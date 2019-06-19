« previous next »
Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
June 19, 2019, 02:14:13 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 19, 2019, 01:38:49 PM
Khashoggi murder: UN says 'credible evidence' to investigate Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman



Not with those oil reserves there isn't  ;)
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
June 19, 2019, 02:14:46 PM
One more reason to get the global economy off of oil.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
June 20, 2019, 10:29:24 AM
Some great news breaking now - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-48704596

Quote
Campaigners have won a legal challenge at the Court of Appeal over the UK government's decision to allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) argued the decision to continue to license military equipment for export to the Gulf state was unlawful.

It said there was a clear risk the arms might be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The Court of Appeal said licences would not be "immediately suspended".

Giving judgment in London, Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton said the government "must reconsider the matter" and estimate any future risks.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 12, 2019, 12:33:51 PM
Jamal Khashoggi 'murder recording transcript' is published

Quote
A Turkish newspaper has published new details of a recording which reportedly captured the final moments of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The prominent government critic was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul last October.

The pro-government Sabah newspaper says the transcript is from a recording taken inside and later obtained by Turkish intelligence.

It includes information such as the journalist's alleged last words.

Quote
The Sabah has consistently made international headlines by carrying details - including some that have been disputed - about the journalist's mysterious death.

The newspaper published two new reports this week into Khashoggi's death at the hands of a group they label a "hit squad".

Their latest report details information from the alleged recording.

It includes details such as a forensic expert, part of a team sent from Saudi Arabia, allegedly referring to the journalist as an "animal to be sacrificed" prior to his arrival.

The Sabah report says Khashoggi, once inside the consulate, became suspicious and was told he had to return to Riyadh because of an Interpol order.

The journalist allegedly refused to comply with the group's requests, which included texting his son, and was then drugged, according to the newspaper.

He reportedly then told his killers, in his last words, to not keep his mouth closed because of his asthma, but then lost consciousness.

Khashoggi was suffocated with a bag put over his head, the Sabah reports, with the sounds of a scuffle allegedly picked up by the recording.

The newspaper also alleges the tape captured his alleged dismemberment at the hands of the forensic expert.

Reports of the existence of audio recordings from Khashoggi's death have been around since last year.

Turkish officials have publicly confirmed their existence and say they have shared them with international governments but is unclear how the newspaper apparently obtained them.

Almost a year on from his death, Khashoggi's body has not been recovered, despite international pressure.

Earlier this year, a UN expert on extrajudicial killings called for an independent and impartial investigation into his death.

Special rapporteur Agnes Callamard described the journalist's death as a "deliberate, premeditated execution" and alleges "the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible" and should be investigated.

The Saudi government rejected her report and has consistently denied those responsible for the death were acting on official orders.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-49657908
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 15, 2019, 06:11:16 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/15/iran-denies-drone-attacks-on-saudi-arabia-aramco-ab-qaiq-oil-facility

Iran has dismissed US accusations that it was responsible for a series of explosive drone attacks on the worlds largest petroleum processing facility in Saudi Arabia that disrupted more than half of the kingdoms oil output and could affect global supplies.

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group claimed responsibility for launching waves of drones at state-owned Saudi Aramco facilities early on Saturday morning. But the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said there was no evidence the drones were launched in Yemen and accused Iran of an unprecedented attack on the worlds energy supply.

Surprised no one has mentioned this- seems a pretty bug escalation with potential to impact the global energy market.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 10:02:18 AM
Quote from: cdav on September 15, 2019, 06:11:16 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/15/iran-denies-drone-attacks-on-saudi-arabia-aramco-ab-qaiq-oil-facility

Iran has dismissed US accusations that it was responsible for a series of explosive drone attacks on the worlds largest petroleum processing facility in Saudi Arabia that disrupted more than half of the kingdoms oil output and could affect global supplies.

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi rebel group claimed responsibility for launching waves of drones at state-owned Saudi Aramco facilities early on Saturday morning. But the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said there was no evidence the drones were launched in Yemen and accused Iran of an unprecedented attack on the worlds energy supply.

Surprised no one has mentioned this- seems a pretty bug escalation with potential to impact the global energy market.


