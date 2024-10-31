Stalker 2 is fine from what I've played so far. I think the issues are coming from the reviews where they didn't have the day-one patch but I've had no issues yet (and I'll be more forgiving of any based on how they've managed to bring this game out despite everything they've been through)



Yeah, I've played it for about 3 hours and so far, I'm really enjoying it. Still in the first small town, so cannot really say a loit about it overall, but the start is really good. Great atmosphere and basically everything you expect from a Stalker game. I've also not had any technical issues. The only thing I've encountered was a crash when trying to load a save game. No idea what the reason was, but it got fixed, when I switched my GPU. That wasn't a troubleshooting measure BTW, just something I did for an unrelated issue with said GPU and/or my PC that keeps popping up every few weeks. In short, I get random crashes and the PC even stops working/booting completely, that seem to fix themselves for a while after I try troubleshooting them (like trying out an old GPU and then swapping back in my regular one). I'm close to giving up on finding a solution...Edit: After playing for another few hours, I have two massive issues with the game. One is the enemies spotting you from about a million miles away. I just don't like how that feels in a game like this that is supposed to have some sense of realism, especially with every enemy apparently alerted once you're spotted and enemy AI being shite. The second one is the sound. It feels very buggy and that's an absolute no-no in a game like this, where the atmosphere (and therefore the sound as well) play such a huge part...