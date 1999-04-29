« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Classic Car choices  (Read 20378 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #280 on: September 18, 2019, 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 18, 2019, 08:38:33 pm
It is a Clubman yes, the 1275GT. The one I was going to buy was a mate of our kids car, he offered me it for something daft like £150 and they wanted around £500 to insure it TPFT. I was 29, had 10 yrs NCB on bikes but hadn't had a car since I was 22 as I used the bike to go everywhere or hired a car if I needed to go to our kids in Bournemouth, so I knocked the idea on the head. It was a cracking little car as well.

What a horrible way for a car to die.

The first generations at least looked like a Mini and are a nice looking car, the later ones are not so nice and then you get those Countryman abominations which should be burnt

As soon as you posted the picture of the 1275 GT it took me back to the 80s when I always used to see one parked up in Blundellsands. It was lovely. Black with gold trim.

Ah yes, my nephew was gutted by the loss of his Cooper. He married a girl from New York and they did a massive road trip around the states in a Winnebego and towed the Cooper behind it. When they found a place they wanted to stay for a while, they'd unhook the Cooper and go touring around in that. Best of both worlds really.

I really like the early BMW version, and the interior is beautiful to my eye. My mate has a silver 2005 Cooper with Cooper S alloys on it. She absolutely loves it.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #281 on: September 19, 2019, 08:16:18 am »
I only know two people who own a Mini, sadly one is the 5 door version and the other is a Countryman - both gross cars.

One thing this thread drives home to me is how not much made now will ever be classed as a classic. Who will get nostalgic about the fuck ugly miniature Chelsea Tractors that plague the roads these days? Horrible bulky piles of shite.





Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #282 on: September 19, 2019, 12:00:01 pm »
Of course, when you are talking Mini Coopers, these are the best



Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #283 on: December 15, 2020, 10:36:13 am »
Minder is on ITV4 and I googled the Capri to see what model it was and sadly found this pic from August. Suffered from an under bonnet fire, been happening to a few cars of that vintage apparently.

Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,864
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #284 on: December 15, 2020, 12:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Who'd rob a truck worth 19.66? Cheap Xmas scrooge! on December 15, 2020, 10:36:13 am
Minder is on ITV4 and I googled the Capri to see what model it was and sadly found this pic from August. Suffered from an under bonnet fire, been happening to a few cars of that vintage apparently.



Ah fuck, that's a beauty that model.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #285 on: December 15, 2020, 04:39:40 pm »
Capri was ace.

Was there a 3.0 version before they put the 2.8i in it?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #286 on: December 15, 2020, 04:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Where's me friggin Charlie's Fried Figgy Egg puddin'? on December 15, 2020, 04:39:40 pm
Capri was ace.

Was there a 3.0 version before they put the 2.8i in it?

Yes, there was the 3.0 Ghia and 3.0 'S', the most famous of the 3.0 'S' were the ones used in the Professionals. They also made a Mk 1 RS 3.1, one of my cousins had one of those.

I bought mine too quickly. I got turned down for a loan when I was 20, there was a gorgeous 2.0 'S' in Orange near us, but the bank said No, so I got a bike then a Cortina for my 21st. When I then went to replace that, I was looking for another Cortina but they were all shit, I found a V reg 2.0 GL Capri in Formby and because i was so fed up looking at cars, bought it. It was a great car, but I should have looked for a 3.0 S or a 2.0S
« Last Edit: December 15, 2020, 04:45:20 pm by Who'd rob a truck worth 19.66? Cheap Xmas scrooge! »
Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #287 on: December 15, 2020, 04:50:08 pm »
always liked the 280 brooklands capri
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 ---Violet 09/09/2020
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #288 on: December 15, 2020, 08:57:27 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on December 15, 2020, 04:50:08 pm
always liked the 280 brooklands capri

I loved the colour of those. Start at around £35k up to around £48k now.

Fella I used to work with had two of these, built by Tickford, Aston Martins coachbuilders, fitted with the 2.8 V6 Cologne engine and a Garrett turbo, bought them when they were relatively cheap, around £10 to £12k each he paid. Last time I saw him, he was selling one for around £30k

Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #289 on: December 16, 2020, 10:33:00 am »
Quote from: Who'd rob a truck worth 19.66? Cheap Xmas scrooge! on December 15, 2020, 08:57:27 pm
I loved the colour of those. Start at around £35k up to around £48k now.