When I first heard the news of the drone attack and the damage, my first instinct was "well in! - I hate Saudi, the bunch of murderous, tyrannical scumbags!". Took me about 2 seconds to then switch to "Ah, bugger... fuel prices"

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 10:14:10 AM
Hard to know who to believe on this.

Quite easy to believe Iran did it to drive oil prices up and hit the US (and a close ally), but then its also just as easy to believe the US would try to push the fault onto Iran so theyve an excuse for further action.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 10:21:36 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 16, 2019, 10:14:10 AM
Hard to know who to believe on this.

Quite easy to believe Iran did it to drive oil prices up and hit the US (and a close ally), but then its also just as easy to believe the US would try to push the fault onto Iran so theyve an excuse for further action.

Indeed. Rest assured with our current government that we'll probably soon get involved in an incredibly ill advised and ignorant way that harms us and escalates the situation, like we did with the dumb oil tanker detention
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 10:28:07 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 16, 2019, 10:14:10 AM
Hard to know who to believe on this.

Quite easy to believe Iran did it to drive oil prices up and hit the US (and a close ally), but then its also just as easy to believe the US would try to push the fault onto Iran so theyve an excuse for further action.


The Yemeni Houthis have claimed responsibility.

They're a proxy-army for Iran, in a regional conflict with the Gulf States for geopolitical control, with the added spice of sectarianism.

The Gulf States have their own proxy militias (IS was initially a construct of the Gulf States, although they quickly lost control of that little beastie)

Pompeo has said the US doesn't believe the Houthis, because there's no evidence the drones came from Yemen. So he blames Iran. Despite there being no evidence the drones came from Iran.

Iran will almost certainly have supplied the drones; whether they flew from Yemen or Iran is largely immaterial,

The US is, by the way, in no position to take any moral highground on proxy wars. It pretty much wrote the fucking playbook on them.

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 01:01:46 PM
Iran has so many proxies in Syria Lebanon Gaza Yemen and Iraq.

Obviously the Houthis used Iranian drones of some sort, but seems to be payback for the systematic killing the Saudis have done the last 3-4 years in Yemen, about time Saudi got a bloody nose, maybe this will make them change their tact in Yemen now they know they have a massive vulnerability with their oil fields being used as a tactic of war.

It seems and has been the case for decades that Iran can attack countries using proxies and just deny all culpability, makes you realise why USA and Israel  who have threatened to attack Iran and the Nuclear facilities but never actually get around to it, Iran would just unleash Hezbollah in South Lebanon and Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Gaza just like they did in the mid 00's when they attacked Israel from the north and south with rockets, then Iraq could inflame with the Shia majority who are heavily influenced by the Iranians.





"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 03:43:17 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 16, 2019, 01:01:46 PM
Iran has so many proxies in Syria Lebanon Gaza Yemen and Iraq.

Obviously the Houthis used Iranian drones of some sort, but seems to be payback for the systematic killing the Saudis have done the last 3-4 years in Yemen, about time Saudi got a bloody nose, maybe this will make them change their tact in Yemen now they know they have a massive vulnerability with their oil fields being used as a tactic of war.

It seems and has been the case for decades that Iran can attack countries using proxies and just deny all culpability, makes you realise why USA and Israel  who have threatened to attack Iran and the Nuclear facilities but never actually get around to it, Iran would just unleash Hezbollah in South Lebanon and Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Gaza just like they did in the mid 00's when they attacked Israel from the north and south with rockets, then Iraq could inflame with the Shia majority who are heavily influenced by the Iranians.


I don't necessarily view Iran as 'the bad guys'.

They're all bad guys, all self-serving shitheads playing a game of Risk but with people's lives. Iran, Saudi, the other Gulf dictatorships, USA, Israel, Turkey.

Bunch of murderous scumbags.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 09:26:39 PM
Considering the US presence in the Gulf, straits of Hormuz, the regional command in Bahrain, if the drones had flown from Iran surely they would have been detected by their radar, surveillance systems etc?
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 09:32:58 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on September 16, 2019, 09:26:39 PM
Considering the US presence in the Gulf, straits of Hormuz, the regional command in Bahrain, if the drones had flown from Iran surely they would have been detected by their radar, surveillance systems etc?

