Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 253741 times)

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3760 on: January 6, 2025, 12:12:21 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on January  5, 2025, 12:12:02 pm
I read the online forums and it's like my 99 rated Messi can't dribbled, it's so scripted. The fact is these guys spend like hundreds of pounds to get a super star team and if they lose its like its not their fault. Some would you believe demand refunds!  So self entitled, surley losing once in a while doesn't hurt.

Could you break this down for those of us whose football game experience was mostly in the 90s and tailed off completely in the Xbox 360 era? People are paying real money for players for online matches? I'm guessing this is via a random selection rather than a pseudo transfer market?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3761 on: January 6, 2025, 03:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2025, 12:12:21 pm
Could you break this down for those of us whose football game experience was mostly in the 90s and tailed off completely in the Xbox 360 era? People are paying real money for players for online matches? I'm guessing this is via a random selection rather than a pseudo transfer market?

Basically FIFA aka EAFC has a mode called "Ultimate Team"

In that above mentioned mode, you start with a team made up of mostly "bronze card" players, these are players who would be decent/up and commers or at the level of say, Portuguese mid league teams or championship teams, etc.

You can unlock packs via challenges, like panini card packs, but instead of doin that you can skip process and buy them with real money, the contents are totally randoms, although broken down into percentages of getting silver cards, gold cards or above.... people spent literally hundreds and thousands of pounds to assemble a team of basically messi, ronaldo, etc (you can get players at their peak, not current form too if they are legendary players)

You also need contract cards, to keep using these players, oh yes, once you get them, they come with a contract, a number of times you can use them, after that you must apply a contract card to them to get more games or you are unable to use them.

It's micro transactions are their worst.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3762 on: January 6, 2025, 04:23:00 pm »
I'd love to play RDR1 again, but I am not paying £28 for a PS3 game.

I'm sure they have put the effort in, but it's still a god knows how old PS3 game.

I have just got Spiderman 2 back from my boy, only played about an hour before but excited to give it a go on the Pro.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3763 on: January 6, 2025, 05:01:23 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on January  6, 2025, 03:28:22 pm
You also need contract cards, to keep using these players, oh yes, once you get them, they come with a contract, a number of times you can use them, after that you must apply a contract card to them to get more games or you are unable to use them.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 01:42:04 pm »
been playing the dead space remake, never played it before! fantastic game. Onto Alan Wake 2 after that.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 02:47:27 pm »
Still on Cyberpunk which has taken me a while to get into with the amount of side missions and things to do but I am enjoying it now.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 07:39:40 am »
Quote from: PhilV on January  6, 2025, 11:34:05 am
Over Christmas and NY I was poorly so sank mega time into Baldur's Gate 3 - soooooooooooooooooo good, I forget each time how unreal and in depth this game is, it is an absolute masterpiece.

Yep best game in years, plus the studio behind it are amazing

some great mods for it too

Enjoy
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 09:00:19 am »
I've enjoyed the BG3, mostly combat which I found pretty fun. But the path through the game was very linear and endgame being locked in the city was a major dissapointment to be honest. They kinda followed the flow of BG1, where you're working towards reaching the city - but unlike BG1 where you can reach the city, make it your hub, but also go back to explore - in this game you are locked once you reach that act. I didn't like that 'burning on bridges behind me' feel as you progress. Never felt the desire to reply it because of it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 09:02:28 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:00:19 am
I've enjoyed the BG3, mostly combat which I found pretty fun. But the path through the game was very linear and endgame being locked in the city was a major dissapointment to be honest. They kinda followed the flow of BG1, where you're working towards reaching the city - but unlike BG1 where you can reach the city, make it your hub, but also go back to explore - in this game you are locked once you reach that act. I didn't like that 'burning on bridges behind me' feel as you progress. Never felt the desire to reply it because of it.

Yeah that was my massive annoyance with it, I took a side quest when I got to the final city and ended up near end game somehow, going back to the other sidequests didn't feel right.