Fella I used to work with had two of these, built by Tickford, Aston Martins coachbuilders, fitted with the 2.8 V6 Cologne engine and a Garrett turbo, bought them when they were relatively cheap, around £10 to £12k each he paid. Last time I saw him, he was selling one for around £30k


Forgot about Tickford. Thought it said Pickford at first  :lmao
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
  • Klopptimist
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #290 on: December 16, 2020, 10:42:48 am »
Loved the look of the Capri growing up, seemed utterly unique on British roads in the late 80s/early 90s. When I went to college a mate had an old one as his first car (this would have been about 1998) which seemed so cool at the time but was probably an absolute nightmare for him to keep on the road and insure.

Though saying that, my first two cars were a '90 Mini Checkmate and an '84 Mini Mayfair so had my own old car issues to deal with. At the time you could find some old geezer in any village garage that could probably assemble an A series engine from scrap in their shed, but I wouldn't want to try and run something that old now.
« Last Edit: December 16, 2020, 10:45:23 am by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,472
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #291 on: June 9, 2021, 03:05:00 pm »
Just seen a cream, soft-top TR4 in Tesco Allerton, what a fucking beautiful thing.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,492
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #292 on: June 9, 2021, 03:10:47 pm »
A Uni mate had one of these in the early 90's with all the British Leyland baggage that came with it (same colour as well)

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #293 on: June 9, 2021, 04:44:22 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  9, 2021, 03:05:00 pm
Just seen a cream, soft-top TR4 in Tesco Allerton, what a fucking beautiful thing.

Gorgeous. Not seen one of those for years

Quote from: Ziltoid on June  9, 2021, 03:10:47 pm
A Uni mate had one of these in the early 90's with all the British Leyland baggage that came with it (same colour as well)



I loved the Dolly S as a kid. My mate got a 1500TC when we were 18, looked a lot like the Sprint. The ignition key went the wrong way, ie to start it, you turned the key to turn off every other car. He forgot once, turned the key to the normal car off, engaged the starter and knocked the starter ring gear off the flywheel. The gearbox comes out through the car, so we spent a couple of freezing nights getting the gearbox out, ring gear in the oven and then back in. It came off first time so we had to do it all over again :butt

Saw one of these today on an 'M' plate, looked tiny.

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,472
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #294 on: June 9, 2021, 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on June  9, 2021, 03:10:47 pm
A Uni mate had one of these in the early 90's with all the British Leyland baggage that came with it (same colour as well)

Fine car mate, even better in yellow with the black roof :)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #295 on: June 9, 2021, 07:46:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  9, 2021, 07:02:19 pm
Fine car mate, even better in yellow with the black roof :)

Oh yes.

Saw this auctioned off on Bangers and Cash on Yesterday the other week, its a Wood & Pickett Dolomite Sprint. I'd never heard of them, found out that they customised Mini's for the likes of Peter Sellers. This one has full leather interior and centre console with arm rest, electric windows, electric sunroof, central locking, alarm, electric boot release, leather bound Wood And Pickett steering wheel, Wood And Pickett number plates, rear seat belts and a fire extinguisher

Logged

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • black sheep scouse
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #296 on: June 9, 2021, 09:43:10 pm »
OOPS!  Did I leave this here?!
Logged
dios esta buena

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #297 on: June 9, 2021, 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on June  9, 2021, 09:43:10 pm
OOPS!  Did I leave this here?!

My regret is I bought a 2.0GL and not a 2.0 or 3.0S when I got a Capri.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,472
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #298 on: June 9, 2021, 10:28:22 pm »
^ ^
That's a very unusual Doly Rob, never seen one of those mate.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #299 on: June 9, 2021, 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  9, 2021, 10:28:22 pm
^ ^
That's a very unusual Doly Rob, never seen one of those mate.

Apparently they only ever made one. Until I saw the show I'd never heard of it.

Good show Bangers and Cash. Its an auctioneers in Thornton le Dale called Matthewsons, all classics. They had a rotten Sunbeam Lotus on one episode I caught this week, special edition that had been parked up in a farmyard for 20 years or more. It was a wreck and sold for £13500
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,056
  • * * * * * *
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 12:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on June  9, 2021, 03:10:47 pm
A Uni mate had one of these in the early 90's with all the British Leyland baggage that came with it (same colour as well)


A mate of mine had one of these when we were at school.  He used to do karting and would drive everywhere at speed in this thing. But it was a lovely car. I bought my first car, an Opel Manta, off him.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm »
Just nosed into this thread and seen the love for the ford Capri , in the 70s my auld fella had two a brown one
reg was MFF366J that he had sprayed lime green around 74/5 . Then he had a white one reg was AMS157R which he had sprayed black and had it until around 1983.

I passed my test in 81 when I was 17 and went on the insurance and always drove it around and it was a shock
going from a learners datsun to a long bonnet like the Capri .