Alternative facts...
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 16, 2019, 11:07:48 PM
Paranoid me wonders if Saudi did it to themselves.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 12:54:26 AM
Fuck the Saudi govt crying about a couple of oil plants getting hit after brutalizing and starving 20m+ in Yemen for years (with our weapons).
Sometimes a man stands up during supper
and walks outdoors, and keeps on walking,
because of a church that stands somewhere in the East.
---Rilke

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 02:00:13 AM
There's always a tweet.

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won't, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion!

7:56 AM - Sep 1, 2014
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 08:46:40 AM
I'll never understand certain peoples need for warfare. What is their obsession with death and destruction? They talk big and act hard but they never have to face the real consequences of their actions.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 09:20:19 AM
Quote from: dalarr on September 17, 2019, 08:46:40 AM
I'll never understand certain peoples need for warfare. What is their obsession with death and destruction? They talk big and act hard but they never have to face the real consequences of their actions.


For some, the greed for power and money is all-consuming.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 10:58:44 AM
Quote from: drmick on September 16, 2019, 11:07:48 PM
Paranoid me wonders if Saudi did it to themselves.

Well, yeah. Do Iran have access to the GPS/satellite tech to make such a long range strike?
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 11:04:18 AM
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on September 17, 2019, 10:58:44 AM
Well, yeah. Do Iran have access to the GPS/satellite tech to make such a long range strike?

Surely they could have just gaffer taped some iPhones to each one of the targets and turned on the 'Find My' app to zero in on them.  ::)
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 12:26:38 PM
No one considering the possibility it could have been Qatar? Closer than Iran, in the rough direction the drones are supposed to have come from and recently fierce rivals of the Saudi regime.

The point is that the Saudi leadership has created a number of enemies in the region with its policies (and internally with the crackdown), so much so its difficult to know what to believe on who is responsible and their motivations (causing the oil price to spike, revenge for the Yemen war, causing embarrassment for the leadership, stopping the IPO or Aramco, etc)
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 03:54:20 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 17, 2019, 02:00:13 AM
There's always a tweet.
It's like a protection racket where the armed forces provide the muscle and they're practicality turned into mercenaries..
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 17, 2019, 10:57:15 PM
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on September 17, 2019, 10:58:44 AM
Well, yeah. Do Iran have access to the GPS/satellite tech to make such a long range strike?

I dont think things like GPS is particularly high tech in the grand scheme of things these days, plus theres countries like China and Russia that sell the technology to others.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
« Reply #343 on: December 23, 2019, 11:02:57 AM »

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for murder of Jamal Khashoggi
Former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani was investigated but released without being charged

Five men have been sentenced to death and another three face 24 years in prison for their roles in the gruesome murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year, the Saudi public prosecutors office has said.

All 11 people on trial were found guilty of the killing, which triggered the kingdoms biggest diplomatic crisis since the 9/11 attacks as world leaders and business executives sought to distance themselves from Riyadh.

However, Saudi state television also reported the Saudi attorney generals investigation showed that the crown prince Mohammed bin Salmans former top adviser, Saud al-Qahtani, had no proven involvement in the killing, after being investigated and released without charge.

Al-Qahtani has been sanctioned by the US for his alleged role in the operation.

The court also ruled that the Saudi consul-general in Istanbul at the time, Mohammed al-Otaibi, was not guilty. He was released from prison after the verdicts were announced.

The murder of Khashoggi sullied the reputation of the newly appointed crown prince, whom the CIA concluded directly ordered Khashoggis assassination, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Prince Mohammed has attempted to portray himself as a liberal reformer of the conservative country. The Saudi government denies the prince had knowledge of what it says was a rogue operation. The prince himself told US television in September that he took full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia.

After holding nine sessions, the trial concluded that there was no previous intent by those found guilty to murder, according to state television.

All 11 defendants may appeal against the verdicts, the deputy public prosecutor, Shalaan bin Rajih Shalaal, said.

