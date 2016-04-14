Was he pre match saying Rooney and ronaldo hadn't won a trophy before they won the league cup in 2006 . And look what they went on to do. Definitely Rooney, not sure about Ronaldo.
His whole management approach seems to be to, falsely, assume a cause and effect relationships to minor things.
United used to train in a certain place when they were successful during his playing years, therefore if he takes them to train there for a bit they will be successful.
Rooney won a League Cup with Manchester United then went on to win loads of other stuff with them, therefore if these lads manage to win a League Cup then theyll go on and win loads of stuff too.
I guess its easier to indulge in superstition, believe in omens, and out and out wishful thinking than it is to formulate an actual in depth long term plan and work hard, Im just amazed no-one is calling him out on it particularly.