We lived in Anfield in a corner terrace and he converted the backyard into a garage with a roof and and an up and over garage door but the Capri just about fitted in with no more than two inches to spare . He had a tennis ball hanging from a bit of string from the ceiling and when he drove in once it touched his windscreen he knew he was in .

Anyhow one day my mums cleaning the yard out and knocks the ball out the ceiling and just pins it back in
in some random space , a few hours later he drives straight toward the ball and smashes his bumper into yard wall 😀
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 01:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on December 15, 2020, 04:39:40 pm
Capri was ace.

Was there a 3.0 version before they put the 2.8i in it?

The mk2 had the option of the Ford Essex 3.0 V6, the mk3 could be ordered with the more modern 2.8 Cologne V6. My friends mum had the mk3 2.8 in black. Loved being taken to school in that car.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 02:34:54 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 01:14:15 pm
The mk2 had the option of the Ford Essex 3.0 V6, the mk3 could be ordered with the more modern 2.8 Cologne V6. My friends mum had the mk3 2.8 in black. Loved being taken to school in that car.

One of my cousins had a Mk1 3.1 RS, had an overbored 3.0 Essex engine, one of only 250 that were built at Halewood, that was a hell of a car.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,665
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 02:48:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on December 15, 2020, 04:42:44 pm
Yes, there was the 3.0 Ghia and 3.0 'S', the most famous of the 3.0 'S' were the ones used in the Professionals. They also made a Mk 1 RS 3.1, one of my cousins had one of those.

I bought mine too quickly. I got turned down for a loan when I was 20, there was a gorgeous 2.0 'S' in Orange near us, but the bank said No, so I got a bike then a Cortina for my 21st. When I then went to replace that, I was looking for another Cortina but they were all shit, I found a V reg 2.0 GL Capri in Formby and because i was so fed up looking at cars, bought it. It was a great car, but I should have looked for a 3.0 S or a 2.0S
my arl fella had the old Capri with the round lights from the 70s in a dead nice blue colour. Was a monster. Was a lovely looking car from what I remember. Dead sporty looking. Was thinking of getting one myself when I left school to do up

His mate got one of those white sporty ones in the 80s. Dead rare. Was on crime watch cos it got robbed and 5here were only a few of em think they only came in white and had a thin red stripe down the sides
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 03:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:48:22 pm
my arl fella had the old Capri with the round lights from the 70s in a dead nice blue colour. Was a monster. Was a lovely looking car from what I remember. Dead sporty looking. Was thinking of getting one myself when I left school to do up

His mate got one of those white sporty ones in the 80s. Dead rare. Was on crime watch cos it got robbed and 5here were only a few of em think they only came in white and had a thin red stripe down the sides

Was it one of these, the Tickford?

Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,665
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 03:12:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:05:16 pm
Was it one of these, the Tickford?


Yeah, thats it. Was gorgeous up close an like i said ,it was dead rare cos theyre not gonna put some 1.2litre on crimewatch even if it does have recaro bucket seats ;D

i had the chance to buy a exscort rs2000 when i was about 18 for £2000 . Was parked in our garage for fucking ages in mint nick with a massive snap on tool shelving unit from america brand new. Gutted i didnt go for it
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 08:22:48 pm »
While we are talking about the Capri, who else likes the Opel Manta?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:22:48 pm
While we are talking about the Capri, who else likes the Opel Manta?

I loved the Manta GTE, but only when fitted with the round headlights, not the Cavalier ones as it looked like a Cav then, would have liked one of them when I was younger.

There were a few cars I wanted as a teen, but then I got into bikes properly and spent all my money on them instead.

GTE/400 Replica.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 09:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:12:03 pm
Yeah, thats it. Was gorgeous up close an like i said ,it was dead rare cos theyre not gonna put some 1.2litre on crimewatch even if it does have recaro bucket seats ;D

i had the chance to buy a exscort rs2000 when i was about 18 for £2000 . Was parked in our garage for fucking ages in mint nick with a massive snap on tool shelving unit from america brand new. Gutted i didnt go for it

Fella I worked with had 2 of them, worth a fortune now. The RS2000 was a lovely car too, proper regret not getting that eh.

Kirkby Police used to love tear arsing about in their RS2000 ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,665
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #310 on: Today at 02:28:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:26:42 pm
Fella I worked with had 2 of them, worth a fortune now. The RS2000 was a lovely car too, proper regret not getting that eh.

Kirkby Police used to love tear arsing about in their RS2000 ;D
Right i do. haha

Bizzies probably after Mrs Huyton in her white bedford Moby ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 