No other details were immediately given about the ruling in the highly secretive trial, which began in January. The identities of the men are unknown and UN investigators have been repeatedly barred from hearings, although a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Khashoggis family, were allowed to attend the sessions.

Agnès Callamard, a UN special rapporteur who authored an inquiry into Khashoggis death, has previously said the search for justice must not be left to the Saudi judicial system, which is so vulnerable to political interference.

Dozens of high-profile critics of Prince Mohammed, including womens rights campaigners, are in prison facing trial for treason.

Khashoggi, a US-based columnist for the Washington Post critical of the Saudi government, was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October last year on a visit to pick up paperwork for his forthcoming marriage. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

Saudi Arabia initially denied its officials were responsible for Khashoggis disappearance, but as Turkish authorities continued to leak evidence of high-level involvement, the kingdom eventually admitted its agents carried out the killing, offering a series of contradictory explanations.

Donald Trump, whom has made Saudi Arabia the keystone of his Middle East policy, condemned the killing but has staunchly defended his ally, Prince Mohammed. His administration has sanctioned 17 Saudis suspected of being involved in Khashoggis death, though not the crown prince.

Trump has steadfastly resisted calls by congress and members of his own party for a tougher response, defending maintaining good relations with the kingdom because of its importance as a major trade and diplomatic ally.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/23/saudi-arabia-sentences-five-to-death-for-of-jamal-khashoggi
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
December 23, 2019, 01:04:20 PM
Justice has been served (!)

What a load of bollocks, wonder who the unfortunate fall guys were. The secrecy of the trial says it all.
"If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize." - muhammad ali

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
December 23, 2019, 01:09:18 PM
What a pile of shite. Wish it could be MBS in the firing line and dissolved in acid the same way he ordered Khashoggi's end.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
December 23, 2019, 05:42:34 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on December 23, 2019, 01:04:20 PM
Justice has been served (!)

What a load of bollocks, wonder who the unfortunate fall guys were. The secrecy of the trial says it all.

They either dont exist, or they do, but were scheduled to be executed anyway for other crimes. Those allegedly responsible were released some time ago.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
January 22, 2020, 11:32:48 AM
Nothing to see here folks.

Jeff Bezos hack: Amazon boss's phone 'hacked by Saudi crown prince'

Exclusive: investigation suggests Washington Post owner was targeted five months before murder of Jamal Khashoggi

The Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that had apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, sources have told the Guardian.

The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the worlds richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis.

This analysis found it highly probable that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.

The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on 1 May of that year, the unsolicited file was sent, according to sources who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity.

Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezoss phone within hours, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Guardian has no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used.

The extraordinary revelation that the future king of Saudi Arabia may have had a personal involvement in the targeting of the American founder of Amazon will send shockwaves from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.

It could also undermine efforts by MBS  as the crown prince is known  to lure more western investors to Saudi Arabia, where he has vowed to economically transform the kingdom even as he has overseen a crackdown on his critics and rivals.

The disclosure is likely to raise difficult questions for the kingdom about the circumstances around how US tabloid the National Enquirer came to publish intimate details about Bezoss private life  including text messages  nine months later.

It may also lead to renewed scrutiny about what the crown prince and his inner circle were doing in the months prior to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist who was killed in October 2018  five months after the alleged hack of the newspapers owner.

Saudi Arabia has previously denied it targeted Bezoss phone, and has insisted the murder of Khashoggi was the result of a rogue operation. In December, a Saudi court convicted eight people of involvement in the murder after a secret trial that was criticised as a sham by human rights experts.

Digital forensic experts started examining Bezoss phone following the publication last January by the National Enquirer of intimate details about his private life.

The story, which included his involvement in an extramarital relationship, set off a race by his security team to uncover how the CEOs private texts were obtained by the supermarket tabloid, which was owned by American Media Inc (AMI).

While AMI insisted it was tipped off about the affair by the estranged brother of Bezoss girlfriend, the investigation by the billionaires own team found with high confidence that the Saudis had managed to access Bezoss phone and had gained private information about him.

Bezoss head of security, Gavin de Becker, wrote in the Daily Beast last March he had provided details of his investigation to law enforcement officials, but did not publicly reveal any information on how the Saudis accessed the phone.

