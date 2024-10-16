I bought Undisputed on PS5, cause SSD and I supported that since early accessGood shit, one hopesThe internet is terrible when it comes to opinionsI intend to play the shit out of Undisputed
Significantly better than the free PS5 original?
Do you know when you know your genre is strategy/management games?When you buy WWE2K24 but spend every play on MyGM mode
Is this any good?
Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!I really struggle with MyGM but I'm going to give it another go tonight. I've completed MyRise twice on the male version and once on the female version and really enjoyed those, the Showcase mode is quite fun to play and universe can be fun if you set it up right as well. I struggle with MyFaction though, I just don't really get it.
Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!
Nope, it's complete shite, broken and looking like a con, online is totally broken and the devs have said they'll fix it in December at some point. Sony gave me a refund without any reason needed, that tells me something is very wrong with the game because everyone knows how hard it is to get a refund off them.
Killing it in reviews.Looks like a day one purchase, nothing better out there.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]