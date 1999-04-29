Capri was ace.
Was there a 3.0 version before they put the 2.8i in it?
Yes, there was the 3.0 Ghia and 3.0 'S', the most famous of the 3.0 'S' were the ones used in the Professionals. They also made a Mk 1 RS 3.1, one of my cousins had one of those.
I bought mine too quickly. I got turned down for a loan when I was 20, there was a gorgeous 2.0 'S' in Orange near us, but the bank said No, so I got a bike then a Cortina for my 21st. When I then went to replace that, I was looking for another Cortina but they were all shit, I found a V reg 2.0 GL Capri in Formby and because i was so fed up looking at cars, bought it. It was a great car, but I should have looked for a 3.0 S or a 2.0S