He also described the close relationship the Saudi crown prince had developed with David Pecker, the chief executive of the company that owned the Enquirer, in the months before the Bezos story was published. De Becker did not respond to calls and messages from the Guardian.

The Guardian understands a forensic analysis of Bezoss phone, and the indications that the hack began within an infected file from the crown princes account, has been reviewed by Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who investigates extrajudicial killings. It is understood that it is considered credible enough for investigators to be considering a formal approach to Saudi Arabia to ask for an explanation.

Callamard, whose own investigation into the murder of Khashoggi found credible evidence the crown prince and other senior Saudi officials were responsible for the killing, confirmed to the Guardian she was still pursuing several leads into the murder, but declined to comment on the alleged Bezos link.

When asked by the Guardian whether she would challenge Saudi Arabia about the new hacking allegation, Callamard said she followed all UN protocols that require investigators to alert governments about forthcoming public allegations.

Saudi experts  dissidents and analysts  told the Guardian they believed Bezos was probably targeted because of his ownership of the Post and its coverage of Saudi Arabia. Khashoggis critical columns about Mohammed bin Salman and his campaign of repression against activists and intellectuals rankled the crown prince and his inner circle.

Andrew Miller, a Middle East expert who served on the national security council under President Obama, said if Bezos had been targeted by the crown prince, it reflected the personality-based environment in which the crown prince operates.

He probably believed that if he got something on Bezos it could shape coverage of Saudi Arabia in the Post. It is clear that the Saudis have no real boundaries or limits in terms of what they are prepared to do in order to protect and advance MBS, whether it is going after the head of one of the largest companies in the world or a dissident who is on their own.

The possibility that the head of one of Americas leading companies was targeted by Saudi Arabia could pose a dilemma for the White House.

Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have maintained close ties with the crown prince despite a US intelligence finding  reportedly with a mediumtohigh degree of certainty  that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggis murder.

Both Saudi Arabia and AMI have denied that the kingdom was involved in the publication of the Bezos story.

A lawyer for Bezos who was contacted by the Guardian said: I have no comment on this except to say that Mr Bezos is cooperating with investigations.

The Guardian asked the Saudi embassy in Washington about the claims. It did not immediately return a request for comment but later said on Twitter that suggestions Saudi Arabia was responsible for the hack were absurd.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/jan/21/amazon-boss-jeff-bezoss-phone-hacked-by-saudi-crown-prince
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
January 22, 2020, 12:05:52 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 22, 2020, 11:32:48 AM


But they buy lots of arms from us and the US, plus have a shedload of oil.

Nothing to see here......
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
January 22, 2020, 12:32:26 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 22, 2020, 12:05:52 PM
But they buy lots of arms from us and the US, plus have a shedload of oil.

Nothing to see here......

Just wait until MBS buys a Premier League club.......
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
January 22, 2020, 01:17:30 PM
Nothing will happen. Everyone will continue to do business with them and musicians/sportsmen will still host their events there. They can do no wrong.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
January 22, 2020, 06:09:36 PM
Well Trump is extending his travel ban to include more countries so pretty soon....nope, no, still not on there, they're fine
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
February 11, 2020, 04:58:36 AM
This is surely gong to cause huge issues for Qatar 2022.   No way will the Saudis allow free travel between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.  Same goes for UAE and Bahrain.   Is there enough accommodation in Qatar only?   Surely some fans will stay in neighbouring countries. 


Klopp that!

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 7, 2020, 11:14:57 PM
Nothing to see here folks.

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial
Marwa Rashad, Raya Jalabi

RIYADH/BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside.
The trial was criticised by a U.N. official and human rights campaigners who said the masterminds of the murder remained free.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found.

The murder caused a global uproar and tarnished the reformist image of Prince Mohammed, the kingdoms de facto ruler and son of King Salman.

State media reported that five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people received seven-year sentences for the killing.

None of the defendants was named.

After the ruling, Khashoggis fiancee said the eight jailed were not the only ones responsible for the murder.

