Just nosed into this thread and seen the love for the ford Capri , in the 70s my auld fella had two a brown one

reg was MFF366J that he had sprayed lime green around 74/5 . Then he had a white one reg was AMS157R which he had sprayed black and had it until around 1983.



I passed my test in 81 when I was 17 and went on the insurance and always drove it around and it was a shock

going from a learners datsun to a long bonnet like the Capri .



We lived in Anfield in a corner terrace and he converted the backyard into a garage with a roof and and an up and over garage door but the Capri just about fitted in with no more than two inches to spare . He had a tennis ball hanging from a bit of string from the ceiling and when he drove in once it touched his windscreen he knew he was in .



Anyhow one day my mums cleaning the yard out and knocks the ball out the ceiling and just pins it back in

in some random space , a few hours later he drives straight toward the ball and smashes his bumper into yard wall 😀