit SHITTTT BOOHOO ITS NOT FAIR MUMMY!! :lmao

Theyve gone full Everton and to be honest its been a while. Its hilarious they used to scoff and look down their noses at this sort of desperate claw clutching bullshit.

aye, we're only good cause the league is so shite.

In 2017/2018, it was a fluke, Klopp is going to run them into the ground.
In 2018/2019, lucky lucky goals,keeper mistakes,etcc..
In 2019/2020 VAR will catch up to them, they won't be close to getting the same amount of points.

Running out of excuses at this point.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38659 on: Today at 03:48:41 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:44:58 PM
Was he pre match saying Rooney and ronaldo hadn't won a trophy before they won the league cup in 2006 . And look what they went on to do. Definitely Rooney, not sure about Ronaldo.

You expect that kind of nonsense from fans and pundits, but a manager? Every time I see their results, or one of his interviews, I'm once again amazed that he still hasn't been sacked. He really is the gift that keeps on giving.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38660 on: Today at 04:58:33 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 10:21:22 PM
Excellent memory! Think Beckham got sent off for some handbags.

And Martin Edwards banged a Brazilian hooker.

Who sent him off to get handbags,  his missus?
Couldn't she wait until the game had finished?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38661 on: Today at 06:11:49 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:44:58 PM
Was he pre match saying Rooney and ronaldo hadn't won a trophy before they won the league cup in 2006 . And look what they went on to do. Definitely Rooney, not sure about Ronaldo.

His whole management approach seems to be to, falsely, assume a cause and effect relationships to minor things.

United used to train in a certain place when they were successful during his playing years, therefore if he takes them to train there for a bit they will be successful.

Rooney won a League Cup with Manchester United then went on to win loads of other stuff with them, therefore if these lads manage to win a League Cup then theyll go on and win loads of stuff too.

I guess its easier to indulge in superstition, believe in omens, and out and out wishful thinking than it is to formulate an actual in depth long term plan and work hard, Im just amazed no-one is calling him out on it particularly.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38662 on: Today at 06:13:07 PM »
Tying themselves in knots and jumping through hoops, whilst performing a contortionists version of mental gymnastics about anything Liverpool FC related over on the caf.

There's the odd sane post but it's truly wonderful to see how far they'll go to disparage what we've achieved, where we are and where we're heading.



Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38663 on: Today at 06:21:31 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 12:19:48 AM
Red cafe is now fully functioning GOT like

We concede a few chances create a few chances then that means every one of their chances shouldve gone in and our chances are not in keeping with the agenda so are quickly forgotten. Havent had var or a ref to blame too recently so it has to be the pact with the devil stuff for now

Another game we shouldve lost

Were shit, top of league by 10pts. World club finalists 97 pts European champs shit shit SHITTTT BOOHOO ITS NOT FAIR MUMMY!! :lmao

Theyve gone full Everton and to be honest its been a while. Its hilarious they used to scoff and look down their noses at this sort of desperate claw clutching bullshit.

Funny theyre cryarsing about that. When they used to get battered in games but ended up winning courtesy of a man of the match performance by De Gea or Schmeichel they used to smugly say stuff like youre allowed a good goalkeeper you know.

I guess the rules changed at some point in the last couple of years.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38664 on: Today at 06:28:43 PM »
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on Today at 06:21:31 PM
Funny theyre cryarsing about that. When they used to get battered in games but ended up winning courtesy of a man of the match performance by De Gea or Schmeichel they used to smugly say stuff like youre allowed a good goalkeeper you know.

I guess the rules changed at some point in the last couple of years.

Remember that time Newcastle battered Man Utd at St James, if it wasn't for Schmeichel Newcastle would have been 4 or 5 up at half time, Cantana pinched a goal early second half, & Man Utd won the match