The Saudi authorities are closing the case without the world knowing the truth of who is responsible for Jamals murder, Hatice Cengiz wrote in a statement. Who planned it, who ordered it, where is his body?

In December, the court sentenced five people to death and three to jail, saying the killing was not premeditated but carried out on the spur of the moment.

CRITICISM FROM ABROAD

Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, had said previously they believed Prince Mohammed had ordered the killing.

Saudi officials denied he played a role, although the prince in September 2019 indicated some personal accountability, saying that it happened under my watch.

In May, the family of the slain journalist said it forgave his murderers, paving the way for a reprieve for the five defendants sentenced to death.

In Saudi Arabia, which lacks a codified legal system and follows Islamic law, forgiveness from a victims family in such cases can allow for a formal pardon and a stay of execution.

Many Saudis hailed Mondays ruling in comments on Twitter, a platform favoured by pro-government supporters. Some said the ruling ended one of the most difficult political cases the kingdom has faced. Others said the ruling made Saudi Arabia the land of justice, a country where rights are never lost.

But Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur for extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, accused Saudi Arabia of making a mockery of justice by not punishing more senior officials who, she said, were behind the murder.

She said on Twitter the trial was not fair or transparent and the responsibility of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has not even been addressed.

Adam Coogle, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch, said the conviction of individuals does not hide the fact that the Saudi legal process has shielded top officials from any and all scrutiny.

How can the regime be accused of the murder and at the same time it is responsible for the trial? said Yahia Assiri, founder of London-based Saudi rights group ALQST.

Turkey, which launched its own trial against 20 Saudi officials in July, said the verdict in Saudi Arabia fell short of expectations, urging Saudi authorities to cooperate with Turkeys investigation.

We still dont know what happened to Khashoggis body, who wanted him dead or if there were local collaborators  which casts doubt on the credibility of the legal proceedings in KSA, presidency communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, referring to Saudi Arabia.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-saudi-khashoggi/saudi-arabia-jails-eight-over-khashoggi-murder-fiancee-decries-trial-idUSKBN25Y1FI
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 8, 2020, 01:43:48 AM
Not named because they're not really in jail,they will all be living it up on a big fat "pension"
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
September 8, 2020, 08:29:25 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2020, 01:43:48 AM
Not named because they're not really in jail,they will all be living it up on a big fat "pension"

Could have been worse.

They could have been sentenced to exile on Tyneside if the takeover had gone ahead.
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
« Reply #356 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 PM »

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 16, 2019, 03:43:17 PM

I don't necessarily view Iran as 'the bad guys'.

They're all bad guys, all self-serving shitheads playing a game of Risk but with people's lives. Iran, Saudi, the other Gulf dictatorships, USA, Israel, Turkey.

Bunch of murderous scumbags.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli sources said Monday.

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen also attended the meeting, which took place in the city of Neom, according to the sources. The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the matter.

The flight took off from Israel at 7:30 P.M. and landed in Neom, remaining on the ground for about two hours. The plane returned to Israel at around half past midnight, according to the flight-tracking websites.

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-netanyahu-secretly-flew-to-saudi-arabia-met-mbs-and-pompeo-israeli-sources-say-1.9323608
Re: Saudi Arabia has severed ties with Qatar
Today at 01:44:48 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:06:21 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli sources said Monday.

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen also attended the meeting, which took place in the city of Neom, according to the sources. The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the matter.

The flight took off from Israel at 7:30 P.M. and landed in Neom, remaining on the ground for about two hours. The plane returned to Israel at around half past midnight, according to the flight-tracking websites.

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-netanyahu-secretly-flew-to-saudi-arabia-met-mbs-and-pompeo-israeli-sources-say-1.9323608


Someone's not telling the truth.
Quote
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has denied that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the Gulf kingdom on Sunday to secretly meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"No such meeting occurred," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tweeted.

Mr Netanyahu has declined to comment on the Israeli reports that he was on board a private jet that travelled from Tel Aviv to the Red Sea city of Neom.

It would be the first known meeting between leaders of the historical foes.

US President Donald Trump has been pressing them to normalise relations after brokering deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in recent months.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-55042055
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
