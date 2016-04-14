« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 962 963 964 965 966 [967]   Go Down

Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!  (Read 2357874 times)

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,431
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38640 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 PM »
Plucky underdogs doing well.

Holding Colchester at half time.
Logged
AHA!

Offline stevo7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • Direct Action Now
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38641 on: Yesterday at 08:49:47 PM »
0-0 at HT
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,978
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38642 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 PM »
Corner turned
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,249
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38643 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 PM »
Swaggering into the semi-finals of the wee cup.
Logged

Offline Musk Candles, Grapes & Weed? Merry Xmas!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • Save The Majestic Pine Weasel
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38644 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 PM »
Sky love bigging them up any chance they can, eh?
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,978
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38645 on: Yesterday at 09:57:23 PM »
Quote from: Musk Candles, Grapes & Weed? Merry Xmas! on Yesterday at 09:54:22 PM
Sky love bigging them up any chance they can, eh?

Best team in the world mate.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,386
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38646 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 PM »
Great draw
Logged

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,119
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38647 on: Yesterday at 10:14:05 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Yesterday at 07:38:40 PM
Was that the year Edmundo made Silvestre fall flat on his arse?*

*(he says before we play a Brazilian side in the final of the same tournament :P)

Think they drew with a Mexican side as well. As if wed ever get close to stooping so low.
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,386
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38648 on: Yesterday at 10:15:41 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 10:14:05 PM
Think they drew with a Mexican side as well. As if wed ever get close to stooping so low.

Necaxa wasnt it?
Logged

Offline oxenstierna

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38649 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM »
Not to bad, they show up in these. City - Leicester final might destract them from the league a bit when the time come (hopefully we have it sealed by then)
Logged

Offline Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,388
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38650 on: Yesterday at 10:20:04 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM
Not to bad, they show up in these. City - Leicester final might destract them from the league a bit when the time come (hopefully we have it sealed by then)
we won't have it sealed in February whatever happens
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,119
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38651 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 10:15:41 PM
Necaxa wasnt it?

Excellent memory! Think Beckham got sent off for some handbags.

And Martin Edwards banged a Brazilian hooker.
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,978
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38652 on: Yesterday at 10:42:28 PM »
They're moaning about all their cup draws already and how unfair it all is.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,068
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38653 on: Today at 12:19:48 AM »
Red cafe is now fully functioning GOT like

We concede a few chances create a few chances then that means every one of their chances shouldve gone in and our chances are not in keeping with the agenda so are quickly forgotten. Havent had var or a ref to blame too recently so it has to be the pact with the devil stuff for now

Another game we shouldve lost

Were shit, top of league by 10pts. World club finalists 97 pts European champs shit shit SHITTTT BOOHOO ITS NOT FAIR MUMMY!! :lmao

Theyve gone full Everton and to be honest its been a while. Its hilarious they used to scoff and look down their noses at this sort of desperate claw clutching bullshit.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 962 963 964 965 966 [967]   Go Up
« previous next »
 