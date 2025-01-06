Could you break this down for those of us whose football game experience was mostly in the 90s and tailed off completely in the Xbox 360 era? People are paying real money for players for online matches? I'm guessing this is via a random selection rather than a pseudo transfer market?



Basically FIFA aka EAFC has a mode called "Ultimate Team"In that above mentioned mode, you start with a team made up of mostly "bronze card" players, these are players who would be decent/up and commers or at the level of say, Portuguese mid league teams or championship teams, etc.You can unlock packs via challenges, like panini card packs, but instead of doin that you can skip process and buy them with real money, the contents are totally randoms, although broken down into percentages of getting silver cards, gold cards or above.... people spent literally hundreds and thousands of pounds to assemble a team of basically messi, ronaldo, etc (you can get players at their peak, not current form too if they are legendary players)You also need contract cards, to keep using these players, oh yes, once you get them, they come with a contract, a number of times you can use them, after that you must apply a contract card to them to get more games or you are unable to use them.It's micro transactions are their worst.